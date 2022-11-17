ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NPR

Ukraine hit with onslaught of air strikes while Russian troops retreat on the ground

Scott Simon speak with New Yorker magazine staff writer Masha Gessen about Russia's bombardment of Ukrainian cities and the possibility of a nuclear attack. Russia conducted an onslaught of airstrikes from Lviv to Kharkiv this past week, even as its troops are in retreat on the battlefield. The attacks have caused widespread casualties and crippled Ukraine's power system as the country heads into the first full winter of the war. Masha Gessen is a staff writer for The New Yorker and joins us now from New York. Masha, thanks so much for being back with us.
NPR

Ukraine says it needs help shooting down Russia's missile attacks

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Non-English language spoken). SUMMERS: But Ukraine says it still needs more help from the U.S. and NATO. And to talk about this, we're joined by NPR's Greg Myre in Kyiv and NPR's Pentagon correspondent Tom Bowman here in Washington. Welcome to you both. TOM BOWMAN, BYLINE: Good to...
NPR

The U.S. takes on Wales in the World Cup

Audio will be available later today. The U.S. began its World Cup Monday, taking on Wales in group play. This game was the first of three in the opening round. The country missed the last World Cup.
NPR

The U.S. seized Russian oligarchs' superyachts. Now, American taxpayers pay the price

Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Stephanie Baker, senior writer at Bloomberg News, about the complications involved in seizing and maintaining superyachts owned by sanctioned Russian billionaires. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. When the U.S. and its allies looked for ways to sanction the Russian elite, they zeroed in on their superyachts, filled with...
NPR

In an apparent protest, Iran's World Cup players refuse to sing the national anthem

Ahead of their first match in this year's FIFA World Cup, Iran's national team gathered for the national anthems, their players standing side-by-side, arms slung over each other's shoulders. But rather than sing along, their mouths stayed shut — an apparent show of solidarity on the world's biggest stage with...
NPR

The U.S. begins its World Cup action against Wales

U.S. soccer fans have been waiting eight years to cheer on the men's national team at a World Cup, and that day has finally arrived. After missing the last World Cup, the U.S. men play Wales today in their opening match of the 2022 tournament. It's happening in Qatar. There's a whole lot of excitement but a lot of questions, too, about a young, talented, yet inexperienced American team.
AFP

US VP Harris visits Philippine island near China-claimed waters

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday visited a Philippine island near waters claimed by China to show support for the longtime US ally and counter Beijing's growing influence in the region. Harris is the highest-ranking US official ever to visit the western island of Palawan, the closest Philippine landmass to the Spratly archipelago in the hotly contested South China Sea.
NPR

How Russia is weaponizing the Ukrainian winter

The Ukrainian government says Russian missile and drone strikes have disabled nearly half of the country's energy systems. Ukrainian officials believe the targeted strikes are intended to break their population's will to fight as temperatures dip. NPR's Nathan Rott reports on Russia's efforts to weaponize the coming winter. NATHAN ROTT,...
NPR

Qatar, host of the World Cup, loses its first match to Ecuador 2-0

Qatar fans began to leave early as their team was losing to Ecuador. A small group of Ecuadorian fans began to chant "we want beer." Qatari officials last week reversed course and banned beer sales. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. Good morning. I'm A Martínez. As the opening match of the...
NPR

World leaders have reached a new agreement on climate change

World leaders have reached a new agreement on climate change after negotiations ran into overtime at the climate summit in Egypt over the weekend. The deal includes a historic step to help developing countries pay for the rising toll of climate disasters, but will it do enough to stop climate change? Lauren Sommer's here from NPR's climate desk to help answer that question. All right. Lauren, so this was a make-or-break moment for developing countries who say richer countries are not doing enough on climate change. Did they get what they want out of these talks?
NPR

The risks are high and the rewards low for the desperate manteros of Madrid

Migration is as old as humanity, and climate change compounds the pressure on people to relocate. All Things Considered host Ari Shapiro has been reporting on the connections between climate change, migration and the political far right along a path many have traveled from Senegal to Morocco to Spain. Today, Ari reports on the first job many people from sub-Saharan Africa take when they arrive in Europe.
NPR

Saturday Sports: FIFA World Cup kicks off amid controversy in Qatar

The FIFA World Cup kicks off Sunday in Qatar amid controversy over the sale of alcohol at stadiums, human rights, and poor labor conditions for the workers who built the event's facilities. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. And now it's time for sports. (SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) SIMON: It's hard to talk about...
NPR

Conservative Climate Caucus leader previews the group's roadmap

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Republican Congressman John Curtis of Utah, the chair of the Conservative Climate Caucus. We're going to spend a few minutes now thinking about what a Republican majority in the House could mean for a critical - some say existential - issue. I'm talking about climate change. It's among the issues where the GOP has had its own internal disagreements, not just about the best way to address climate change but also about whether it should be a policy priority at all. And this also comes at a time when the world is dealing with energy uncertainty because of Russia's attack on Ukraine.
