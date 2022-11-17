ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Image Offers First Full Look at Harrison Ford Back as Indy

To date there’s no trailer or poster for the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones movie. A teaser was shown to guests at the D23 Expo a few months ago, but it was never released in theaters or online. Heck, the movie doesn’t even official title yet, as far as anyone outside Lucasfilm knows. About all we’ve seen so far from the film is the shadowy image above, of Harrison Ford crossing a dimly-lit bridge somewhere.
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Chris Hemsworth Not Sure If He’ll Make Another ‘Thor’

To date, only one Marvel hero has gotten four solo Marvel Cinematic Universe movies: Thor. Iron Man tapped out after three films; the same with Captain America (although a fourth Cap movie in the works, it will star Anthony Mackie, not Chris Evans). Only Thor keeps on chugging away, with Love and Thunder opening in theaters just a few months ago.
Elle King Auditioned to Play Gigi on ‘Monarch’

Elle King is a talented singer and multi-instrumentalist who has been paving her way in country music, and she almost had a unique opportunity to try out a new skill: Acting. The singer confirmed to Taste of Country Nights' Evan Paul in the days leading up to the CMA Awards that she auditioned for the role of Gigi Roman in the country music themed drama, Monarch on FOX. The role eventually went to actress/singer Beth Ditto, and although King did not secure the part, she complimented Ditto on her acting talent.
‘Enchanted’ Sequel Premieres on Streaming

It only took 15 years, but we finally got a sequel to Enchanted. And you don’t even have to go to a theater to see it — it’s streaming right now at home. The film is called Disenchanted, and it once again stars Amy Adams as Giselle and Patrick Dempsey as her beloved Robert. James Marsden and Idina Menzel return for the sequel as well, as King Edward and Queen Nancy; the new villain this time out is played by Maya Rudolph. As of today, the new film is streaming on Disney+.
