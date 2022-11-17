It only took 15 years, but we finally got a sequel to Enchanted. And you don’t even have to go to a theater to see it — it’s streaming right now at home. The film is called Disenchanted, and it once again stars Amy Adams as Giselle and Patrick Dempsey as her beloved Robert. James Marsden and Idina Menzel return for the sequel as well, as King Edward and Queen Nancy; the new villain this time out is played by Maya Rudolph. As of today, the new film is streaming on Disney+.

3 DAYS AGO