Box office preview: Thanksgiving offers everything from Disney animation to ‘Glass Onion,’ ‘Devotion’ and more
This week’s box office preview is a little earlier (and longer) than usual, because on Tuesday evening, there will be previews for four new movies in wide release, as well as the expansion of Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” and Luca Guadagnino’s “Bones and All” nationwide. Thanksgiving tends to be a rich and robust time at the box office, since people are off work and school on Black Friday (and some on Wednesday), offering the perfect time for a five-day weekend in which movies are a great pastime to do with the family before or after the feast. Because of the family...
Dolly Parton to Co-Host Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve Party
Miley Cyrus' second-annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special is getting a dose of country royalty this year, thanks to a co-hosting appearance from the one and only Dolly Parton. Parton — who, famously, is Cyrus' godmother — will co-host the show with the singer-songwriter during the 2022-2023 iteration of...
Pink Delivers Stunning Tribute to Olivia Newton-John With ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’ at the AMAs [Watch]
The American Music Awards paid tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John on Sunday night (Nov. 20) and tapped pop megastar Pink to do the honors. Donning a champagne beaded gown with feather trim, Pink effortlessly sang "Hopelessly Devoted to You," an iconic breakout from Newton-John's most beloved work, 1978's Grease.
Reba McEntire Shares Heartbreaking Loss of Her ‘Life Companion’ Dog, Riddler
Reba McEntire turned to social media on Friday (Nov. 18) to share the heartbreaking loss of her "life companion" — her dog Riddler, who died on Wednesday (Nov. 16) after a short battle with lymphoma. The country icon posted a picture of herself and her boyfriend and Big Sky...
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
‘Star Trek’ star Jonathan Frakes’ mission to raise awareness of pancreatic cancer
Jonathan Frakes has been entertaining fans for decades as Captain William T. Riker in “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and most recently on “Star Trek: Picard.” The actor has played the role of Riker for 35 years and remains one of the most beloved characters among trekkies. Frakes calls the long admiration “the gift that […]
Quentin Tarantino Explained Why He Doesn't Believe Marvel Actors Are Actually Movie Stars
"They’re not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star."
People Are Sharing Their "They're A 10, But..." Guidelines When It Comes To Dating And I'm Cackling At Some Of These
"He tacked a 'hehe' onto the end of his message and I unmatched him. 'Haha' is fine, but 'hehe'...I don't know, I just can't do it."
14 Celebrities With Absolutely Wild Backstories
Jackie Chan was abandoned by his birth parents as a child, but through his research for a 2003 documentary, he found out that his mother was a legendary Shanghai gambler and his dad was a gang boss and spy.
'I don't dance': Daniel Craig nonetheless has moves in ad
While promoting his latest movie, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," Daniel Craig said dancing doesn't come naturally to him
