Box office preview: Thanksgiving offers everything from Disney animation to ‘Glass Onion,’ ‘Devotion’ and more

This week’s box office preview is a little earlier (and longer) than usual, because on Tuesday evening, there will be previews for four new movies in wide release, as well as the expansion of Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” and Luca Guadagnino’s “Bones and All” nationwide. Thanksgiving tends to be a rich and robust time at the box office, since people are off work and school on Black Friday (and some on Wednesday), offering the perfect time for a five-day weekend in which movies are a great pastime to do with the family before or after the feast. Because of the family...
Dolly Parton to Co-Host Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve Party

Miley Cyrus' second-annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special is getting a dose of country royalty this year, thanks to a co-hosting appearance from the one and only Dolly Parton. Parton — who, famously, is Cyrus' godmother — will co-host the show with the singer-songwriter during the 2022-2023 iteration of...
Famed '60s Television Star Dies

“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
‘Star Trek’ star Jonathan Frakes’ mission to raise awareness of pancreatic cancer

Jonathan Frakes has been entertaining fans for decades as Captain William T. Riker in “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and most recently on “Star Trek: Picard.” The actor has played the role of Riker for 35 years and remains one of the most beloved characters among trekkies. Frakes calls the long admiration “the gift that […]
14 Celebrities With Absolutely Wild Backstories

Jackie Chan was abandoned by his birth parents as a child, but through his research for a 2003 documentary, he found out that his mother was a legendary Shanghai gambler and his dad was a gang boss and spy.
