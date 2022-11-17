Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
PhillyBite
The Best Grilled Cheese Sandwich in Delaware
Whenever I think of the best-grilled cheese sandwich in Delaware, I immediately think of Kelly's Logan House and the Charcoal Pit in Wilmington. Not only does it have a delicious sandwich, but the atmosphere is fantastic, and there are great drinks to go with it. Besides, it's close to the beaches, so it's a perfect place to eat a quick bite. here are a few of our favorites:
5 festive holiday places to drink, dine
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in these tasty Delaware spaces decorated for a festive holiday. Klondike Kate’s Sleigh Bar in Newark and Blitzen in Wilmington have returned to serve a cup of good cheer. To the south, Above the Dunes in Rehoboth is debuting a Miracle Pop-Up on Nov. 21. Schellville in Rehoboth has expanded its food and beer offerings, and Benvenuto in Milford has become a ... Read More
delawarebusinessnow.com
Sound of Tri-State opens in Concord Mall
Audio retailer Sound of Tri-State is now open at the Concord Mall in north Wilmington off Route 202. “We are committed to the future of the Concord Mall and its use as a retail, lifestyle, and local business destination. Sound of Tri-State will provide shoppers with another unique shopping option while visiting the mall,” says Igal Nassim of Mason Asset Management, which is responsible for leasing efforts at the Concord Mall.
Four Amazing Pizza Parlors in Salisbury, MD
Home of Salisbury University and the Shorebirds, Salisbury is a food hub for residents of the Lower Eastern Shore. Coffee shops, bars, and restaurants owned by chains and locals are all over the city. One thing Salisbury has plenty of is pizza parlors. Here are four places in Salisbury with superb pies.
WMDT.com
Delaware food pantries grapple with rising food costs amid holiday giving season
DELAWARE – “We really need the help because we want to help as many people as we can,” Snarsky said. Yet rising food costs are making that task difficult for organizations like the Food Bank of Delaware. Operations Director John Snarsky says they’ve seen quite a dip...
WMDT.com
Milford PD congratulates detective on promotion
MILFORD, Del. – The Milford Police Department is congratulating Richard Dafronte on his recent promotion to Corporal. He currently serves in the department as a detective in the criminal division. Congratulations to Corporal Dafronte and thank you for your service. We want to hear your good news, just email...
Cape Gazette
Owner looking to donate huge Christmas display
For the past 25 years, Kenna Nethken has been up to his elbows in Christmas decorations as he turns his house and property into a Christmas wonderland. Thousands of people from throughout Sussex County have driven around the property and made donations to a variety of causes to which he and his wife, Cheryl, have contributed.
73-year-old man pistol-whipped, carjacked in downtown Ocean City
Five teens - including a 14-year-old from Baltimore County and a 12-year-old from Baltimore City - are accused in a crime spree
Chester County Boasts One of the 100 Most-Loved Restaurants in America
Damas Mediterranean Grill in Exton has made DoorDash’s inaugural list of the 100 most-loved restaurants in the U.S., writes Isabel Tehan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list is based on user ratings left on the online food ordering and delivery platform for food taste and quality and efficiency...
WBOC
Delaware's Annual Low Digit Surf Fishing License Plate Auction Set for Tuesday
DELAWARE - The Delaware Division of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) will be auctioning off low digit surf fishing license plates on Tuesday. The state is auctioning off just 15 low digit surf fishing tags. Numbers will include 32, 58, 143, 226, 355, 488, and eight “choice” categories, ranging...
delawarepublic.org
Potbelly pigs passed off as Pocket pigs going feral in Delaware
Potbelly pigs passed off as teacup, mini or pocket pigs are going feral in Delaware. Owners of these pigs are releasing them into the wild once realizing their mini-pig isn’t so mini anymore. Since 2016, there has been an increase in potbellied pigs running at large in the state,...
Virginia’s first full-service casino announces opening date
There is now an opening date for Virginia's first full-service casino.
Ground Broken for Luxury Housing Complex in Downingtown
The 400 unit luxury housing complex will be located in Downingtown.Photo byImage via The Daily Local News. Fernmoor Homes has officially broke ground for the 400-unit luxury development coming to Downingtown. Mi-Place will offer 200 three-bedroom homes with garages and 200 one and two-bedroom apartments, according to The Daily Local News.
Craig LaBan’s Delco Hoagie Tour Highlights Some Favorite Shops
Food critic Craig LaBan from The Philadelphia Inquirer completed a restaurant tour of Delaware County and gave the scene high marks. But no trip to Delaware County is complete without a hoagie circuit. Part of his tour included trips to several hoagie shops in the county. That includes the DiConstanza...
arlingtonmagazine.com
Get Away: The Fairville Inn in Pennsylvania’s Brandywine Valley
Tucked into Pennsylvania’s bucolic Brandywine Valley outside of Philadelphia (a city known as “America’s Garden Capital”), the Fairville Inn is ideally situated a few miles from both Longwood Gardens and Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library—botanical wonderlands that are all the more stunning during the holidays when festooned in seasonal finery.
Cape Gazette
Downtown Blues announces executive chef
With construction underway on its new Rehoboth Beach location, Bethany Blues announced Juan Hernandez as executive chef for Downtown Blues, expected to open in spring 2023. Hernandez brings with him a wealth of experiences and a love of simplicity when it comes to coastal cuisine. From his humble beginning at the Georgia House in Millsboro to his time at Salt Air in Rehoboth Beach and Off the Hook in Bethany, he is poised to bring his style and kitchen savvy to Downtown Blues.
delawaretoday.com
Where to Dine in or Eat out for Thanksgiving in Delaware
Want to ditch your kitchen this year? From dine-in to pickup, these Delaware eateries have your Thanksgiving dinner covered. Thanksgiving means time well spent with family, friends and loved ones, but it can also mean hours of cooking, serving and cleaning. Consider dining out instead at one of the many nearby eateries that are offering Turkey Day to-go menus and dine-in specials this year.
Shoppers look to save money on Thanksgiving dinner as prices skyrocket
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the price of a turkey is up 17% from last year. But if you want to switch it up, beef and veal prices are actually down 3.6% compared to a year ago.
A one-time $300 payment coming to you from the state of Delaware
money in handPhoto by Frederick Warren (Creative Commons) If you aren't aware, if you filed a tax return in either 2021 or 2020 you likely have a $300 check coming from the state of Delaware. (source)
Cape Gazette
Lunch With a Purpose supports Children and Families First
A group of 250 people attended Lunch With a Purpose Nov. 2 in support of Children and Families First. The luncheon was held at Rehoboth Beach Country Club where guests enjoyed a tasty meal and taking chances on fabulous raffle items including a 50/50. The guest speaker was Kirsten Olson, Children and Families First CEO. The organization focuses on the health, safety and well-being of Delaware’s children and families.
Comments / 32