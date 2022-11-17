ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth Beach, DE

PhillyBite

The Best Grilled Cheese Sandwich in Delaware

Whenever I think of the best-grilled cheese sandwich in Delaware, I immediately think of Kelly's Logan House and the Charcoal Pit in Wilmington. Not only does it have a delicious sandwich, but the atmosphere is fantastic, and there are great drinks to go with it. Besides, it's close to the beaches, so it's a perfect place to eat a quick bite. here are a few of our favorites:
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

5 festive holiday places to drink, dine

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in these tasty Delaware spaces decorated for a festive holiday. Klondike Kate’s Sleigh Bar in Newark and Blitzen in Wilmington have returned to serve a cup of good cheer. To the south, Above the Dunes in Rehoboth is debuting a Miracle Pop-Up on Nov. 21. Schellville in Rehoboth has expanded its food and beer offerings, and Benvenuto in Milford has become a ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Sound of Tri-State opens in Concord Mall

Audio retailer Sound of Tri-State is now open at the Concord Mall in north Wilmington off Route 202. “We are committed to the future of the Concord Mall and its use as a retail, lifestyle, and local business destination. Sound of Tri-State will provide shoppers with another unique shopping option while visiting the mall,” says Igal Nassim of Mason Asset Management, which is responsible for leasing efforts at the Concord Mall.
WILMINGTON, DE
Katie Cherrix

Four Amazing Pizza Parlors in Salisbury, MD

Home of Salisbury University and the Shorebirds, Salisbury is a food hub for residents of the Lower Eastern Shore. Coffee shops, bars, and restaurants owned by chains and locals are all over the city. One thing Salisbury has plenty of is pizza parlors. Here are four places in Salisbury with superb pies.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Milford PD congratulates detective on promotion

MILFORD, Del. – The Milford Police Department is congratulating Richard Dafronte on his recent promotion to Corporal. He currently serves in the department as a detective in the criminal division. Congratulations to Corporal Dafronte and thank you for your service. We want to hear your good news, just email...
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Owner looking to donate huge Christmas display

For the past 25 years, Kenna Nethken has been up to his elbows in Christmas decorations as he turns his house and property into a Christmas wonderland. Thousands of people from throughout Sussex County have driven around the property and made donations to a variety of causes to which he and his wife, Cheryl, have contributed.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
delawarepublic.org

Potbelly pigs passed off as Pocket pigs going feral in Delaware

Potbelly pigs passed off as teacup, mini or pocket pigs are going feral in Delaware. Owners of these pigs are releasing them into the wild once realizing their mini-pig isn’t so mini anymore. Since 2016, there has been an increase in potbellied pigs running at large in the state,...
DELAWARE STATE
VISTA.Today

Ground Broken for Luxury Housing Complex in Downingtown

The 400 unit luxury housing complex will be located in Downingtown.Photo byImage via The Daily Local News. Fernmoor Homes has officially broke ground for the 400-unit luxury development coming to Downingtown. Mi-Place will offer 200 three-bedroom homes with garages and 200 one and two-bedroom apartments, according to The Daily Local News.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
arlingtonmagazine.com

Get Away: The Fairville Inn in Pennsylvania’s Brandywine Valley

Tucked into Pennsylvania’s bucolic Brandywine Valley outside of Philadelphia (a city known as “America’s Garden Capital”), the Fairville Inn is ideally situated a few miles from both Longwood Gardens and Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library—botanical wonderlands that are all the more stunning during the holidays when festooned in seasonal finery.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Cape Gazette

Downtown Blues announces executive chef

With construction underway on its new Rehoboth Beach location, Bethany Blues announced Juan Hernandez as executive chef for Downtown Blues, expected to open in spring 2023. Hernandez brings with him a wealth of experiences and a love of simplicity when it comes to coastal cuisine. From his humble beginning at the Georgia House in Millsboro to his time at Salt Air in Rehoboth Beach and Off the Hook in Bethany, he is poised to bring his style and kitchen savvy to Downtown Blues.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
delawaretoday.com

Where to Dine in or Eat out for Thanksgiving in Delaware

Want to ditch your kitchen this year? From dine-in to pickup, these Delaware eateries have your Thanksgiving dinner covered. Thanksgiving means time well spent with family, friends and loved ones, but it can also mean hours of cooking, serving and cleaning. Consider dining out instead at one of the many nearby eateries that are offering Turkey Day to-go menus and dine-in specials this year.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Lunch With a Purpose supports Children and Families First

A group of 250 people attended Lunch With a Purpose Nov. 2 in support of Children and Families First. The luncheon was held at Rehoboth Beach Country Club where guests enjoyed a tasty meal and taking chances on fabulous raffle items including a 50/50. The guest speaker was Kirsten Olson, Children and Families First CEO. The organization focuses on the health, safety and well-being of Delaware’s children and families.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

