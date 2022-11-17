Read full article on original website
Mike Pence backed away from anti-LGBT figures before four killed in Colorado shooting
Former vice president Mike Pence appeared to take a step back from his party’s hard-right wing stand in an interview that was taped just days before the deadly attack at a gay nightclub that has been blamed on a rising tide of anti-LGBT hate.Mr Pence was interviewed by Margaret Brennan on CBS’s Face the Nation this past week; his remarks were broadcast on Sunday.During the interview, he was asked about the legislation which was passed by the US Senate this week, seeking to protect the rights of same-sex marriages at the federal level. Unlike other conservatives in his party,...
Columbia Missourian
FEC to pay Hawley campaign $23K to settle lawsuit over denial of public records
The Federal Election Commission has agreed to pay U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley’s campaign $23,500 to settle a lawsuit alleging the agency illegally withheld public documents. In late 2021, Hawley’s campaign requested a series of records under the Freedom of Information Act from the FEC.
