voiceofalexandria.com
Muskego man arrested after having nephew say he was driving in crash, Grant County authorities say
A Muskego man was arrested after having his nephew tell authorities he was the driver during a crash Friday morning, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported. At about 7:45 a.m. on Friday, a passerby reported a one-vehicle crash on Highway 133 west of Blue River Road in Muscoda Township. The crashed vehicle and trailer it was hauling were abandoned and a tow truck was contacted to remove them, Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a statement.
nbc15.com
Grant Co. couple cited for allegedly adding vehicle insurance after wreck
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A couple was cited after Grant County deputies alleged that an insurance policy presented for the driver’s truck after a crash was filed 18 minutes before the official called the company to verify it. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to the wreck after 11:35...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Names Released in Farley Road Accident
Police Release Names of Those Involved in Van-Tractor Accident in Farley, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Name Released in Fatal Jones Co. Fire
A 10 year old child died in a house fire in Jones County early Friday morning. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office says a 911 call came in around 4:15 am for a house fire at 205 Summit Street in Onslow in the eastern part of the county. One adult...
KCRG.com
Dubuque County officials warn of jury duty scam
Hiawatha firefighters used a vacant building off of Boyson Road on Sunday to take part in a special training session. McGrath Auto in eastern Iowa is hiring. Marshalltown courthouse reopens four years after tornado damage. Updated: 2 hours ago. The long process to restore a historic courthouse in central Iowa...
KCRG.com
One injured in two-vehicle crash in Linn County Wednesday
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was injured in a crash northeast of Marion on Wednesday afternoon. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at 5:20 p.m. in the 1500 block of County Home Road when two cars heading the same direction attempted to pass a farm implement.
biztimes.biz
Family’s tri-state area hardware chain stays ‘agile’ to adapt, grow
LANCASTER, Wis. — Bob Schmidt Jr. attributes the longevity of his family-run retail chain to agility. “We’re pretty agile,” Bob said of Gasser Hardware. “We can change directions and move really fast. The three of us can have a meeting and make a decision. We don’t have to go to a board. We can just make a move if we see an opportunity.”
cbs2iowa.com
Victims identified in Onslow fire that claims the life of 10-year-old
ONSLOW, Iowa — We now know the name of the 5th grader who perished in a Jones County house fire. Crews were called to the home just before 4:30 Friday morning. When they arrived, they learned a child was trapped by the flames. Crews raced in to try and...
KCRG.com
Dubuque school officials work to address dropping attendance rates
Hiawatha firefighters used a vacant building off of Boyson Road on Sunday to take part in a special training session. McGrath Auto in eastern Iowa is hiring. Marshalltown courthouse reopens four years after tornado damage. Updated: 5 hours ago. The long process to restore a historic courthouse in central Iowa...
KCRG.com
iheart.com
One Person Seriously Injured in Dubuque County Crash
Tractor-Van Collision in Farley Monday: Passenger Airlifted With Life-Threatening Injuries
A Toyota Sienna van rear-ended a farm tractor pulling a manure spreader on Monday causing life-threatening injuries to at least one passenger. The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office and Peosta Police Department, along with the Farley Fire Department and EMS and Epworth EMS responded to 7815 Farley Road just after 7 pm Monday night for the two-vehicle accident. Police say the manure spreader didn't have a slow-moving vehicle placard or any lighting.
KCRG.com
Some Cascade and Jones County residents raise concerns over neighbors recreational use of guns
CASCADE, Iowa (KCRG) - Some Jones County and Cascade residents have made it known they aren’t pleased about their neighbors firing weapons just outside of town. One of the owners, Michael Kafer, of a piece of land just East of Cascade, says they’ve had the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Cascade Police, and Iowa DNR out investigate. The Jones County Sheriff, Greg Graver, said Kafer wasn’t breaking any laws.
Another Sneaky Phone Scam in Dubuque County: Don’t Fall For it
At a very young age, my parents taught me some great life lessons. Everything from "do on to others as you'd have them do to you" to "Don't count your chickens before they hatch". They also taught me to be wary of anyone "asking" for money or seeking "personal information"
Peosta’s Darkbird Taphouse Offers Delicious Drinks and Eats
Trying out new restaurants is one of the most simple yet enjoyable pleasures of life. It's a new adventure in itself. It's even more special when you do it with someone and make it an afternoon. So, on a sleepy, slightly brisk Sunday afternoon, my girlfriend and I trekked over to Peosta, IA to check out Darkbird Taphouse.
KCRG.com
Man convicted in killing of Chris Bagley now sentenced for attack of inmate
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the men convicted for his involvement in the killing of Chris Bagley in 2018 has been sentenced after attacking another inmate. Johnny Church, who changed his name from Drew Blahnik, was sentenced to 57 years in prison in December 2021. He will now get another 10 years for Willful Injury Resulting in Serious Injury and Tampering with a Witness or Juror.
Iowa nursing-home director allegedly stole opioids from resident
An affidavit alleges Entsminger on or about July 15, 2022 to Aug. 8, 2022, obtained or tried to obtain a prescription drug by "engaging in fraud, deceit, misrepresentation or subterfuge, to wit: Between 7/15/22 and 8/8/22
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office Warning Residents of Phone Scam
The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam going on around the county. The caller identifies themselves as an investigator and tells the resident they have missed jury duty. The resident is then advised to purchase a gift card and provide that information to the scammer.
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. GREGORY GRAY, 42, 6’5”, 210 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted in Scott County for two counts of...
