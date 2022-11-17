ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspiring Nashville Singer Who Shot Homeless Man After He Asked Her to Move Her Car Avoids Jail

Katie Quackenbush was convicted of shooting a homeless man after the two argued on a Nashville street in September 2017 A woman from Nashville who shot and injured a homeless man in 2017 will not spend any time in jail. Katie Quackenbush, an aspiring singer who goes by the name Katie Layne, was given 11 months and 29 days of probation earlier this month, according to multiple outlets. She will spend her probation in her home state of Texas, Nashville's WKRN added. Her lawyer's request for judicial diversion was...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Independent

Moment ‘evil’ killer is arrested after decapitating friend and dumping body

Police bodycam footage has revealed the moment an “extremely devious” therapist who murdered and decapitated her Christian friend was arrested at her home. Jemma Mitchell, 38, was found guilty on Thursday of beheading 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong and transporting her body 200 miles in a suitcase to dump it in woodland. The 38-year-old on Friday became the first woman to be sentenced on television in the UK when a judge ruled she must spend at least 34 years behind bars. New CCTV footage released by the Metropolitan Police has now shown the moment the osteopath was arrested at her...
Daily Mail

New York City lawyer sobs in court as she's sentenced to 15 months behind bars for firebombing NYPD van with molotov cocktail fashioned out of a Bud Light bottle during BLM protests

A New York City attorney was sentenced to 15 months behind bars on Friday for firebombing an empty New York City police vehicle with another lawyer during protests over the murder of George Floyd. Before hearing her sentence, Urooj Rahman asked a judge to spare her prison time and give...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

'Good Boy, Get Him': Ky. Woman Gets 20 Years for Siccing Pit Bull on Man, Killing Him

Melissa Wolke, 40, pleaded guilty to murdering 55-year-old Donald Abner A Kentucky woman was sentenced on Monday to 20 years in prison after admitting to ordering her pit bull to attack a man she was assaulting, resulting in the man's death, PEOPLE confirms. A spokesperson for the Rockcastle County Circuit Court Clerk tells PEOPLE that Melissa Wolke, 40, agreed in October to plead guilty to murder in connection with the Jan. 10, 2020, death of 55-year-old Donald Abner. That day, police received a 911 call about a woman "jumping up and down"...
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
People

Boy Evades Potential Kidnapping by Asking Cashier to Pretend She's His Mom

The Pottstown, Pennsylvania fourth-grader was able to outsmart a woman who had been following him by employing a strategy taught to him by his father A quick-thinking 10-year-old in Pennsylvania recently thwarted his own potential kidnapping. Sammy Green was walking home from school in Pottstown on Friday, when a woman began following him, reported ABC 6 Philadelphia.  "(She) started walking with him and asking him where his family was, asking where his dad was," Sam Green, the boy's father, told the station Tuesday. The woman then tried to lure Sammy into a nearby convenience...
POTTSTOWN, PA
TheDailyBeast

Dad Buried His 6-Year-Old Daughter Alive, Police Say

A father has been accused of burying his 6-year-old daughter alive. John Kraft, of Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, is behind bars after social workers found bruises on the girl’s body and face in September, police said. During interviews conducted two weeks ago with the alleged victim and her sibling, investigators said the children told them Kraft would “bury her in the yard when he believes that she is lying,” a criminal complaint said. Greene County District Attorney David Russo said it’s one of the worst child abuse cases he’s ever seen. “The allegations are that this child was beaten brutally, that the...
GREENE COUNTY, PA
The Independent

Woman made chilling call before she was buried alive by husband amid bitter divorce, police say

A 911 call captured the terrifying moments before a Washington woman was kidnapped and buried alive by her husband, police say. The eerie call was made from 42-year-old Young Sook An’s Apple Watch while she was being hogtied and gagged allegedly by her estranged husband, Chae An, 53, Fox News reported. The 911 dispatcher repeatedly asked Ms An if she was having a medical emergency or was in any danger but the only response was her muffled screams. Officers with the Lacey Police Department were dispatched to the home on the 3800 block of Rossberg St around 1pm on 16...
LACEY, WA
truecrimedaily

Father sentenced for killing girlfriend in front of children after she asked him to buy milk

DAYTON, Ohio (TCD) -- A 40-year-old father was recently sentenced to 17 years to life in prison after fatally stabbing his girlfriend in 2020 in front of their children. In the early morning hours of Nov. 1, 2020, Dayton Police Department officers responded to a home on North Smithville Road to a report of a stabbing, Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck Jr. said in a news release. Upon their arrival, officers reportedly found the victim, Amber Smith, 25, suffering from multiple stab wounds.
DAYTON, OH
Law & Crime

‘Horrific’: Florida Man Allegedly Killed His Girlfriend and Three of Her Relatives, Including 4-Year-Old, Then Shot Himself in the Head

A 23-year-old man in Florida is currently in critical condition after authorities say he fatally shot his 29-year-old girlfriend and three of her female relatives — including a 4-year-old girl — before turning the gun on himself early Friday morning. Shavell Jordan Jones was charged with four counts of first-degree murder with a firearm, according to jail records.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Oxygen

Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.

 https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news

