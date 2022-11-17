Read full article on original website
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
Family, Friends Remember Man Fatally Shot by CopsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYC Bag Lady Worth Millions as Historic Building Prompts Startling DiscoverySharee B.New York City, NY
Grand Central Muggers Sought by CopsBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Move over, NYC - this New Jersey eatery was named one of the top 5 pizza places in AmericaEllen EastwoodJersey City, NJ
After Counseling Session, Husband and Wife Argued Over Divorce. Then He Allegedly Stabbed Her to Death
A Long Island, N.Y., man has been indicted on a murder charge for stabbing his wife "multiple times with a chef's knife, killing her," after she told her sister that she wanted to divorce her husband, the prosecutor said. On Monday, Anthony Paruolo, 37, was arraigned on charges including second-degree...
N.J. mom sentenced to life for killing 17-month-old son by suffocating him with cleaning wipe
CAMDEN, N.J. (TCD) -- A 45-year-old mother was recently sentenced to life in prison for fatally suffocating her 17-month-old son with a cleaning wipe because he was getting in the way of her alleged affair. On May 10, 2018, Gloucester Township Police officers responded to a home on Marcia Court...
Aspiring Nashville Singer Who Shot Homeless Man After He Asked Her to Move Her Car Avoids Jail
Katie Quackenbush was convicted of shooting a homeless man after the two argued on a Nashville street in September 2017 A woman from Nashville who shot and injured a homeless man in 2017 will not spend any time in jail. Katie Quackenbush, an aspiring singer who goes by the name Katie Layne, was given 11 months and 29 days of probation earlier this month, according to multiple outlets. She will spend her probation in her home state of Texas, Nashville's WKRN added. Her lawyer's request for judicial diversion was...
NBC New York
Drugged, Robbed, Killed After Partying in Hell's Kitchen — Are Gay Men Being Targeted?
Questions are swirling following the mysterious deaths of two gay men who, on separate occasions, were drugged, robbed and found dead after going out for a night of fun in the same Manhattan neighborhood. The mother of one of the victims believes that her son may have been a target...
Heartbreaking: 2-Year-Old Boy in New York Starved to Death After Father Passed Away From Heart Condition
Earlier this year, in upstate New York, a father and son were found dead in their home. The two-year-old reportedly died after his 59-year-old father passed away from a heart condition, leaving the boy with no way to survive. According to NBC News, David Conde Sr. and his namesake, David...
Moment ‘evil’ killer is arrested after decapitating friend and dumping body
Police bodycam footage has revealed the moment an “extremely devious” therapist who murdered and decapitated her Christian friend was arrested at her home. Jemma Mitchell, 38, was found guilty on Thursday of beheading 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong and transporting her body 200 miles in a suitcase to dump it in woodland. The 38-year-old on Friday became the first woman to be sentenced on television in the UK when a judge ruled she must spend at least 34 years behind bars. New CCTV footage released by the Metropolitan Police has now shown the moment the osteopath was arrested at her...
New York City lawyer sobs in court as she's sentenced to 15 months behind bars for firebombing NYPD van with molotov cocktail fashioned out of a Bud Light bottle during BLM protests
A New York City attorney was sentenced to 15 months behind bars on Friday for firebombing an empty New York City police vehicle with another lawyer during protests over the murder of George Floyd. Before hearing her sentence, Urooj Rahman asked a judge to spare her prison time and give...
'Good Boy, Get Him': Ky. Woman Gets 20 Years for Siccing Pit Bull on Man, Killing Him
Melissa Wolke, 40, pleaded guilty to murdering 55-year-old Donald Abner A Kentucky woman was sentenced on Monday to 20 years in prison after admitting to ordering her pit bull to attack a man she was assaulting, resulting in the man's death, PEOPLE confirms. A spokesperson for the Rockcastle County Circuit Court Clerk tells PEOPLE that Melissa Wolke, 40, agreed in October to plead guilty to murder in connection with the Jan. 10, 2020, death of 55-year-old Donald Abner. That day, police received a 911 call about a woman "jumping up and down"...
Jury sentences 5 MS-13 gang members to life for kidnapping, murdering two boys in 2016
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video was published on October 13, 2020. Some readers may find the details below disturbing. Read with caution. A jury sentenced five members of the transnational street gang La Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13, to life in prison on Wednesday for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of two boys back in 2016.
Girl "hardly able to climb stairs" after rescue from almost 7 years allegedly held captive by her family
Berlin — Prosecutors in Germany are holding a mother and grandparents accused of holding the woman's eight-year-old daughter captive in a house in a small German town for almost her entire life. There are still many unanswered questions in this case, but the details that have emerged are shocking:...
thesource.com
Cops Indict 32 Members Of Brooklyn’s WOOO And CHOO Gangs On 106 Criminal Counts
Several news reports have confirmed that a war between two Brooklyn-based gangs, WOOO and CHOO, has prompted an indictment of 32 members of the two gangs on 106 charges, including 19 shootings. Out of the almost 20 shootings, 2 were fatal and in one of the shootings, a 3-year-old girl...
Crocodile Mauls Child to Death in Front of Horrified Parents
Julio Otero Fernández was wading through the Matina River in Limón, eastern Costa Rica, in knee-level water when the reptile attacked him.
Boy Evades Potential Kidnapping by Asking Cashier to Pretend She's His Mom
The Pottstown, Pennsylvania fourth-grader was able to outsmart a woman who had been following him by employing a strategy taught to him by his father A quick-thinking 10-year-old in Pennsylvania recently thwarted his own potential kidnapping. Sammy Green was walking home from school in Pottstown on Friday, when a woman began following him, reported ABC 6 Philadelphia. "(She) started walking with him and asking him where his family was, asking where his dad was," Sam Green, the boy's father, told the station Tuesday. The woman then tried to lure Sammy into a nearby convenience...
Family member arrested in Virginia for Queens triple murders
A family member of three women who were found stabbed to death in a Queens home on Friday morning has been arrested.
Dad Buried His 6-Year-Old Daughter Alive, Police Say
A father has been accused of burying his 6-year-old daughter alive. John Kraft, of Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, is behind bars after social workers found bruises on the girl’s body and face in September, police said. During interviews conducted two weeks ago with the alleged victim and her sibling, investigators said the children told them Kraft would “bury her in the yard when he believes that she is lying,” a criminal complaint said. Greene County District Attorney David Russo said it’s one of the worst child abuse cases he’s ever seen. “The allegations are that this child was beaten brutally, that the...
Woman made chilling call before she was buried alive by husband amid bitter divorce, police say
A 911 call captured the terrifying moments before a Washington woman was kidnapped and buried alive by her husband, police say. The eerie call was made from 42-year-old Young Sook An’s Apple Watch while she was being hogtied and gagged allegedly by her estranged husband, Chae An, 53, Fox News reported. The 911 dispatcher repeatedly asked Ms An if she was having a medical emergency or was in any danger but the only response was her muffled screams. Officers with the Lacey Police Department were dispatched to the home on the 3800 block of Rossberg St around 1pm on 16...
'I'll shoot you': Duo flees in white SUV after ambush robbery on Bronx street
Police on Wednesday released photos of two suspects they are looking to identify in an ambush robbery that occurred in the Bronx last month.
Father sentenced for killing girlfriend in front of children after she asked him to buy milk
DAYTON, Ohio (TCD) -- A 40-year-old father was recently sentenced to 17 years to life in prison after fatally stabbing his girlfriend in 2020 in front of their children. In the early morning hours of Nov. 1, 2020, Dayton Police Department officers responded to a home on North Smithville Road to a report of a stabbing, Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck Jr. said in a news release. Upon their arrival, officers reportedly found the victim, Amber Smith, 25, suffering from multiple stab wounds.
‘Horrific’: Florida Man Allegedly Killed His Girlfriend and Three of Her Relatives, Including 4-Year-Old, Then Shot Himself in the Head
A 23-year-old man in Florida is currently in critical condition after authorities say he fatally shot his 29-year-old girlfriend and three of her female relatives — including a 4-year-old girl — before turning the gun on himself early Friday morning. Shavell Jordan Jones was charged with four counts of first-degree murder with a firearm, according to jail records.
BET
Mother Charged In Death Of Son Found In Suitcase; Allegedly Said He Needed Exorcism
Indiana authorities identified the child discovered dead in a suitcase six months ago and announced the arrest of one suspect, as the search continued for a second suspect–his mother, who may have killed him in an exorcism. Indiana State Police (ISP) detectives arrested Dawn Elaine Coleman, 40, in San...
