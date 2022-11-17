ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

KOMU

Linn Creek man injured after four-wheeler flips backward

CAMDEN COUNTY - A Linn Creek man was seriously injured after his four-wheeler flipped backwards and landed on top of him Sunday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports John Blackburn, 48, was driving his four-wheeler on a hill on Lakota Drive when it overturned backwards. The four-wheeler then landed on Blackburn, the patrol said.
LINN CREEK, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Nov. 19

Although city-funded warming centers won't open until Nov. 28, Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church opened their doors early to people experiencing homelessness in Columbia. The church first opened Nov. 11 after the congregation decided to open its doors on any night where the temperature drops below 25 degrees. Columbia Police...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

MPTA honors SERVE Inc. bus driver for service to community

FULTON - If you've ever taken a ride from SERVE Inc., you might have met Scott Gaines, a bus driver who dedicates his life to giving back to others. It's a dedication to service recognized by the Fulton community, and now by the state. The Missouri Public Transit Association (MPTA)...
FULTON, MO
KOMU

Tolton students help with Wooldridge fire clean up before the holidays

WOOLDRIDGE - The Wooldridge Legacy Association, a nonprofit organization, organized a fire clean-up day Monday with about 30 students from Tolton High School. Brad Wooldridge, a member of the association, said his ancestors used to live in Wooldridge so the town is special to him. "This is my bloodline," Wooldridge...
WOOLDRIDGE, MO
KOMU

Marching Mizzou band ready for whirlwind Thanksgiving week trip to New York

Marching Mizzou, MU’s student band, is gearing up to take on one of its most ambitious shows to date: a performance in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. But it’s the massive amount of traveling the band will be required to undertake before and after the parade — wedged between halftime performances at two Mizzou home football games just six days apart — that is sure to leave students and other attendees sleep-deprived.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Missouri wins big on senior day against New Mexico State

COLUMBIA – The Missouri Tigers defeated New Mexico State 45-14 on senior day. Missouri improved to 5-6 on the season, keeping their bowl hopes alive. Brady Cook threw for 251 yards and 3 touchdowns. "I thought we played one of our cleanest games, best games of the year," Missouri...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KOMU

Missourians invited to annual tree lighting at Governor's mansion

JEFFERSON CITY − The public is invited to kick off the holiday season with the annual tree lighting at the Governor's mansion. The tree lighting will take place Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. Candelight tours will follow until 9 p.m. Friday and again on Monday, Dec. 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. The lighting and tours are free and open to the public.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Rocheport Bridge construction progresses despite cold temperatures

Despite the slowdown in construction due to colder temperatures this week, the Interstate 70 Rocheport Bridge is still on schedule to be completed in December 2024. Cordell Lenz, field engineer for Lunda Construction Co., spoke at an informational meeting Saturday, saying workers have to take more precautions to stay safe and warm during the colder seasons.
BOONVILLE, MO
KOMU

Rotary Club of Columbia hosts turkey fry Wednesday

The Rotary Club of Columbia has begun preparations for its annual Thanksgiving turkey fry. In the fourth year of the event, this year the club plans to fry over 300 turkeys weighing 14-16 pounds for the Thanksgiving holiday. Individuals can purchase turkeys for both personal meals and as donations for...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Missouri uses second half to pull away from Mississippi Valley State

COLUMBIA – The Missouri Tigers continued their offensive barrage in a 83-62 victory over Mississippi Valley State Sunday night. Entering this matchup against the Delta Devils, Missouri owned the best offense in the SEC and 15th best in the nation, averaging 94 points a game. After scoring 105 against SIU-Edwardsville, the Tigers looked to duplicate their success against a team that averaged 52.5 points per game.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

What's open in Columbia on Thanksgiving?

Some Columbia restaurants and stores will be open Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24. If you don't see your establishment listed, please email news@komu.com with your operating hours. Restaurants open on Thanksgiving. Waffle House. Cracker Barrel (7 a.m. to 9 p.m.) Starbucks (Nifong - 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Golden Corral...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

FIRST LEGO League robotics tournament helps students develop new skills

COLUMBIA – Students from across the state presented projects for an Engineering Innovation Challenge and competed in the FIRST LEGO League (FLL) robotics tournament on Saturday. There were 16 teams, consisting of students ages 9 to 14. These students were assisted by 40 community volunteers who all served as...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Tolton girls basketball falls in season opener

Tolton girls basketball's season got off to a tough start Friday as the Trailblazers fell to Eldon 76-36 in its season opener. Junior guard point guard Sydney Halderman led the way for the Mustangs with 20 points. Senior point guard Haley Henderson added on 17 points for Eldon in its blowout victory.
ELDON, MO

