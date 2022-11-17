Read full article on original website
KOMU
Trial set for first suspect in shooting that killed Battle High School student
COLUMBIA - A trial has been set for a Columbia teenager charged in the deadly February shooting of a Battle High School student. Oscar Ashford, 18, will face a jury trial starting Dec. 20, at 9 a.m., according to online court records. Ashford's first-degree murder charge was dropped to a...
KOMU
2019 homicide suspect to make first court appearance after extradition
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A 2019 homicide suspect will make her first court appearance Tuesday after she was extradited back to Callaway County. Emily Ricketts is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Lauro Garza-Perez. She will appear in court for a hearing Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. Ricketts,...
KOMU
Linn Creek man injured after four-wheeler flips backward
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Linn Creek man was seriously injured after his four-wheeler flipped backwards and landed on top of him Sunday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports John Blackburn, 48, was driving his four-wheeler on a hill on Lakota Drive when it overturned backwards. The four-wheeler then landed on Blackburn, the patrol said.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Nov. 19
Although city-funded warming centers won't open until Nov. 28, Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church opened their doors early to people experiencing homelessness in Columbia. The church first opened Nov. 11 after the congregation decided to open its doors on any night where the temperature drops below 25 degrees. Columbia Police...
KOMU
MPTA honors SERVE Inc. bus driver for service to community
FULTON - If you've ever taken a ride from SERVE Inc., you might have met Scott Gaines, a bus driver who dedicates his life to giving back to others. It's a dedication to service recognized by the Fulton community, and now by the state. The Missouri Public Transit Association (MPTA)...
KOMU
Go COMO adjusts orange line route to include stop at Room at the Inn
COLUMBIA - Effective Monday, Nov. 28, Go COMO bus routes will include a stop at the Ashley Street Center, the new home to Room at the Inn, the city of Columbia announced Monday. The orange route currently starts at the Wabash Bus Station, stops in the north central area then...
KOMU
Tolton students help with Wooldridge fire clean up before the holidays
WOOLDRIDGE - The Wooldridge Legacy Association, a nonprofit organization, organized a fire clean-up day Monday with about 30 students from Tolton High School. Brad Wooldridge, a member of the association, said his ancestors used to live in Wooldridge so the town is special to him. "This is my bloodline," Wooldridge...
KOMU
Marching Mizzou band ready for whirlwind Thanksgiving week trip to New York
Marching Mizzou, MU’s student band, is gearing up to take on one of its most ambitious shows to date: a performance in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. But it’s the massive amount of traveling the band will be required to undertake before and after the parade — wedged between halftime performances at two Mizzou home football games just six days apart — that is sure to leave students and other attendees sleep-deprived.
KOMU
Missouri wins big on senior day against New Mexico State
COLUMBIA – The Missouri Tigers defeated New Mexico State 45-14 on senior day. Missouri improved to 5-6 on the season, keeping their bowl hopes alive. Brady Cook threw for 251 yards and 3 touchdowns. "I thought we played one of our cleanest games, best games of the year," Missouri...
KOMU
Missourians invited to annual tree lighting at Governor's mansion
JEFFERSON CITY − The public is invited to kick off the holiday season with the annual tree lighting at the Governor's mansion. The tree lighting will take place Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. Candelight tours will follow until 9 p.m. Friday and again on Monday, Dec. 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. The lighting and tours are free and open to the public.
KOMU
Rocheport Bridge construction progresses despite cold temperatures
Despite the slowdown in construction due to colder temperatures this week, the Interstate 70 Rocheport Bridge is still on schedule to be completed in December 2024. Cordell Lenz, field engineer for Lunda Construction Co., spoke at an informational meeting Saturday, saying workers have to take more precautions to stay safe and warm during the colder seasons.
KOMU
Thanksgiving travelers stranded at Columbia Regional Airport, shuttled to St. Louis
When Catalina Echeverry, Noa Chen and Sydney Rushing entered the new Columbia Regional Airport terminal at 5 a.m. on Friday, they had no idea they would be stuck in an airport with no food for hours. The delayed American Airlines flight to Dallas was scheduled to take off at 6:20...
KOMU
Rotary Club of Columbia hosts turkey fry Wednesday
The Rotary Club of Columbia has begun preparations for its annual Thanksgiving turkey fry. In the fourth year of the event, this year the club plans to fry over 300 turkeys weighing 14-16 pounds for the Thanksgiving holiday. Individuals can purchase turkeys for both personal meals and as donations for...
KOMU
Missouri uses second half to pull away from Mississippi Valley State
COLUMBIA – The Missouri Tigers continued their offensive barrage in a 83-62 victory over Mississippi Valley State Sunday night. Entering this matchup against the Delta Devils, Missouri owned the best offense in the SEC and 15th best in the nation, averaging 94 points a game. After scoring 105 against SIU-Edwardsville, the Tigers looked to duplicate their success against a team that averaged 52.5 points per game.
KOMU
Food Bank hosts annual Partnership Against Hunger food and fund drive
COLUMBIA − The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri will host a food and fund drive at grocery stores in mid-Missouri to support its annual Partnership Against Hunger Drive. The food drive will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 22, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The food bank...
KOMU
Blair Oaks football advances to Class 2 semifinals; Boonville falls in quarterfinals
Blair Oaks continued its undefeated season with a 42-0 victory over Lift for Life Academy in the MSHSAA Class 2 quarterfinals Saturday at Cardinal Ritter High School in St. Louis. The Falcons (12-0) recorded their third shutout of the season and finished with their second-lowest scoring effort, the lowest coming...
KOMU
What's open in Columbia on Thanksgiving?
Some Columbia restaurants and stores will be open Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24. If you don't see your establishment listed, please email news@komu.com with your operating hours. Restaurants open on Thanksgiving. Waffle House. Cracker Barrel (7 a.m. to 9 p.m.) Starbucks (Nifong - 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Golden Corral...
KOMU
FIRST LEGO League robotics tournament helps students develop new skills
COLUMBIA – Students from across the state presented projects for an Engineering Innovation Challenge and competed in the FIRST LEGO League (FLL) robotics tournament on Saturday. There were 16 teams, consisting of students ages 9 to 14. These students were assisted by 40 community volunteers who all served as...
KOMU
Tolton girls basketball falls in season opener
Tolton girls basketball's season got off to a tough start Friday as the Trailblazers fell to Eldon 76-36 in its season opener. Junior guard point guard Sydney Halderman led the way for the Mustangs with 20 points. Senior point guard Haley Henderson added on 17 points for Eldon in its blowout victory.
KOMU
Columbia beauty supply store closes down after pandemic, donates supplies to charity
COLUMBIA- After over 25 years of business, owner David Shim is looking to close down the AQ Beauty Supply store to start his retirement. Shim has been anticipating the closing for several years. In 2019, he closed the store but opened it back up in 2020. Shortly after, the pandemic hit, and the business suffered.
