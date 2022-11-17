ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heading to DIA? Be sure to check your flight status as snowstorm causes 363 delays

By: KYLA PEARCE
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago

Thursday's snowfall caused hundreds of flights to be delayed at Denver International Airport, according to FlightAware, a tracking company.

As of 1:30 p.m. Thursday, FlightAware reported 363 delayed flights at DIA, although the airport only cancelled two flights as of 1:30 p.m.

FlightAware said departure delay times are averaging about 30 minutes, with the delay times decreasing.

Southwest has delayed 108 flights so far, making up 20% of its total flights for the day. SkyWest has delayed 102 of its flights, which represented 31% of its total number of flights today. Each airline has cancelled one flight so far.

The airport area is expected to see 1 to 3 total inches of snow during the day, according to the National Weather Service. Tonight, the forecast predicts 2 to 4 new inches of snow.

DIA takes preventative measures for snowfall. The airport says it has 600 trained snow removal personnel, with crews deployed at the start of a snowfall and kept in place 24/7 for the entire weather event.

The airport says it also has about 364 pieces of airside snow removal equipment. The airport's multi-function equipment and other snow management allows workers to clear a runway in under 15 minutes.

Passengers can see updated delay information on FlightAware's website .

