Suspected gang member who moved meth through Atlanta gets 30-year sentence
A suspected member of the nationwide Bloods street gang who relocated from Los Angeles to southwest Georgia will spend 30 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to a drug conspiracy, federal officials said.
Convicted felon from South L.A. sentenced to prison for gun/ammo possession
A convicted felon from South Los Angeles was sentenced to 77 months behind bars today for illegally possessing several firearms and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition.
