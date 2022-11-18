We Ate A Bunch Of Holiday Foods At Disneyland, And Here Are Some Of Our Favorites

What's in it: A churro topped with hazelnut chocolate, spicy chocolate streusel, and mini marshmallows.

Where you can get it: Terran Treats in DCA

What we thought:

Crystal: I really got that "hot chocolate" flavor from all the toppings on this churro, and I'm surprised that the heat lingered in my mouth after this one! It's a cozy little snack.

Brian: Maybe because I am more of a purist when it comes to my Disney churros, but I didn't really like this. I think it was missing a bit of the chocolate flavor for me, though I did get the heat. Worth trying if you're looking for something different, but if you want to satisfy your churro itch, just get the regular one.