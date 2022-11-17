Holly Days brings a weekend of old-fashioned holiday fun, including horse-drawn wagon rides, to downtown Egg Harbor over Thanksgiving weekend. Start the day Nov. 25 and 26, 8:30-10:30 am, at Breakfast with Santa at Big Easy. Also on Friday and Saturday, enjoy free children’s activities, 10 am – 2 pm, at several locations throughout town, plus an elf hunt at participating businesses. Visitors can decorate cookies at Pink Bakery, make coffee-filter snowflakes at Big Easy, get glitter tattoos at Be Beauty, decorate ornaments at Golf ’n More In-Door, stroll down Candy Cane Lane at Wish and Drink Wisconsinbly, and write letters to Santa at the Kress Pavilion.

EGG HARBOR, WI ・ 4 HOURS AGO