Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Door County Pulse
Family Fun at Holly Days in Egg Harbor
Holly Days brings a weekend of old-fashioned holiday fun, including horse-drawn wagon rides, to downtown Egg Harbor over Thanksgiving weekend. Start the day Nov. 25 and 26, 8:30-10:30 am, at Breakfast with Santa at Big Easy. Also on Friday and Saturday, enjoy free children’s activities, 10 am – 2 pm, at several locations throughout town, plus an elf hunt at participating businesses. Visitors can decorate cookies at Pink Bakery, make coffee-filter snowflakes at Big Easy, get glitter tattoos at Be Beauty, decorate ornaments at Golf ’n More In-Door, stroll down Candy Cane Lane at Wish and Drink Wisconsinbly, and write letters to Santa at the Kress Pavilion.
doorcountydailynews.com
Community Spotlight: The Jason Estes Family
At Thanksgiving, you can find Jason Estes and his team at Sonny’s Italian Kitchen doing what they love: cooking and serving the community. Thursday marks the third year Estes will cook free Thanksgiving dinners for families in need in the community. The tradition started in 2020 to support those impacted by COVID-19. Estes and his team will take care of the full Thanksgiving freight for 30 worthy families in Door County nominated by community members this year. Estes feels blessed to live and work in Sturgeon Bay. He is happy for the opportunity to give back and help foster those same feelings in his children.
wearegreenbay.com
Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel comes to Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The internationally acclaimed Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition opened up on Friday at the KI Convention Center in downtown Green Bay. The exhibition is a presentation of museum-quality, near-life-size reproductions of one of the world’s greatest artistic achievements. “This exhibition gives visitors...
doorcountydailynews.com
Renard's Cheese breaks ground for next generation
You will see a lot more cheese come out of Door County in the coming years. On Friday morning, Renard’s Cheese broke ground on its multi-phase construction project that will allow the cheesemaker to produce approximately 12 million pounds of cheese annually. The first phase will include remodeling its existing warehouse, where they prepare three million pounds of cheese across the country, and installing new equipment. That will pave the way for the project’s second phase, where they will build a new 50,000-square-foot facility along Highway S in Algoma. During the groundbreaking, Chris and Ann Renard made sure they included not just their family but their employees as well. Chris and Ann say it is because of the hard work of so many through the generations that got them to this point.
wearegreenbay.com
City of Green Bay announces annual fall cleaning for Mason Street Bridge, closures
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Public Works Department and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has announced when the Mason Street Bridge will close for maintenance. Officials say that the Donald A. Tilleman Bridge, also known as the Mason Street Bridge, will temporarily close on Tuesday...
94.3 Jack FM
Union Support Forces Early Closure Of Green Bay Starbucks
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Employees at a Green Bay Starbucks participated in a national strike on one of the company’s busiest days of the year. Thursday marked Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day — when the company gives customers ordering holiday drinks a free, reusable cup with their order.
wearegreenbay.com
Port of Green Bay enters final stretch of shipping season, 500k tons behind yearly goal
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – More than 180,000 tons of cargo moved through the Port of Green Bay in October, but the port remains behind pace, needing roughly 500,000 tons in the last two-plus months to reach its yearly goal. According to the Brown County Port & Resources Recovery...
WLUC
Lost hunter found uninjured in Menominee County
SPALDING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Menominee County hunter was found cold but not injured in Spalding Township. Menominee County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to River Road and Sand Road on the morning of Nov. 15. The hunter had been in the woods since the night before. Deputies used...
wearegreenbay.com
Residence on Green Bay’s west side shot at, police looking for suspects
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are investigating an incident where suspects shot at a residence on He-Nis-Ra Lane. According to the Green Bay Police Department, on November 18 around 10:30 p.m. officers were sent to a residence in the 2500 block of He-Nis-Ra Lane for a weapon incident. Gunfire had reportedly hit and entered the residence.
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin gas prices take another big dip
(WLUK) -- In time for millions of holiday travelers hitting the road, gas prices took another big dip. The price at the pump in Green Bay dropped 25.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.26/g today, according to GasBuddy. Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:. Appleton- $3.26/g,...
wearegreenbay.com
Car suffers heavy damage after crash in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A car suffered serious damage after a crash in the city of Green Bay on Thursday afternoon. The crash is at the intersection of Ashland Avenue and 9th Street, which is just east of Lambeau Field. With the Thursday night game against Tennessee, traffic is expected to ramp up throughout the city tonight.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Police searching for suspects in shooting on west side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are searching for suspects in a shooting on the city’s west side. On Nov. 18, at about 10:30 p.m., officers were called to a report of shots fired at a home in the 2500 block of He-Nis-Ra Lane. Police said gunfire “struck and entered the home.”
94.3 Jack FM
Green Bay Police Warn of Scam Targeting Seniors
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Green Bay police are developing leads regarding a fraud investigation that targeted the elderly from October 23-31. It’s believed that at least three people are involved in this suspicious activity, where a scam occurs over the phone. “Individuals are pretending to be a...
Suspect in Green Bay stabbing death took selfies with body
A Michigan man arrested in the August stabbing death of a Green Bay man is accused of taking selfie vides and photos with the victim's body, writing a Bible verse on the victim’s wall and leaving a handwritten apology. Caleb Anderson, of Caspian, Michigan, was charged Thursday with the Aug. 1 stabbing death of 65-year-old Patrick Ernst. The 23-year-old Anderson is also charged with killing a man in Alabama, where authorities said he fled after stealing Ernst’s car. Investigators say they found “disturbing” selfies on a burner phone Anderson said he bought in Green Bay.
wearegreenbay.com
‘I always just wanted to kill somebody’: Man from UP used dating app to meet homicide victims, charged in Green Bay murder
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from the Upper Peninsula is accused of going on a crime spree across multiple states and using a dating app to kill a Green Bay man and an Alabama man. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 23-year-old Caleb Anderson...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - November 17, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Thursday November 17, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Man faces homicide charges in death of inmate at Green Bay Correctional
Authorities are investigating an inmate's death following an assault at Green Bay Correctional Institution.
Comments / 0