ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Famed R&B Singer Dies

Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
makeuseof.com

The Best Tech for Hosting the Perfect Christmas

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. It may be the most magical time of the year, but for many, hosting Christmas for family and friends can be a daunting prospect. With the piling pressure of making sure the food is perfectly cooked, drinks are topped up, and all guests are kept suitably entertained for the duration, it can feel a bit like you're spinning plates.

Comments / 0

Community Policy