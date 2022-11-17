ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Leonid Meteor Shower Peaks mid-November

By Carmen Rose
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q5veE_0jEszFjs00

The Leonid Meteor Shower occurs annually in November. In 2022, the Leonids range from November 6 to December 2, with the peak late Thursday night on November 17 into Friday morning on November 18.

Expect about 10 to 15 meteors per hour with this particular shower. These shooting stars are also known to be brighter and sometimes colorful, partly because of how fast they move – around 44 miles per second! The shower is caused by the debris from Comet 55P/Temple-Tuttle, according to NASA.

VIEWING: The best time to catch the Leonids is midnight through 3am. Move away from city lights and find a nice open sky. Allow your eyes 30 minutes to get used to the dark. The radiant point is from the constellation Leo, hence the name, but you can look up anywhere in the sky to see the meteors.

MOON INTERFERENCE: Fortunately, we have a waning crescent moon, but with the third quarter (half moon) November 16, there will still be some light illuminated from it (the moon is about 37% illuminated on November 17). Moonrise in Little Rock is 1:05am and moonset is 2:14pm. Midnight is still prime time since the moon’s light won’t cause any interference as it will not have risen yet.

FORECAST: Mostly clear conditions will make it ideal for viewing in central and south Arkansas. More clouds and a few flurries are expected over north Arkansas. It will be cold and calm with temperatures in the low 30s by midnight through pre-dawn.

The next meteor shower is the Geminid Meteor Shower in December.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 16 News

Republicans win control of the House

Republicans are projected to win a majority of seats in the House of Representatives, gaining control of Congress’s lower chamber after four years of Democratic rule. The Associated Press called the 218th seat for Republicans — projecting Rep. Mike Garcia (Calif.) to win reelection — around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, more than a week after Election Day. The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 16 News

‘Chrisley Knows Best’ stars to be sentenced

Todd and Julie Chrisley were driven by greed as they engaged in an extensive bank fraud scheme and then hid their wealth from tax authorities while flaunting their lavish lifestyle, federal prosecutors said, arguing the reality television stars should receive lengthy prison sentences.
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy