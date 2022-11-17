Read full article on original website
Indie Rock Hit Parade Live Session: Winter
The Los Angeles-based shoegaze/pop combo perform songs from their new album, What Kind of Blue Are You?, in their IRHP debut. Joining us in the studio for this Indie Rock Hit Parade live session is a group whose leader shares strong connections with a handful of IRHP favorites. Hailing from Los Angeles, Winter is fronted by singer/guitarist Samira Winter, who co-produced her new album, What Kind of Blue Are You?, with the prolific and versatile Joo Joo Ashworth. In addition to fronting IRHP veterans Froth, Joo Joo is the brother of recent guest Sasami Ashworth, who, along with Hatchie’s Harriet Pillbeam, is featured as a guest on Winter’s album.
Watch Santigold on NPR’s latest Tiny Desk Concert
It’s a rare performance for the artist who canceled her 2022 tour. Santigold may have canceled her North American tour set for fall 2022, but she kept her date with NPR’s Tiny Desk in DC. The art pop artist brought an all-star band, including legendary Philly drummer Chuck Treece, to the uncharacteristically stripped-down set. The six-piece performed songs from Santigold’s breakthrough 2008 self-titled record as well as two from 2022’s Spirituals and one from the singer’s old punk band Stiffed.
Rayland Baxter stretches out for an hour-long Free at Noon
“It’s nice to be in a dark club on a bright day,” singer-songwriter Rayland Baxter told a crowded house at Ardmore Music Hall on Friday afternoon. It was his third appearance on WXPN’s Free at Noon concert, it was in support of his brand new ATO Records release If I Were AButterfly, and truly Baxter seemed to be enjoying the vibe; where most artists deliver a strict eight-song / half-hour set and call it a midday, Baxter delivered a ten-song performance of expansive jams, stretching almost the entirety of the noon hour.
WXPN-FM creates the Black Opry Residency to foster artist development
The Black Opry Residency created to foster artist development and expand audiences for Black Americana artists. PHILADELPHIA (NOVEMBER 21, 2022): A search for five emerging Black Americana musicians who will have the opportunity to hone their artistic and professional pursuits during a unique artist development residency is launching today through a partnership between Philadelphia public radio music station WXPN and The Black Opry, a platform for Black musicians and Black fans of country, blues, folk and Americana music. Artists are encouraged to apply for the Black Opry Residency through December 21, which will take place in Philadelphia during March 2023!
