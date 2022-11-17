Read full article on original website
Related
xpn.org
8 concerts to see this week, including Chestnut Grove, The Last Waltz Philly, The Menzingers and more
It’s a chill holiday week to take a breather before you take in a show. We sure sprinted across autumn from one concert to the next, and as we straddle two holidays in one week, it feels like the pace is decidedly calmer – but no less filed with live music choices. Here are 8 concerts to see in the next seven days; tickets and more information can be found at WXPN’s concerts and events page.
xpn.org
Pure and Powerful: Thee Sacred Souls at Underground Arts
Chill love songs over soulful arrangements soared at the Callowhill venue this Wednesday night. We should always keep close with friends who put us onto good music. A good friend’s taste can lead you discover artists such as SiR, Griselda, or even Khruangbin. This year I found out about a soul music trio called Thee Sacred Souls after one of my best friends Darrien texted me a song of theirs called “Can I Call You Rose.” It sounded like a song that your grandfather might have used to describe how he felt about your grandmother. After a couple times of running the song back, I added it to my music library then shockingly heard the next single “Easier Said Than Done,” last month on WXPN. I then proceeded to check out the rest of their debut album, Thee Sacred Souls, and became a fan. Chill love songs over soulful productions is an easy way to win me over, so when I found out they were coming to the Underground Arts as I was excited to see if they could win me over with a live performance. The answer to that question was yes.
xpn.org
Ani DiFranco returns to Philly with three decades’ worth of compelling folk
The iconic singer-songwriter’s Union Transfer debut centered on community and collaboration. After opening her concert on Thursday night with a powerful run of classics from her 90s era — “Shy” into “Untouchable Face” into “Two Little Girls” — singer-songwriter Ani DiFranco joked that she was really just trying to butter the audience up, draw them in with the familiar. The new stuff was coming.
xpn.org
PRESS PLAY: New Albums out November 18th!
Philly-rooted artists lead the pack in this week’s batch of new albums. This isn’t meant to put any undue pressure on you, but seeing as how it won’t be much longer before families gather for the holidays, time is running out to fill your brain with new music to wow your aunts and uncles. Plush arrangements and impressionistic lyrics are the hallmarks of Natalie Mering’s dream-pop project Weyes Blood; she’s firing on all cylinders on her fifth LP, And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow. Recent Free at Noon guest (and Artist to Watch) Cautious Clay follows last year’s full-length debut with the richly textured Thin Ice on the Cake EP. XPN favorite Amos Lee makes an adept swerve into the realm of jazz with his airy tribute to Chet Baker, My Ideal. It’s been nearly a decade since Caitlin Rose‘s last release; the Nashville singer bounces back with the eclectic and star-making CAZIMI.
xpn.org
Miri Devora balances the scales of love on “Your Loser”
The second solo single from the Queen of Jeans frontperson returns to a more familiar indie-folk sound. Out now: the second single from Miri Devora’s debut solo project, I Thought It was Love. At the beginning of November, the lead singer from XPN fave Queen of Jeans announced their forthcoming EP and released the single “Imagining It,” which we wrote about here.
xpn.org
The Blues Show with Jonny Meister: 11/19/2022
This Saturday on The Blues Show: additional selections from the CD that accompanies the 2023 Blues Images Calendar, Bessie Smith, and more. On Saturday’s show we’ll hear more selections from the CD that accompanies the 2023 Blues Images Calendar. The CD includes rare, and some previously unissued, recordings from the days of 78 rpm records. The calendar offers old photographs of the artists and reproductions of original advertisements of the 78’s when they were issued.
xpn.org
Rayland Baxter stretches out for an hour-long Free at Noon
“It’s nice to be in a dark club on a bright day,” singer-songwriter Rayland Baxter told a crowded house at Ardmore Music Hall on Friday afternoon. It was his third appearance on WXPN’s Free at Noon concert, it was in support of his brand new ATO Records release If I Were AButterfly, and truly Baxter seemed to be enjoying the vibe; where most artists deliver a strict eight-song / half-hour set and call it a midday, Baxter delivered a ten-song performance of expansive jams, stretching almost the entirety of the noon hour.
Comments / 0