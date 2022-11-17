ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama medical marijuana program taking first steps

By By Brent Addleman | The Center Square
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h5B8B_0jEsuSVE00

(The Center Square) – The medical marijuana market in Alabama is inching toward reality.

With the April passage of Senate Bill 46 , sponsored by Sen. Tim Melson, R-Florence, in April, a medical marijuana market will be created and will focus on providing civil and criminal protections to patients who have qualifying conditions. Melson is also a doctor and small business owner.

The bill also creates the Medical Cannabis Commission, which is responsible for licensing and regulating the cultivation, processing, transporting, testing, and dispensing of medical marijuana. The bill also created a 9% sales tax on medical marijuana, in addition to setting application and licensing fees.

As of Oct. 17, businesses in the state to receive Request for Business Applications through the Medical Cannabis Commission was 607. Those businesses have until Dec. 30 to file their applications, which is supported by a $2,500 application fee.

The state is poised to cull $1,517,500 in revenue from those applications alone. The state received 133 applications for integrated facilities; 124 for cultivators; 35 for processors; 235 for dispensaries; 69 for secure transportation; and seven for lab testing facilities.

However, Alabama, under the law, can only award up to 12 cultivator licenses, four processor licenses, four dispensary licenses, five integrated facility licenses, and an unspecified number of state testing lab and transportation licenses. For dispensaries, each licensee can operate three sites.

Upon approval of licenses, the state would collect an additional $3.17 million if all licenses are awarded.

Under the new law, medical marijuana can be dispensed in oral table, capsule, tincture, non-sugarcoated gelatinous cuts, lozenges, gels, oils, creams, suppositories, patches, or liquid or oil for use in an inhaler. Raw material from the plant is not permitted under the bill, or smoking, combustion, or vaping of medical marijuana products.

Qualifying medical conditions for patients include, Autism Spectrum Disorder; cancer-related cachexia, nausea or vomiting, weight loss, or chronic pain; Crohn’s Disease; depression; epilepsy or conditions causing seizures; HIV/AIDS-related nausea or weight loss; panic disorder; Parkinson’s disease; persistent nausea that is not significantly responsive to traditional treatments; PTSD; Sickle Cell Anemia; spasticity associated with motor neuron disease, including ALS, multiple sclerosis or spinal cord injury; a terminal illness; Tourette’s Syndrome; and conditions causing chronic or intractable pain.

In addition, the bill provides protections for patients by prohibiting employers from adopting employment policies that require its employees to notify them if they have a medical card.

Comments / 54

TruthWarrior2024
3d ago

Don't worry, the State of Alabama will make dang sure it is aggravating as hell to even obtain it, that it will not even be worth pursuing. We are living 2 generations in the past just because of the geriatric, corrupt leadership we have in this state.

Reply(1)
11
Sundown Lightfoot
3d ago

The Alabama legislature and Ivey passed that booze bill in record time, but legal weed, forget it.

Reply
9
GSPD 550
4d ago

at the moment, the medical marijuana program is only legal for marijuana-based treatments...gummys, lotions, etc.You all need to read the law...it 8s not legal for bud/flower sales or use. But I'm a Type 1 diabetic that can't use the gummies, edibles, etc due to sugar content in the products...so what about others like me? I have chronic pain from peripheral neuropathy.

Reply(3)
3
Related
The Center Square

Task force looking at solutions to Alabama’s health care worker shortage

(The Center Square) – Against the backdrop of a national trend, an Alabama legislative panel is exploring methods of shoring up deficits that have arisen in the state’s health care worker pool in recent years. Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics suggests about 20% of the health care industry’s workforce has departed the field since the onset of the pandemic. In Alabama, the trend has impacted a number of specific jobs, including certified nursing assistants, EMT and paramedics, and licensed practical nurses for...
ALABAMA STATE
The Center Square

Nevada U.S. Senator introduces cannabis banking legislation

(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev, introduced the Fair Access for Cannabis Small Business Act Thursday, which would ensure cannabis small businesses operating legally within their states can access Small Business Administration (SBA) services. The SBA currently bars cannabis companies from its programs and loans, regardless of state law, because cannabis remains federally illegal. Marijuana is classified by the Drug Enforcement Administration as a Schedule I controlled substance. ...
NEVADA STATE
The Center Square

Several bills filed ahead of legislative session to reduce Texas property taxes

(The Center Square) – Multiple bills have been filed by state lawmakers ahead of the 88th legislative session, which begins in January, to attempt to reduce property taxes. Homeowners in Texas currently pay the sixth-highest property taxes in the U.S., with many seeing double digit increases in their bills in one year. Reducing property taxes is a top priority of the Texas Republican Party. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who was...
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

Minnesota Department of Agriculture asks public to weigh in on food purchase assistance program

(The Center Square) – Taxpayers have until Dec. 12 to tell the Minnesota Department of Agriculture how they want it to distribute $3.16 million in grants through a community food procurement and distribution program. In September, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced its Agricultural Marketing Service signed an agreement with Minnesota under the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program. The American Rescue Plan authorizes the program to maintain and improve supply chain resiliency, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s Sept. 7 news release said. The...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Center Square

Paxton launches investigation into drug makers over inflated insulin costs

(The Center Square) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched an investigation into drug manufacturers, wholesalers and pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) over potential legal violations related to inflated costs of insulin, a life-saving drug relied upon by millions of diabetics. Insulin prices are exponentially higher in the U.S. than in other developed countries, but over the last two decades the retail prices for some insulin products have increased by 200% to 1,000% “for a drug that is over 100 years old,” Paxton notes. “The...
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

AGs push back against EPA 'environmental justice' rule, say it will increase energy costs

(The Center Square) – Twelve attorneys general have submitted comments to Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan expressing concerns about a new proposed rule they argue will increase energy costs and risk Americans’ safety. At issue is the EPA’s proposed rule, “Accidental Release Prevention Requirements: Risk Management Programs under Clean Air Act; Safer Communities by Chemical Accident Prevention.” (87 Fed. Reg. 53,556), which Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton argues is another attempt by the Biden administration to revive an Obama-era “environmental justice” regulation. If implemented,...
TEXAS STATE
AL.com

$97.7 million available to help with heating bills in Alabama: How to apply

Cold temperatures translate to higher wintertime heating bills. A federal program can help with that issue, keeping you warm while lessening the pain on your pocketbook. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, is administered through the Department of Health and Human Services. Nationally the program has about $4.5 billion to help cover heating costs, $97.7 million of which is set aside for Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
The Center Square

Wisconsin Republican budget chiefs: Latest surplus numbers don’t give governor 'blank check'

(The Center Square) – The Republicans who will write Wisconsin’s next state budget say Gov. Tony Evers shouldn’t get excited about the latest surplus numbers. The Department of Administration on Monday said Wisconsin’s budget surplus could top $6.6 billion by the time the current state budget ends in June. DOA also said it expects $1.5 billion in new revenue growth during the next state budget. That means Wisconsin’s main account...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Center Square

Lamont seeks additional funding for worker bonuses

(The Center Square) – Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is asking the General Assembly to reconvene in effort to pump more money into a program that will provide bonuses for essential workers who remained on the job during the pandemic. Lamont said Thursday, he agreed to increase funding for essential worker bonuses from $35 million to $90 million in order to provide cash bonuses for about 134,000 workers, who have been pre-qualified for the one-time payments. Lamont said he expects lawmakers to take up the proposal...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Center Square

AG to control Missouri's $8.69M share of Google's $391.5M settlement

(The Center Square) – Missouri’s share of a $391.5 million settlement with Google over its location tracking policies will go to the office of Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt and his replacement. Missouri’s share amounts to $8.69 million. The overall amount is the largest multi-state attorney general privacy settlement in U.S. history, involving 40 states. Google must send a check for the amount to Missouri by Dec. 14, according to...
MISSOURI STATE
The Center Square

South Dakota's proposed social studies standards delayed after passionate hearing

(The Center Square) - The South Dakota Board of Education Standards is delaying implementation of proposed social studies standards, a decision that came after several hours of testimony Monday in Sioux Falls from those for and against the changes. The standards were immediately scrutinized after the DOE released them in August, which was the second effort at new standards. Gov. Kristi Noem scrapped ones created by a 50-member panel in...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
The Center Square

Another revision for Virginia's history standards from Virginia's Education Department

(The Center Square) – As officials continue to debate changes to the history standards in the public education curriculum, the Virginia Board of Education voted to delay the consideration of the Department of Education’s proposal and make new revisions. The Department of Education unveiled its history curriculum proposal and put it before the board. The proposal included substantial changes to the previous draft document, which had been introduced under former Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration. Although the board argued its current proposal built on the draft...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

More Kentuckians are looking for work as the holiday season approaches

(The Center Square) – A few more Kentuckians are looking for work as the holiday season approaches. Late last week, the Kentucky Center for Statistics reported the state’s unemployment rate for October was 3.9%. While that was down 7/10ths of a percentage point from October 2021, it was up by 1/10th from September. The state’s civilian labor force of slightly more than 2 million people remained largely unchained, as it...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Center Square

Missouri areas affected by July flooding receive $115.9M in assistance

(The Center Square) – Businesses and residents received approximately $115.9 million in grants and loans to assist with recovery after July's floods in the St. Louis region. More than 13,500 Missouri households will receive $42.9 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) after a record rainfall of up to 10 or more inches fell from July 25 to 28 throughout eastern Missouri. The National Flood Insurance Program paid $40.4 million in claims to flood insurance policy holders. ...
MISSOURI STATE
The Center Square

Massachusetts charter school enrollment increases during pandemic

(The Center Square) – A slight uptick in charter school enrollment took place in Massachusetts, a new study shows. The National Alliance for Public Charter Schools released its report, “Changing Course: Public School Enrollment Shifts During the Pandemic,” which details the shift in enrollment to charter schools during the COVID-19 pandemic. Enrollment in Massachusetts charter schools is up 1.25%, according to the report; public schools enrollment declined 4.21%. The organization...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Center Square

DeVore urges Illinois Republicans to develop early vote, ballot collection efforts

(The Center Square) – The Republican candidate for Illinois attorney general says Illinois Republicans didn’t fail at messaging in this month’s election, they failed at the ground game. Republicans lost every statewide seat in the Nov. 8 election. They also lost seats in the Illinois House. Incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, the day after winning, said voters rejected Republicans. “Republicans are complaining and criticizing and they have no solutions for...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy