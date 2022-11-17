Read full article on original website
World leaders met all week to address global issues. Putin appears to no longer have a seat at the table
The three major summits of world leaders that took place across Asia in the past week have made one thing clear: Vladimir Putin is now sidelined on the world stage.
Kamala Harris' visit to the Philippines sends China a message of US intent
A Philippine archipelago known for tropical vacations will become the focus of political attention this week when Vice President Kamala Harris becomes the highest ranking US official to visit its main island.
China's Xi attempts to claim diplomatic victory in battle for global influence after summit whirlwind
Xi Jinping may have rejected US President Joe Biden's description of the 21st century as a battle between democracies and autocracies, but as the G20 and APEC summits showed, the Chinese leader remains intent on pushing back at American influence overseas.
Two Iranian actresses arrested as authorities ramp up crackdown on anti-regime protesters
Two well-known Iranian actresses have been arrested by security forces after they showed support for the protest movement gripping the country, as authorities intensify their crackdown on dissidents.
Michael Cohen says Ivanka Trump's self-exile from politics may be because she was the FBI's mole at Mar-a-Lago
Cohen told MSNBC's Katie Phang he thought Jared and Ivanka "potentially were the moles in terms of the Mar-a-Lago documents and so on."
‘It Was Completely Legal to Do So’: Lawyers React to Report that Trump Tweeted Classified Spy Material in 2019
Legal experts cautioned against reading too much into a report that then-President Donald Trump shared classified information on Twitter that came from a secretive U.S. spacecraft in 2019. On Aug. 29, 2019, the space program for the Islamic Republic of Iran suffered a substantial loss as a rocket exploded on...
Biden aides are concerned that Trump's recent woes may mean the president could face a younger GOP candidate in 2024
President Joe Biden's aides believe he is well placed to defeat Donald Trump, but might struggle against a younger GOP candidate.
Putin makes rare appearance. Expert explains what it means
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a rare appearance at a meeting of his security council. However, he has been sidelined at several key meetings in Asia recently.
Texas woman arrested after smuggling endangered spider monkey in box she claimed held beer
CNN — Talk about monkey business. A Texas woman entering the US told border officials the wooden box in her car was filled with beer. In reality, it was an endangered spider monkey she planned to sell. The 20-year-old woman pleaded guilty to smuggling wildlife into the US without...
What it means that a special counsel is running the Trump investigations
The legal jeopardy former President Donald Trump faces in two federal criminal investigations took on a new tenor Friday with the appointment of a special counsel at the Justice Department.
'It's not safe and it's not right.' Qatar says all are welcome to the World Cup but some LGBTQ soccer fans are staying away
"I'm a man and I love men. I do -- please don't be shocked -- have sex with other men. This is normal. So please get used to it, or stay out of football."
A week after 4 University of Idaho students were killed, there are mounting questions in the investigation and few answers
One week after the the bodies of four University of Idaho students were discovered in their shared off-campus home in the town of Moscow, authorities do not have a suspect in custody nor has a weapon been found, according to Moscow Police Captain Roger Lanier.
The FBI has opened an investigation after a 25-year-old North Carolina woman was found dead while on vacation in Mexico
The family of a North Carolina woman found dead last month in a vacation rental property in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico is still looking for answers more than two weeks after her death.
Kanye West Announces He's Running For President Against Donald Trump, Two Years After His Disastrous First Attempt In 2020
Kanye West announced he will be running for President in 2024 and will go against his ex-BFF Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, a video was released of Kanye hanging out with far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. A cameraman follows the two as they enter a parking lot. Kanye told the photographer that he was working on the campaign with Milo. “Is that an announcement,” Kanye said. Kanye added, “I guess it is.” The two then laughed hysterically while walking through the front doors. Milo told Kanye, “Thanks, I accept.” Later, the cameraman asked Kanye, “So are you running?” to...
'Black Swan' in Russia May Help Ukraine Retake Crimea, Minister Predicts
Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Volodymyr Havrylov told Sky News: "We can step in Crimea for example by the end of December."
Iran players remain silent during national anthem at World Cup in apparent protest at Iranian regime
Before a ball was even kicked in Iran's World Cup opener against England on Monday, Iran's players made a powerful statement.
Kim Jong Un's daughter makes first public appearance at new missile launch
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the launch of "a new type" of intercontinental ballistic missile Friday, alongside his young daughter, whose existence had not previously been confirmed.
GOP strategist predicts Republican donors will 'coalesce' around DeSantis as Trump alternative
On CNN's State of the Union, CNN Political Commentator Karen Finney, GOP strategist Brad Todd, Democratic strategist Stephanie Cutter, and former Trump aide Sarah Matthews join Jake Tapper to discuss Trump's 2024 campaign launch and the potential for a contested GOP primary.
Anti-abortion activists say Trump will still need to win them over in 2024
Anti-abortion proponents who believe Donald Trump's crowning achievement was the overturning of Roe v. Wade say the newly declared 2024 contender will still have to earn their support in the upcoming Republican presidential primary -- and he may be off to a rocky start.
IAEA warns whoever was behind 'powerful explosions' at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is 'playing with fire'
Powerful explosions rocked the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine this weekend, renewing concerns that fighting so close to the facility could cause a nuclear accident.
