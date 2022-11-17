There are many misconceptions when it comes to the alarming rate of children being transitioned in the state of Texas. Many well-meaning people are still ignorant of the fact that it does happen here. Most often, clinics that perform this type of child abuse are largely secretive about it, often using vague wording on their websites or encouraging parents to “call for more information,” to keep details discreet about what “treatments” they are willing to perform on children. There has been an exponential increase in the amount of these clinics that specialize in transitioning minors over the last decade, and that trend is likely to continue.

