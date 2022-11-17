Read full article on original website
Alabama church files restraining order against its own denomination
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—A Houston County judge has sided with Harvest Church-Dothan and ordered a temporary restraining order against the United Methodist Church and its Alabama-West Florida Conference. The church is concerned that the conference could try to confiscate church property if it votes to leave the denomination. While the temporary court order is in effect, […]
Alabama’s A-G to Prosecute Local Case
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall will prosecute accused killer Coley McCraney next year. Marshall will be stepping in after Dale County assistant D.A David Emory suffered a serious bike accident. McCraney is charged with shooting two local teens to death in 1999.
Crenshaw County jury acquits Morrow on charges dating back 22 years
A Crenshaw County jury acquitted Robby Glen Morrow, of Troy, on charges dating back more than 20 years. The jury handed down the decision after four days of trial, finding Morrow not guilty of one count of rape in the first degree, two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, and three counts of enticing a child for immoral purposes.
Harvest backtracks on inaccurate news report claims regarding church’s legal issues
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Harvest Church Dothan briefly addressed its ongoing dispute with the United Methodist Church during Sunday services but provided no information beyond that contained in a news report last week that it has criticized. While calling that WTVY News 4 report “dramatic”, the church’s founder and senior pastor...
Conecuh Co. Sheriff votes recounted, incumbent wins by 1 vote
CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The recount is done for the 2022 Conecuh County Sheriff’s race, and the candidates were separated by one vote, according to the probate judge. Incumbent Randy Brock will remain sheriff, beating challenger Mike Blackmon by just a single vote. The votes came in on Nov. 8 and were so close […]
“The Funeral is Cancelled” performs in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)— On Saturday afternoon, “The Funeral is Cancelled” was held in the Kingdom Life Center mall back parking lot. “The Funeral is Cancelled” is a dramatic presentation meant to bring attention to the violence in our country. Tammie Clayton, who had a large hand...
Good News Ministries feeds community
With the holidays fast approaching, some organizations are making sure that those less fortunate are taken care of and not forgotten during these times. Early Sunday, Good News Ministries was giving out plates of Thanksgiving meals to anyone that needed it. While most non-profits will be giving out Thanksgiving plates...
Wiregrass 2-1-1 fall festival and car show
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Early Saturday, Wiregrass 2-1-1 held a kids fall festival and car show and the Houston County Farm Center. There, kids could enjoy games set up by non-profit organization booths, inflatables, and food, while parents could enjoy the car show and music, all for free.
2 Wiregrass men arrested after Facebook sting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office released the names and mugshots of two men arrested after a “covert Facebook operation.”. Officials say David “Tony” McCall of Malvern and Michael Glazier of Hartford were arrested in Geneva County for transmitting material harmful to minors, and obscene communication - using a computer to seduce solicit, or lure a child or person believed to be a child.
Suspect identified in Dothan double murder, in custody
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to Dothan Police, Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. has been taken into custody on charges of Capital Murder. He will be detained at the Southeast Alabama Diversion Center, with no additional information being released regarding him due to court order restrictions. ORIGINAL. DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -...
Coffee Corner rises from the ashes into new operation
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Just 5 weeks ago, a fire in downtown Enterprise engulfed Coffee Corner in flames. But, they’re making a comeback serving the same coffee, but on a different corner. Owner Jennie Chancey said, “Two days after the building burned down I got a call from someone...
Alabama 14-year-old faces two counts of capital murder
Dothan police have charged a 14-year-old male in a double homicide Sunday. The male was taken into custody Monday and charged as a juvenile with two counts of capital murder. He will be held in the Southeast Alabama Diversion Center, police said. At 8:04 p.m. Sunday, Dothan police responded to...
Covert operation leads to the arrest of two Geneva County men, HCSO
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla (WDHN)– After an online covert operation by Holmes County Sheriff Investigators, two Geneva County men were arrested and accused of sending inappropriate messages to someone they believed was a teenager, per the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office. According to a release from the HCSO, on separate...
Alabama woman allegedly involved in online relationship with attorney pleads guilty to charges
HOUSTON CO, Ala (WDHN)— An Enterprise woman, who was allegedly involved in an online relationship with a former assistant DA, has pleaded guilty before jury selection was finished. According to the plea agreement, Jamie Connolly 52, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of possession with intent to distribute and will serve four years of a […]
Ribbon cutting for the new U.S. Highway 331 bridge in Opp
OPP, Ala. (WDHN)—With the snip of the scissors, Opp Mayor Becky Bracke officially opened the new bridge. along U.S. Highway 331. A major north-south route to panhandle beaches. The new nine-million dollar bridge replaces the 1940 era structure which the Alabama DOT. considered one of the most dangerous bridges...
Not guilty: Jury returns capital murder verdict
More money is making its way to Coffee County! Today. Governor Kay Ivey awarded the commission a 350-thousand dollar grant. In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss holiday decor.
Ramer woman dies in accident
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division is reporting a Saturday night single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Ramer woman. The accident occurred about 10:03 p.m. Saturday on Montgomery County Road 28 approximately 13 miles north of Troy. “Jennifer N. Menefee, 34, was fatally injured when the...
Report: Florida man shoots two buses full of Niceville daycare children with gel pellets
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Florida man was arrested in Okaloosa County for shooting two school buses full of daycare children with gel pellets. 23-year-old John Henderson, of Ponce de Leon, is charged with shooting a missile into a dwelling, vehicle, building, or aircraft. According to an arrest report, Henderson...
Troy University Police investigating shooting
An early morning shooting on the campus of Troy University occurred on Nov. 18 but no injuries were reported. According to a statement released to students by Troy University Police Chief George Beaudry, the incident occurred at the Newman Center Dorms around 2:50 a.m. on Friday morning. The incident occurred following a verbal altercation, which led to an individual “firing several rounds” before fleeing the scene.
Son speaks out about defending his mother in Dothan shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Christopher Martin is still traumatized after coming to the defense of his mother when he says her ex-boyfriend invaded their home Tuesday morning. “It’s even hard going back in the hallway I can still replay the shooting, the calamity that happened, and all the stuff prior to what was going on,” Martin said.
