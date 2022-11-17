Read full article on original website
Related
Why You Should Add Lemon Juice To Your Laundry
Lemons and lemon juice are an incredibly potent ingredient to have in your natural cleaning arsenal. Here's why you should use them in your laundry.
CNET
Do You Brush Your Teeth Before or After Breakfast? Your Answer Matters
There are two main camps when it comes to morning brushing: Those who wake up thinking, "Ew, I gotta get this sticky stuff off my teeth right now," and those who figure they might as well wait until after breakfast to brush away the crumbs. Whichever camp you're in, you...
homesenator.com
How to Get Rid of Old Furniture
Have you ever thought about selling your old stuff? If yes, then you should read this article because it has some great tips on how to get rid of old furniture. Selling your old furniture isn’t always easy. You need to consider several things before you decide to sell them. The first thing that you need to do is to clean the items thoroughly. This way, they will look better and get more value.
Georgia Woman Puts Spin Mop Up Against a Swiffer and Y’all… It Is Not Good
Whew that is going to need a few more passes.
Early holiday season: Shoppers take a strategic approach to get the best deals
DARTMOUTH — When it’s time for holiday shopping, it’s good to have a strategy. For some shoppers, that means planning ahead amid fears of inflation and a possible recession. At the Dartmouth Mall, Jaden Botelho was looking for gifts for her nieces and nephews along with other close family members while hanging out...
marthastewart.com
Growing a Tapestry Lawn Will Transform Your Turf Into a Living Masterpiece—No Fertilizer, Aeration, or Water Needed
A tapestry lawn is just one term for this natural landscape trend: Sometimes called a matrix garden, meadow lawn, prairie lawn, or patchwork lawn, this turf technique involves removing traditional grass and replacing it with a mix of native plants and flowers of varying heights, sizes, and textures for both aesthetic and ecological benefits.
Man Concocts Genius Way to Plaster Walls Faster
Putting plaster up on your walls, new or old, can come with a lot of benefits. Not only does it give your walls a smoother, nicer finish, but it can also make your walls or even your ceilings more durable and fill in any cracks that have appeared over time! And we’ve all seen the people who do smaller patch jobs on minor holes and dinged walls!
Woman Shares Mistakes She Made Traveling Europe and How to Avoid Them
She's sharing the lessons she's learned with other travelers
"I Discovered This As A Kid, And It Just Stuck": People Are Sharing The Weird Food Combinations That They Can't Help But Love
Let's be honest: we all have at least one of these...
Road & Track
Turn Any Ratchet Into a Torque Wrench With This Nifty Adapter
Torque wrenches are fantastic. They allow DIY mechanics with a wide range of skill and experience to dial in exactly how tight a nut or bolt should be, without having to rely purely on feel. But they're also bulky and heavy, making them a pain if you need to take one on the road. This device changes that.
vinlove.net
Earn billions by planting wild plants, the hotter it gets, the more “money you make”
Tiliacora triandra was once a wild plant in the mountains, now it has been planted on a large scale by Mr. Nguyen Quang Dinh (resident of Tam Anh Nam commune, Nui Thanh district) and suddenly brought economic benefits. high. “King” leaves Tiliacora triandra. According to the introduction of many...
Woman Reflecting On Grandmom’s Old “Hack” for Getting Rid of Garden Moles Cannot Figure Out Why It Worked
We swear every family has some version of this…
brytfmonline.com
An acoustic heat pump uses sound energy to heat and cool homes
With the energy crisis, opportunities for the launch of new technologies and the development of others already known acquire a new expression. The crisis of gas and the prices of other fossil fuels and the impact of these high prices on energy production opens the doors to new products. This was the focus of investing in the solution, which has been talked about for several years, to use an acoustic heat pump that emits no greenhouse gases and has a very small carbon footprint.
Woman’s Genius Hands Off Composting Hack Will Save Her So Much Time and Energy
Little effort with big results
drifttravel.com
Things You Must Do Before Relocating to a Different State
Are you considering a move to a different state? Whether you’re looking for a change of pace or want to be closer to family, there are a few things you should do before packing your bags. Here are six tips to get you started on your out-of-state move. 1....
Mrs Hinch cleaning fans reveal a 20p trick to banish window condensation for good and stop mould in its tracks
NOW the weather is getting colder plenty of people are experiencing condensation in their homes. Fortunately, Mrs Hinch cleaning fans have revealed a 20p hack to make sure it doesn't come back or cause mould. The main cause of condensation is a lack of ventilation - but it's hard to...
suggest.com
Is Coffee As Dehydrating As People Say? The Studies Are In
Can’t live without your morning cup of coffee? Neither can we. It may live rent-free in our heads, but the catchy jingle, “the best part of waking up is Folgers in your cup,” holds some truth. Coffee, regardless of the brand, is a staple for many that get them through the day.
What Does Purple Shampoo Do? We Asked the Experts
Here's how to use the colorist-favorite product to get rid of unwanted brassiness, tone your discolored strands and add vibrancy to highlights Adding sunkissed blonde highlights or lifting your hair to a brighter, blonder shade is quite a commitment. It not only needs some extra TLC to keep the color in tip-top shape, but also requires time and money to keep your hue from getting brassy, dry and free from unwanted yellow tones. And, while visits to the salon are absolutely necessary, there is a whole slew...
myzeo.com
Helpful Heating: What to Look for in Heating Options for Homes
Wintertime is around the corner, and the average American homeowner spends around $931 seasonally on heating costs. With the price of energy going up and up, homeowners are cutting corners to save a few dollars when it comes to heat. Depending on where you live in the United States, heating...
therecipecritic.com
Homemade Dutch Baby Recipe
If you’ve never tried a Dutch baby before, you’re in for a (delicious) treat! It’s a pretty popular brunch item- once you try it for yourself you’ll understand the hype! Also known as a German pancake, Dutch babies are made in a skillet and have a soft, chewy texture.
Comments / 0