Ribbon cutting for the new U.S. Highway 331 bridge in Opp
OPP, Ala. (WDHN)—With the snip of the scissors, Opp Mayor Becky Bracke officially opened the new bridge. along U.S. Highway 331. A major north-south route to panhandle beaches. The new nine-million dollar bridge replaces the 1940 era structure which the Alabama DOT. considered one of the most dangerous bridges...
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall will prosecute accused killer Coley McCraney next year. Marshall will be stepping in after Dale County assistant D.A David Emory suffered a serious bike accident. McCraney is charged with shooting two local teens to death in 1999.
Alabama church files restraining order against its own denomination
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Houston County judge has sided with Harvest Church-Dothan and ordered a temporary restraining order against the United Methodist Church and its Alabama-West Florida Conference. The church is concerned that the conference could try to confiscate church property if it votes to leave the denomination. While the temporary court order is […]
Alabama woman killed when car overturns, strikes tree
An Alabama woman was killed Saturday night when her car overturned and struck a tree. Alabama state troopers said Jennifer N. Menefee, 34, of Ramer, Alabama, was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday when Menefee’s 2015 Nissan Murano left the Montgomery County 28,...
Three people killed in head-on collision on Alabama highway
Three people were killed earlier this week in a two-vehicle, head-on collision on an highway in Alabama. Alabama state troopers say the two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 12:35 p.m. Tuesday. George G. Turner, 75, of DeFuniak Springs, Fla., was fatally injured when the 2015 Ford Taurus he was driving collided...
Harvest backtracks on inaccurate news report claims regarding church’s legal issues
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Harvest Church Dothan briefly addressed its ongoing dispute with the United Methodist Church during Sunday services but provided no information beyond that contained in a news report last week that it has criticized. While calling that WTVY News 4 report “dramatic”, the church’s founder and senior pastor...
State report cards issued, Dothan City Schools gets “C”, other local schools scored
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The Alabama Department of Education has released the State Report Cards for the 2021-2022 school year, with Dothan City Schools receiving a “C”. The school system’s total score was 76. It’s based on multiple factors including academic achievement, academic growth, absenteeism, graduation rates, and college and career readiness for high school.
“The Funeral is Cancelled” performs in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)— On Saturday afternoon, “The Funeral is Cancelled” was held in the Kingdom Life Center mall back parking lot. “The Funeral is Cancelled” is a dramatic presentation meant to bring attention to the violence in our country. Tammie Clayton, who had a large hand...
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall will prosecute suspected killer Coley McCraney who is charged with shooting two Dothan teens. Per court documents filed Friday, he assumes the case after Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery, the lead prosecutor, suffered serious injuries in a biking accident.
Harvest Church could close, and members evicted, lawsuit claims
Houston Academy takes home a win over the Geneva Bulldogs. Charles Henderson Trojans take home a win over UMS Wright during the playoffs. Wicksburg's Megan Cochran signing with Huntingdon College. Christmas came early for nine Wiregrass non-profits. Updated: 10 hours ago. All In Credit Union awarded thousands of dollars in...
Wiregrass 2-1-1 fall festival and car show
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Early Saturday, Wiregrass 2-1-1 held a kids fall festival and car show and the Houston County Farm Center. There, kids could enjoy games set up by non-profit organization booths, inflatables, and food, while parents could enjoy the car show and music, all for free.
Dothan restauranteur says harassment and slander of her name are the reasons for her $25 million request
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan restaurant owner is asking for millions of dollars to be paid after she says she was harassed and slandered. Latonya Dorsey, the owner of Mama T’s is asking for $25 million from the city of Dothan after her bid for the child feeding program that is now under federal investigation was exposed, to another business that eventually outbid her.
Good News Ministries feeds community
With the holidays fast approaching, some organizations are making sure that those less fortunate are taken care of and not forgotten during these times. Early Sunday, Good News Ministries was giving out plates of Thanksgiving meals to anyone that needed it. While most non-profits will be giving out Thanksgiving plates...
2 found shot in Dothan home
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two people were found shot Sunday night in a Dothan home, but their condition is not immediately known. The scene was reported to be along Fifth Avenue. Initial reports are that the victims were found by police in the living room. Officers immediately began working to...
Alabama AG takes prosecution lead in McCraney murder trial
OZARK, Ala (WDHN)— The Alabama Attorney General has taken the position as lead prosecutor in the Coley McCraney murder trial, per court documents. Attorney General Steve Marshall and his Assistant Attorney General Jimmy L. Thomas will take over the prosecution after Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery was hurt in a bicycle accident.
UPDATE: Names of 2 victims found shot dead in Dothan home released
UPDATE (5:35am) - Overnight, the Dothan Police Department released new details of two women found shot dead in a city residence. The victims have been identified as 21-year-old Jasmine Danielle Bean, and 20-year-old Ja’Lexius Lashon Wells. Dothan Police say they are both from Dothan. Police say neither lived at...
Suspect identified in Dothan Double Murder
Check out some of the rides that will be at the National Peanut Festival this year. Geneva firefighters were busy early Monday morning battling a mobile home fire.
Covert operation leads to the arrest of two Geneva County men, HCSO
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla (WDHN)– After an online covert operation by Holmes County Sheriff Investigators, two Geneva County men were arrested and accused of sending inappropriate messages to someone they believed was a teenager, per the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office. According to a release from the HCSO, on separate...
Auburn rideshare passenger found 100 miles away after putting in wrong address, escorted home: Police
Worry turned to relief after a group of friends anxious when their buddy did not return home early Friday morning in Auburn was found safe more than 100 miles away. The missing 21-year-old Auburn resident, police said, mistakenly input the wrong address when they got into a rideshare and wound up in Butler County.
Television series “Inside the Base” features Fort Rucker
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An episode of the television series, “Inside the Base” features a familiar wiregrass Army base, Fort Rucker. The episode will be available on the Circle Network at 9:30pm CST on November 19. Excerpt from the Circle Network’s website on tonight’s episode:. “Inside...
