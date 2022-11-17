FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.— The forecast for Saturday’s game called for some cold temperatures and Sam Pittman said in his Monday press conference “the colder, the better”. Pittman would get his wish. By game time it was at or below freezing and continued to drop as the game progressed. It might have been subfreezing temperatures, but the Hogs came out on fire. And with Hogs this hot, who cares how cold it is?

