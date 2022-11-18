More students from outside N.C. may be headed to ECU; N.C. A&T penalized at UNC board meeting

The UNC Board of Governors is leaning into the idea that East Carolina University and four other UNC System schools can admit more out-of-state students in the coming years.

The governing body of the University of North Carolina system met in Greenville this week where ECU is working a multi-pronged approach to keep enrollment climbing as the college-age population declines. One aspect of the effort is to recruit applicants from outside of North Carolina.

The governors’ Committee on Education Planning, Policies and Programs, recommended raising the limit of nonresident undergraduate students to 25 percent of total enrollment, up from 18 percent. In addition to ECU, the policy also would cover UNC Asheville, UNC Greensboro, UNC Pembroke and Western Carolina University.

The full board is scheduled to vote on the recommendation in January. It met Wednesday and Thursday at ECU’s Main Campus Student Center in one of the periodic sessions it holds on the campuses of the UNC System’s 16 institutions. It last met in Greenville in 2016.

“We’re enthusiastic at ECU that we’ll have another tool in our toolbox to be able to address many of the demographic challenges that are facing our state and our country,” ECU Chancellor Philip Rogers said Wednesday. “The most important part is it doesn’t take away from North Carolina students being able to attend our institution. We’ll continue to prioritize them.”

The university is already aggressively marketing and recruiting students living in states in the Mid-Atlantic/Interstate 95 corridor, he said, and netted a 10 percent increase in out-of-state students during the last enrollment cycle, he said.

“We think there is room for further growth,” Rogers said. ECU’s out-of-state student enrollment this fall was 738 students, said David English, UNC System vice president for academic affairs. Next year, with the 25 percent enrollment cap, 947 out-of-state students could enroll, a 209-student increase.

The other four schools can add between 18 to 172 additional students with the new enrollment cap, according to data presented to the committee.

The Board of Governors revised the residency policy several years ago to increase the cap for Elizabeth City State University and the University of North Carolina School of the Arts to 50 percent, N.C. A&T University and N.C. Central University to 35 percent and Fayetteville State University and Winston-Salem State University to 25 percent.

Appalachian State University, N.C. State University, UNC Chapel Hill, UNC Charlotte and UNC Wilmington are still at the 18 percent cap because more than 90 percent of in-state applicants are accepted.

Since ECU and the other four schools are not at full enrollment and have unused space, increasing out-of-state students won’t require additional residence halls or classroom space, English said.

N.C. A&T penalized

While the board is considering whether to allow some schools to take in more non-resident students, North Carolina A&T State University must forfeit nearly $2 million of its current budget because it enrolled too many out-of-state students over the last two school years.

The full board voted on Thursday to reallocate $1.97 million from N.C. A&T to the UNC Need-Based Financial Aid program. James L. Holmes, chairman of the board’s budget and finance committee, promised additional discussions about revising the policy after board member Joel Ford said it unfairly punished the historically black university.

“I can’t punish a HMSI (historically minority-serving institution) for being successful,” Ford said.

“We have out-of-state students who want to attend one of our institutions because of its history and because of (its ability to make good and deliver on a promise to deliver on a high-quality education,” Ford said.

The board of governors needs to rethink the policy so schools aren’t financially punished by losing money that supports its mission. Ford and Michael Milliford voted against the motion.

Holmes said he understands Ford’s objection, but the policy needs to be consistently enforced. Other schools that exceeded their out-of-state enrollment gap had their budgets reduced, Holmes said.

Out-of-state enrollment caps are set to ensure there is space to enroll all North Carolinians who want to attend a UNC System institution.

While North Carolina A&T’s out-of-state enrollment cap is at 35 percent, the last two freshmen classes had 41 percent enrollment of out-of-state students, Jennifer Haygood, senior vice president for finance and administration and chief financial officer for the system, said during Thursday’s budget and finance committee meeting.

“I think we need to monitor each and everyone of our campuses because we don’t want one North Carolinian left behind,” said Chairman Randy Ramsey.

Admission requirements

The Educational Planning, Policies and Programs Committee also heard a report on recommended changes to the minimum eligibility requirements for undergraduate admissions.

The UNC System currently has a 15-course minimum eligibility requirement for incoming freshmen. The required courses are four English, four math, three science, two second language and two social studies courses, said Bethany Meighen, vice president for student affairs.

The UNC System earlier this year began a review of the current requirements with the goal of decreasing barriers to higher education without reducing standards, Meighen said.

It was determined the second language requirement should be replaced with a requirement of two additional academic courses from English, math, science, world languages, arts, music, computer science or other college preparatory disciplines. Students may also study a second language.

School administrators said the second language requirement kept numerous students with learning disabilities from applying to college, Meighen said.

Meighen was asked if ending the language requirement was counterintuitive to the goal of producing world citizens. She re-emphasized the goal was to get otherwise qualified students into the university system.

A recommendation to replace the fourth math requirement with advanced placement computer science or computer principles was rejected because the courses don’t offer enough math to replace calculus.

System administrators plan to present the proposal to the entire board of governors in January and have the board vote in February so the plan can be implemented in the 2024-25 school year.