ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

More students from outside N.C. may be headed to ECU; N.C. A&T penalized at UNC board meeting

By By Ginger Livingston Staff Writer
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y004J_0jEsocSA00

The UNC Board of Governors is leaning into the idea that East Carolina University and four other UNC System schools can admit more out-of-state students in the coming years.

The governing body of the University of North Carolina system met in Greenville this week where ECU is working a multi-pronged approach to keep enrollment climbing as the college-age population declines. One aspect of the effort is to recruit applicants from outside of North Carolina.

The governors’ Committee on Education Planning, Policies and Programs, recommended raising the limit of nonresident undergraduate students to 25 percent of total enrollment, up from 18 percent. In addition to ECU, the policy also would cover UNC Asheville, UNC Greensboro, UNC Pembroke and Western Carolina University.

The full board is scheduled to vote on the recommendation in January. It met Wednesday and Thursday at ECU’s Main Campus Student Center in one of the periodic sessions it holds on the campuses of the UNC System’s 16 institutions. It last met in Greenville in 2016.

“We’re enthusiastic at ECU that we’ll have another tool in our toolbox to be able to address many of the demographic challenges that are facing our state and our country,” ECU Chancellor Philip Rogers said Wednesday. “The most important part is it doesn’t take away from North Carolina students being able to attend our institution. We’ll continue to prioritize them.”

The university is already aggressively marketing and recruiting students living in states in the Mid-Atlantic/Interstate 95 corridor, he said, and netted a 10 percent increase in out-of-state students during the last enrollment cycle, he said.

“We think there is room for further growth,” Rogers said. ECU’s out-of-state student enrollment this fall was 738 students, said David English, UNC System vice president for academic affairs. Next year, with the 25 percent enrollment cap, 947 out-of-state students could enroll, a 209-student increase.

The other four schools can add between 18 to 172 additional students with the new enrollment cap, according to data presented to the committee.

The Board of Governors revised the residency policy several years ago to increase the cap for Elizabeth City State University and the University of North Carolina School of the Arts to 50 percent, N.C. A&T University and N.C. Central University to 35 percent and Fayetteville State University and Winston-Salem State University to 25 percent.

Appalachian State University, N.C. State University, UNC Chapel Hill, UNC Charlotte and UNC Wilmington are still at the 18 percent cap because more than 90 percent of in-state applicants are accepted.

Since ECU and the other four schools are not at full enrollment and have unused space, increasing out-of-state students won’t require additional residence halls or classroom space, English said.

N.C. A&T penalized

While the board is considering whether to allow some schools to take in more non-resident students, North Carolina A&T State University must forfeit nearly $2 million of its current budget because it enrolled too many out-of-state students over the last two school years.

The full board voted on Thursday to reallocate $1.97 million from N.C. A&T to the UNC Need-Based Financial Aid program. James L. Holmes, chairman of the board’s budget and finance committee, promised additional discussions about revising the policy after board member Joel Ford said it unfairly punished the historically black university.

“I can’t punish a HMSI (historically minority-serving institution) for being successful,” Ford said.

“We have out-of-state students who want to attend one of our institutions because of its history and because of (its ability to make good and deliver on a promise to deliver on a high-quality education,” Ford said.

The board of governors needs to rethink the policy so schools aren’t financially punished by losing money that supports its mission. Ford and Michael Milliford voted against the motion.

Holmes said he understands Ford’s objection, but the policy needs to be consistently enforced. Other schools that exceeded their out-of-state enrollment gap had their budgets reduced, Holmes said.

Out-of-state enrollment caps are set to ensure there is space to enroll all North Carolinians who want to attend a UNC System institution.

While North Carolina A&T’s out-of-state enrollment cap is at 35 percent, the last two freshmen classes had 41 percent enrollment of out-of-state students, Jennifer Haygood, senior vice president for finance and administration and chief financial officer for the system, said during Thursday’s budget and finance committee meeting.

“I think we need to monitor each and everyone of our campuses because we don’t want one North Carolinian left behind,” said Chairman Randy Ramsey.

Admission requirements

The Educational Planning, Policies and Programs Committee also heard a report on recommended changes to the minimum eligibility requirements for undergraduate admissions.

The UNC System currently has a 15-course minimum eligibility requirement for incoming freshmen. The required courses are four English, four math, three science, two second language and two social studies courses, said Bethany Meighen, vice president for student affairs.

The UNC System earlier this year began a review of the current requirements with the goal of decreasing barriers to higher education without reducing standards, Meighen said.

It was determined the second language requirement should be replaced with a requirement of two additional academic courses from English, math, science, world languages, arts, music, computer science or other college preparatory disciplines. Students may also study a second language.

School administrators said the second language requirement kept numerous students with learning disabilities from applying to college, Meighen said.

Meighen was asked if ending the language requirement was counterintuitive to the goal of producing world citizens. She re-emphasized the goal was to get otherwise qualified students into the university system.

A recommendation to replace the fourth math requirement with advanced placement computer science or computer principles was rejected because the courses don’t offer enough math to replace calculus.

System administrators plan to present the proposal to the entire board of governors in January and have the board vote in February so the plan can be implemented in the 2024-25 school year.

Comments / 10

truelydevine1
4d ago

It's always easy for others to make a decision for things they are NOT directly face to face with people to decide on. Maybe officer lower tuition rates and some incentives if you want more out of state. Offer course or classes for trade so local kids can get those degrees. Just a thought A lot of kids don't have a clue about finances or next to nothing when it comes to vehicles. Get things like that. it gets more kids in school while generating income for them attending school. They want havw to pay room ans board and will not have to go or multiple classes. A degreed class.

Reply
2
Related
iredellfreenews.com

Six North Carolinians presented with state’s highest honor

RALEIGH — Six distinguished North Carolinians were presented the North Carolina Award, the state’s highest honor, by Gov. Roy Cooper earlier this week during a ceremony at the North Carolina Museum of Art. The award recognizes significant lifetime achievements in the areas of fine arts, literature, public service and science.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WITN

Missing Greenville woman may be without medication

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville are searching for a missing woman who may be without her medication. Corinda Bryant sufferers from schizophrenia and substance psychosis, according to police. The 26-year-old was reported missing by her family Sunday evening and was last seen leaving her home in the 600...
GREENVILLE, NC
WXII 12

WXII Sports Anchor Lauren Walsh receives award

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — WXII''s Sports Anchor Lauren Walsh received the Mary Garber Pioneer award from the Winston-Salem sportsmen club during the ceremony Saturday afternoon. Walsh is the first recipient of the award in Winston-Salem. According to organizers, the award is given to individuals who serve as a role model...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WNCT

ECU Health names first chief nursing executive

GREENVILLE, N.C. — After an extensive national search and interview process with stakeholders from across the organization, ECU Health is pleased to announce Trish Baise, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, FACHE as ECU Health’s first Chief Nursing Executive (CNE). Dr. Baise will officially join ECU Health on Jan. 1, 2023. “The creation of the CNE position and […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WBTV

Gardner-Webb beats North Carolina A&T for Big South title

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Narii Gaither and Jayden Brown each had two touchdown runs and Gardner-Webb beat North Carolina A&T 38-17 on Saturday in a battle between the Big South Conference’s top teams and regular season title. Gardner-Webb (6-5, 5-0) has won the last two in the...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Triad woman diagnosed with ALS walks to defeat paralyzing disease

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Taking everything a step at a time is the epitome of Debbie Dickerson’s ALS battle. On Nov. 12, 2022, approximately eight months after her official diagnosis, she stepped in the literal sense, in an effort to defeat the disease which may one day strip her of her ability to walk.  “I’m […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

Carl Rogers Family Invests $1 million in ECU athletics, Pirate Club

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The Carl Rogers family, Carl, his wife, Connie and Carl’s children and grandchildren, have made a $1 million investment to support the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence, Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced Friday. The Carl Rogers family is comprised of Richard Rogers and wife, Elizabeth; Jody Swing and husband, Thomas; […]
GREENVILLE, NC
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
324K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy