kjzz.org
RSV and flu cases are soaring in Arizona. Here's how to help kids stay healthy
Cases of RSV continue to climb in Arizona. The Arizona Department of Health Services reported more than 1,300 cases last week alone. That’s dramatically higher than is usually expected for this time of year. RSV is a respiratory virus that causes cold-like symptoms, and while most who get it...
Gizmodo
The Dengue Virus Has Been Found in Arizona
A dangerous viral disease transmitted by mosquitoes has seemingly landed in Arizona. Earlier this week, health officials reported that a Maricopa County resident recently contracted dengue, while routine surveillance has found traces of the dengue virus in at least one nearby mosquito population. These discoveries suggest that the infection could be spreading locally in the state for the first time, though the investigation is still ongoing.
KTAR.com
Arizona Game and Fish asks hunters to bring in harvested deer, elk heads to check for disease
PHOENIX — Chronic Wasting Disease is a fatal wildlife nervous system disease that affects deer and elk with no known cure. The Arizona Game and Fish Department is asking hunters to bring the heads of their harvested deer and elk to a department office so it can be checked for the disease.
kjzz.org
Arizona's housing crisis is especially bad for adults with intellectual disabilities
Metro Phoenix and the entire state of Arizona are dealing with a housing crisis — and it’s especially acute for those adults with autism and other intellectual and developmental disabilities. To try to figure out what those residents need and want for independent living options, First Place Arizona...
KTAR.com
Banner Health in Arizona begins visitor restrictions at hospitals
PHOENIX — Visitor restrictions were implemented across all Banner Health hospitals in Arizona on Monday in response to rising flu and respiratory virus activity. “While we understand visitor restrictions can be difficult, they are necessary to prevent the spread of flu and other respiratory viruses within our hospitals,” Joan Ivaska, senior director of infection prevention at Banner Health, said in a press release.
kjzz.org
National test shows poor math, reading scores among Arizona students
A 2022 report from the National Association of Educational Progress which is released every two years, revealed declining math and reading test scores for students across the country. For Arizona, the results showed that during the pandemic math scores for students in fourth and eighth grades declined but their reading...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
kjzz.org
Banner Alzheimer’s wants to help doctors better treat people living with dementia. Here's how
Roughly 70% of doctors say they don't feel confident in their ability to take care of people with dementia, according to one Valley dementia expert. It’s a problem that the Banner Alzheimer’s Institute is working to solve. The program is called Dementia ECHO and the goal is to...
Arizona attorney general’s office demands answers to ‘myriad’ voting issues in Maricopa County
Arizona Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Wright sent a letter Saturday to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office demanding answers to "myriad" Election Day issues.
yumadailynews.com
Most commonly seen birds in Arizona
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Arizona from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
AOL Corp
An Arizona election official went into hiding over threats as Trump-backed Kari Lake refuses to concede
A top election official in Maricopa County said Sunday he moved to an "undisclosed location." Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates made the move after his office received death threats. Kari Lake, who lost the governor race, raised doubts about the election and suggested legal action. A top election official in...
12news.com
170,000 Arizonans took a Theranos blood test. Now Elizabeth Holmes will spend years behind bars
PHOENIX — Elizabeth Holmes used to be the next big thing, the leader of a revolutionary company. Now, she has been sentenced to behind bars for more than a decade. Holmes was convicted in January for defrauding investors in a scheme that revolved around the company’s claims to have developed a medical device that could detect a multitude of diseases and conditions from a few drops of blood. But the technology never worked.
They control a large chunk of Arizona's water: Meet the CAWCD Board's newest members
ARIZONA, USA — There were numerous politicians and propositions that showed up on Arizonans' 2022 midterm ballots, but Maricopa County residents had something else to vote on: the state's water future. Five seats on the Central Arizona Water Conservation District were up for election this year, and numerous political...
kjzz.org
A closer look at how some of Arizona's propositions fared with voters this year
Arizona’s midterm elections are finally almost over, and The Show went a little further down your ballot to talk about how some of the many propositions fared with voters this year. Everything from in-state tuition for DACA recipients to election integrity to limiting dark money in campaigns was on...
Arizona county board delays certifying election results
The board overseeing an Arizona county whose Republican leaders had hoped to recount all Election Day ballots on Friday delayed certifying the results of last week's vote
fox10phoenix.com
Tragedy strikes north Phoenix neighborhood, new governor for Arizona: A look at this week's top stories
PHOENIX - 1. 'Complete tragedy': Identities of 2 adults, 3 children found dead inside Phoenix home released: A family of five was found dead inside a north Phoenix home Wednesday morning, police confirmed, and their deaths are being investigated as homicides. Neighbors continue to react as investigation into family deaths...
fox10phoenix.com
Tribe continues fight against proposed Arizona copper mine
PHOENIX (AP) - The Arizona Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that the state Department of Environmental Quality illegally issued a Clean Water Act permit for the proposed Resolution Copper Mine, which is being opposed by the San Carlos Apache Tribe. The decision overturns a Maricopa County Superior Court ruling and...
AZFamily
With 2 majors races too close to call, here’s how recounts work in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — As the final ballots are counted across Arizona, there are still several races that are too close to call. And thanks to a change in the automatic recount law earlier this year, there’s a better likelihood that some of these races will continue well into December.
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Campaign Calls for Redo of Maricopa County Election as Election Protesters Target Maricopa County Supervisors
With Democrat Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs looking likely to become Arizona’s next governor, Republican Kari Lake refuses to concede, alleging election improprieties. Almost half the vote centers in Maricopa County experienced machine tabulation problems on Election Day, resulting in long lines and fears that the ballots never ended up being counted or were commingled with ballots that had already been counted.
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Arizona faces prospect of vote recount amid extremely tight races
PHOENIX - It appears that some Arizona races in this year's election are headed towards a recount. This year, a record 2.5 million Arizonans, voted in the midterm elections, and two statewide races - Superintendent of Public Instruction and Attorney General - seem ripe for recounts. This year's election took place after a new state law was passed that expands the threshold for recounts to a level five times greater than before.
