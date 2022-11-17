Read full article on original website
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
State of Emergency Issued Ahead of Sizeable Expected SnowfallJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Another Dry Day Tuesday, Temps Average Out Towards Thanksgiving
JAMESTOWN – The lake effect snow machine has finally shut down for now as we’ll have a few days of dry time to dig out as we head towards the Thanksgiving holiday. The National Weather Service maintains a Wind Advisory for Chautauqua County, effective until 7 p.m. this evening.
Lake Effect Snow Sunday, Mainly Quiet Weather Returns This Upcoming Week
JAMESTOWN – Lake Effect snow will continue across the Southern Tier on Sunday. Quiet weather will finally return for Thanksgiving week with slightly warmer temperatures. The National Weather Service continues with a Lake Effect Snow warning for Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Erie (Pennsylvania), and Warren counties until 10 PM Sunday. Another 4-8 inches of snow is likely in the most persistent snow bands. It will also be quite windy on Sunday with wind gust as high as 40-45 MPH.
Snow Cleanup Efforts In Dunkirk
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – Snow cleanup efforts continued throughout the weekend in northern Chautauqua County, following a blast of lake effect snow that will likely make the history books. A check of the roads on Sunday night in the Dunkirk-Fredonia area found slushy yet drivable conditions. Just...
White Out Conditions on Route 20 Adds to Clean-Up Task
NORTH EAST, Pa. (Erie News Now) – A stretch on Route 20 between northwestern Pennsylvania and western New York was just brutal over the weekend. This hampered snow clean-up for many. The challenge of snow removal in North East, rested on the shoulders of Justin Safford and his crew.
Massive Fire At A Former Jamestown Factory Is Officially Extinguished
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A massive fire at a former Jamestown factory was declared officially extinguished on Friday, as an investigation into what sparked flames continues. Crews from across Chautauqua County were first called to the former Crawford Furniture factory at 1061 Allen Street around 11:30 a.m....
Building Owner Could Face Legal Trouble, As Fire Cleanup Continues
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The owner of a former Jamestown factory that caught fire last week might face more legal trouble, as Jamestown officials work to see the cleanup process through. On Wednesday, a massive fire broke out at 1061 Allen Street, the site of a former...
11-Month-Old Overdoses On Fentanyl In Cattaraugus County
LITTLE VALLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A Cattaraugus County couple faces criminal charges after an 11-month-old overdosed on fentanyl last week. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff Office arrested 29-year-old Cody Worthington and 32-year-old Samantha Steiner after deputies found the baby unconscious and unresponsive. Following two doses of Narcan, the...
Man Arrested Following Police Standoff In Chautauqua County
RIPLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A 33-year-old Ripley man was arrested following a standoff with law enforcement in northern Chautauqua County on Friday. The Sheriff’s Office arrested Dennis Cash Jr. after he allegedly held a person against their will with a shotgun at a residence on Mechanic Street in Ripley.
Six Arrested In Dunkirk Drug Raid
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – Six people were arrested following a drug raid in Dunkirk on Friday. Several police agencies, including the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and Dunkirk Police Department, executed a search warrant at 532 Columbus Avenue following a three months investigation into narcotics sales. 39-year-old...
Concerned Mother Speaks Out About Student Involved Accidents
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown area mother is speaking out about traffic safety, after a child was hit while they were riding their bike to school last week. This incident isn’t the first of its kind, and according to Iris Bonilla, these accidents are becoming too common.
Jamestown Man Arrested Following Violent Domestic, Stand-off With Police
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 21-year-old Jamestown man is accused of strangling a woman in front of their children, before barricading himself inside of his northside residence on Saturday. Around 6 p.m. officers with Jamestown Police responded to Stowe Street for a reported physical domestic incident. When...
