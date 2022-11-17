JAMESTOWN – Lake Effect snow will continue across the Southern Tier on Sunday. Quiet weather will finally return for Thanksgiving week with slightly warmer temperatures. The National Weather Service continues with a Lake Effect Snow warning for Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Erie (Pennsylvania), and Warren counties until 10 PM Sunday. Another 4-8 inches of snow is likely in the most persistent snow bands. It will also be quite windy on Sunday with wind gust as high as 40-45 MPH.

CATTARAUGUS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO