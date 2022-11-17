Bluejays’ growth showcased in season-opening win over Fairmont

There was no question the Waseca girls hockey team made strides in a positive direction during the 2021 season with such a young roster. They picked up a couple of wins, had a few tough battles and had the rare luxury of not losing a single player to graduation. So when the Bluejays stepped onto the ice Nov. 16 inside the Waseca Community Arena, with friends and family in support, they were more than ready to continue building.

And for the first time since a 4-2 opening win over Minnehaha Academy in the 2012-13 season, the Bluejays started out with a 1-0 record, thanks to a 5-2 victory over the visiting Fairmont Cardinals.

“For a first game, there were some hiccups, but overall they played really well,” said Waseca head coach Chas Benson, who took over the helm of the program in the offseason. “They came together, especially in that second period, as a team. They’ve been working hard and you can tell they’ve been working hard in the offseason. Tonight just goes to show all the hard work they’ve put in.”

The Cardinals got on the scoreboard first after the puck took an odd bounce off of the blocker of Waseca’s eighth-grade goaltender Ilamay Draheim and it found the back of the net before she could try to cover it.

But from that moment on, Draheim and the Bluejays defense shut Fairmont down offensively, which included Draheim bouncing back and coming up with a couple of big saves throughout the rest of the first period and shutting Fairmont out in the second period.

Fairmont’s lead didn’t last long as eighth grade forward Makayla Forthun netted Waseca’s first goal of the season and put the game-tying goal in off an assist from senior forward Madelyn Malecha just under a minute and a half after the Cardinals scored.

WIth just under minute minutes remaining in the first period, junior defenseman Emma Keith carried the puck into the offensive zone, got an open look at Fairmont’s goal and snapped a wrist shot past the goalie to put the Bluejays ahead 2-1 going into the first intermission.

“I told the girls after the first it’s been a long time we’ve outshot somebody 11-2 after one period,” Benson said. “We just wanted to win each period and I think we were able to do that. We were able to get all of the players in there at the end with a comfortable lead.”

The Cardinals were determined to get back into the game, despite being outshot 11-2 by Waseca in the first period, and got off to a much better start in the second period.

But when Fairmont got whistled for tripping at 13:49, the Bluejays got a power play opportunity that helped them completely turn things around despite no power play goal on the two-minute five-on-four advantage.

The ability to regain control of the game and get some offensive chances sparked the Bluejays and fresh off the power play, they were relentless with shots in front of Fairmont’s net, which resulted in several near goals and only amped up the Waseca crowd more after every shot.

“In that second period when we had that flurry, I think (the crowd support) played a big part in those girls finding that extra gear,” Benson said. “Having such good support, it shows up.”

Eventually one had to go in and it came at 8:22 when Malecha, who assisted Forthun’s goal in the first, found the loose puck in front of the net and chipped it in to give Waseca 3-1 lead.

The Bluejays didn’t even have much time to celebrate Malecha’s goal as senior defenseman Cecelia Huttemier skated in, took a shot and immediately pounced on the rebound chance from her initial shot, which ended with her first goal of the season and a 4-1 Waseca lead nearly a minute and a half after Malecha’s goal.

Waseca was capitalizing on several of its opportunities while Fairmont had difficulties capitalizing on some of their own with the Bluejays hardly letting them near the net and when they were able to, Draheim was taking away those chances.

The Cardinals had some brief power play time late in the second period after playing four-on-four, but nothing came of it. The Bluejays took another penalty near the final minute of the second, but killed it off to close the second and to start the third.

Fairmont went on another power play at the 9:30 mark in the third period, but it became null and void after Huttemier drew a trip call and put the Cardinals back into the penalty box.

Sophomore forward Katlyn Schueler put the cherry on top for the Bluejays with just over six minutes remaining in the game when she came away with the puck on a breakaway chance. It took a couple of taps before she snuck the puck around Fairmont’s goaltender for Waseca’s fifth goal of the night.

Fairmont netted one more goal with around four minutes left, but the damage was already done and the Bluejays held on to secure a season-opening victory.

Malecha’s two points (one goal, one assist) led the team while Forthun (one goal), Keith (one goal), Huttemier (one goal) and Schueler (one goal) all recorded one point each. Draheim finished the game with 13 saves on 15 total shots faced. Waseca outshot Fairmont 35-15, which included 11-2 in the first period and 19-8 in the second period.

“It bodes well for the future with the young players and the talent that we have,” Benson said.