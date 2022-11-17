INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — Members of the nation’s largest operating craft unions have opted to go in different directions on a new national labor agreement with six of the seven Class Is. On Monday, it was announced that the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers & Trainmen voted in favor of the agreement (53.5% for and 46.5% against), while a slight majority of SMART Transportation Division members (50.87%) voted against the contract.

OHIO STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO