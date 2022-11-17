ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

AL.com

Gov. Kay Ivey orders moratorium on executions in Alabama

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has ordered a halt to executions in the state after two failed attempts at lethal injections, calling for a “top-to-bottom” review of the process. The announcement came in the form of a press release sent Monday morning. According to the press release, the governor asked Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall to withdraw the state’s two pending motions in the Alabama Supreme Court to set executions for Alan Eugene Miller and James Edward Barber.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama Power chief Mark Crosswhite to retire in December

Alabama Power President, Chairman and CEO Mark Crosswhite intends to retire on Dec. 31, according to a company filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A Form 8-K filing made by Alabama Power’s parent group The Southern Company, states that Crosswhite “notified Alabama Power of his intention to retire. The effective date of the retirement is expected to be December 31, 2022.”
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Alabama church files restraining order against its own denomination

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Houston County judge has sided with Harvest Church-Dothan and ordered a temporary restraining order against the United Methodist Church and its Alabama-West Florida Conference. The church is concerned that the conference could try to confiscate church property if it votes to leave the denomination. While the temporary court order is […]
DOTHAN, AL
alabamawx.com

Alabama NewsCenter — 5 Alabama restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day

We did our research, so you don’t have to. If you’re inclined to dine out this Thanksgiving, check out these five restaurants across the state open on Thanksgiving Day. The AlabamaWx Weather Blog gladly brings you an excerpt of this article through a partnership with the Alabama NewsCenter. You can see the complete post featuring all the associated images, videos, and links by clicking HERE.
ALABAMA STATE
13WMAZ

4 girls reported missing in Alabama found in Georgia, officials say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An Amber Alert in Alabama has been called off after the four girls were found safe in Georgia, officials said. The alert for the four children was issued out of Sylacauga, Ala., on Thursday after the Buchanan girls were reported missing at 11:35 a.m., according to the Talladega County Sheriff's Office. Their absence was noticed after officials received a court order granting temporary custody and they couldn't get ahold of the children's father.
SYLACAUGA, AL
AL.com

How cold did it get last night?

It was a cold night -- and morning -- across Alabama on Friday. Lows ranged from the low 20s to the low 30s across the state, according to the National Weather Service. Here’s a look at some of the unofficial low temperatures across the state for Friday morning:. Anniston:...
ALABAMA STATE
thebamabuzz.com

“The Forgotten Creeks” documentary and “Alabama Folk” podcast premiere this week

A new documentary about the history of Alabama’s Poarch Band of Creek Indians and a podcast featuring Alabama folk artists are premiering this week. “The Forgotten Creeks” a new documentary about Alabama’s Poarch Band of Creek Indians is premiering on Alabama Public Television (APT) on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 8:30 p.m. Viewers can also begin streaming the program on APT’s websitehttps://aptv.org/episode/forgotten-creeks-program-forgottencreeks/ and the PBS video app.
ALABAMA STATE
apr.org

Alabama among states where candidates pushing election conspiracy theories won

Incoming Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen’s decision to withdraw Alabama from a voter information database was criticized by outgoing Secretary John Merrill. Allen claims it’s a matter of privacy, while Merrill says the data sharing system reduced voter fraud. Alabama’s new Secretary of State campaigned on issues like doing away with curbside voting, mail-in ballots, and no-excuse absentee voting. His actions were singled by the Associated Press on a list of election conspiracy theorists who won their elections, while voters rejected others.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Here are the 10 birds most commonly spotted in Alabama

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Alabama using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 31 count sites in Alabama. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Attorney General Marshall will prosecute suspected killer Coley McCraney

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall will prosecute suspected killer Coley McCraney who is charged with shooting two Dothan teens. Per court documents filed Friday, he assumes the case after Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery, the lead prosecutor, suffered serious injuries in a biking accident.
DOTHAN, AL
AL.com

Unearthing Native American history on a Maryland island

ST. CLEMENT’S ISLAND, Md. (AP) — The small pieces of oyster shells and ceramic shards in the palm of archaeologist Julia King don’t look like much. But her team’s discoveries of roughly 1,500 pounds of shells and 200 pieces of ceramics bring new and more concrete evidence of the dominance of Native Americans who once lived at St. Clement’s Island and along the surrounding Potomac River shoreline in Southern Maryland. Native American leaders said their archaeological findings shed fresh light on their tribes’ historic presence in the state — which continues to this day but is often unknown, forgotten and ignored.
MARYLAND STATE
WTVM

‘Star ID’ needed for Alabama travelers starting in 2023

ALABAMA (WTVM) - Alabamians have until May 3rd of 2023 to get a STAR ID, the new real ID for driver’s licenses in Alabama to fly on commercial planes. An Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) official says you must carry an unexpired passport to get on a plane in the U.S. if you do not have the STAR ID.
ALABAMA STATE
wdhn.com

Alabama AG takes prosecution lead in McCraney murder trial

OZARK, Ala (WDHN)— The Alabama Attorney General has taken the position as lead prosecutor in the Coley McCraney murder trial, per court documents. Attorney General Steve Marshall and his Assistant Attorney General Jimmy L. Thomas will take over the prosecution after Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery was hurt in a bicycle accident.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Alabama police departments struggle to retain and hire officers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police departments across the country are struggling with widespread staffing problems and Alabama is no exception. Paul Irwin, president of the Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police, says retaining and recruiting officers has become increasingly difficult at every department. “Until we get enough officers on the...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama’s coldest temperatures of the week coming tonight

The coldest night of the week may be on the horizon for Alabama, and the National Weather Service has issued freeze warnings for part of the state. Lows tonight (Thursday night into Friday morning) are forecast to drop into the low 20s in north Alabama, the mid-20s in central Alabama and the upper 20s to low 30s all the way into south Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
