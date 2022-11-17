Read full article on original website
Gov. Kay Ivey orders moratorium on executions in Alabama
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has ordered a halt to executions in the state after two failed attempts at lethal injections, calling for a “top-to-bottom” review of the process. The announcement came in the form of a press release sent Monday morning. According to the press release, the governor asked Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall to withdraw the state’s two pending motions in the Alabama Supreme Court to set executions for Alan Eugene Miller and James Edward Barber.
Campus speech, pregnant arrest, long way home: Down in Alabama
The Alabama Supreme Court has reversed a circuit court’s dismissal of a free-speech lawsuit. A lawsuit argues that a woman arrested for using drugs while pregnant ... wasn’t pregnant. A rideshare that ended up in a faraway town. You know why it’s a big week in Alabama, but...
Alabama: Why is a Yellow-hammer called a Yellow-hammer?
Alabama's State Bird is officially the Yellow-hammer, also known as the Northern Flicker, but the bird's name doesn't actually have much to do with how it looks but it does have something to do with North Alabama.
Alabama Power chief Mark Crosswhite to retire in December
Alabama Power President, Chairman and CEO Mark Crosswhite intends to retire on Dec. 31, according to a company filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A Form 8-K filing made by Alabama Power’s parent group The Southern Company, states that Crosswhite “notified Alabama Power of his intention to retire. The effective date of the retirement is expected to be December 31, 2022.”
Alabama church files restraining order against its own denomination
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Houston County judge has sided with Harvest Church-Dothan and ordered a temporary restraining order against the United Methodist Church and its Alabama-West Florida Conference. The church is concerned that the conference could try to confiscate church property if it votes to leave the denomination. While the temporary court order is […]
Alabama NewsCenter — 5 Alabama restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day
We did our research, so you don’t have to. If you’re inclined to dine out this Thanksgiving, check out these five restaurants across the state open on Thanksgiving Day. The AlabamaWx Weather Blog gladly brings you an excerpt of this article through a partnership with the Alabama NewsCenter. You can see the complete post featuring all the associated images, videos, and links by clicking HERE.
4 girls reported missing in Alabama found in Georgia, officials say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An Amber Alert in Alabama has been called off after the four girls were found safe in Georgia, officials said. The alert for the four children was issued out of Sylacauga, Ala., on Thursday after the Buchanan girls were reported missing at 11:35 a.m., according to the Talladega County Sheriff's Office. Their absence was noticed after officials received a court order granting temporary custody and they couldn't get ahold of the children's father.
How cold did it get last night?
It was a cold night -- and morning -- across Alabama on Friday. Lows ranged from the low 20s to the low 30s across the state, according to the National Weather Service. Here’s a look at some of the unofficial low temperatures across the state for Friday morning:. Anniston:...
“The Forgotten Creeks” documentary and “Alabama Folk” podcast premiere this week
A new documentary about the history of Alabama’s Poarch Band of Creek Indians and a podcast featuring Alabama folk artists are premiering this week. “The Forgotten Creeks” a new documentary about Alabama’s Poarch Band of Creek Indians is premiering on Alabama Public Television (APT) on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 8:30 p.m. Viewers can also begin streaming the program on APT’s websitehttps://aptv.org/episode/forgotten-creeks-program-forgottencreeks/ and the PBS video app.
Man charged in Green Bay, Alabama killings found victims on dating app
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man accused of murdering a man in Green Bay and another man in Alabama found his victims on a dating app, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News. On Nov. 17, the Brown County District Attorney filed a charge of 1st...
Alabama among states where candidates pushing election conspiracy theories won
Incoming Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen’s decision to withdraw Alabama from a voter information database was criticized by outgoing Secretary John Merrill. Allen claims it’s a matter of privacy, while Merrill says the data sharing system reduced voter fraud. Alabama’s new Secretary of State campaigned on issues like doing away with curbside voting, mail-in ballots, and no-excuse absentee voting. His actions were singled by the Associated Press on a list of election conspiracy theorists who won their elections, while voters rejected others.
Here are the 10 birds most commonly spotted in Alabama
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Alabama using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 31 count sites in Alabama. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
AL.com Power 25 Rankings: 3-time 7A champ Thompson back on top heading into another title game
Three-time reigning state champion Thompson moved back to No. 1 in this week’s AL.com Power 25 high school football rankings after drilling previous top-ranked Hoover 40-10 in the state semifinals. The Warriors also started the season at the top spot. Mark Freeman’s team will play No. 3 Auburn for...
Attorney General Marshall will prosecute suspected killer Coley McCraney
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall will prosecute suspected killer Coley McCraney who is charged with shooting two Dothan teens. Per court documents filed Friday, he assumes the case after Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery, the lead prosecutor, suffered serious injuries in a biking accident.
Unearthing Native American history on a Maryland island
ST. CLEMENT’S ISLAND, Md. (AP) — The small pieces of oyster shells and ceramic shards in the palm of archaeologist Julia King don’t look like much. But her team’s discoveries of roughly 1,500 pounds of shells and 200 pieces of ceramics bring new and more concrete evidence of the dominance of Native Americans who once lived at St. Clement’s Island and along the surrounding Potomac River shoreline in Southern Maryland. Native American leaders said their archaeological findings shed fresh light on their tribes’ historic presence in the state — which continues to this day but is often unknown, forgotten and ignored.
‘Star ID’ needed for Alabama travelers starting in 2023
ALABAMA (WTVM) - Alabamians have until May 3rd of 2023 to get a STAR ID, the new real ID for driver’s licenses in Alabama to fly on commercial planes. An Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) official says you must carry an unexpired passport to get on a plane in the U.S. if you do not have the STAR ID.
Alabama AG takes prosecution lead in McCraney murder trial
OZARK, Ala (WDHN)— The Alabama Attorney General has taken the position as lead prosecutor in the Coley McCraney murder trial, per court documents. Attorney General Steve Marshall and his Assistant Attorney General Jimmy L. Thomas will take over the prosecution after Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery was hurt in a bicycle accident.
Alabama school district A-F report card grades are posted. See your rank from 1 to 145.
Alabama school grades, released today, reveal the statewide impact of the pandemic on students, with report card grades mostly down at the district and school level, though some bright spots are evident. The statewide grade of Alabama public schools remains an 84, a ‘B’. The way scores are calculated for...
Alabama police departments struggle to retain and hire officers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police departments across the country are struggling with widespread staffing problems and Alabama is no exception. Paul Irwin, president of the Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police, says retaining and recruiting officers has become increasingly difficult at every department. “Until we get enough officers on the...
Alabama’s coldest temperatures of the week coming tonight
The coldest night of the week may be on the horizon for Alabama, and the National Weather Service has issued freeze warnings for part of the state. Lows tonight (Thursday night into Friday morning) are forecast to drop into the low 20s in north Alabama, the mid-20s in central Alabama and the upper 20s to low 30s all the way into south Alabama.
