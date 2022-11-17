ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WashingtonExaminer

WATCH: SNL roasts Herschel Walker 'Texas Ranger,' Dr. Oz, and Kari Lake

Saturday Night Live this week took aim at a trio of Trump-backed candidates in a midterm election-themed cold opening. Senate candidates Herschel Walker of Georgia and Dr. Mehmet Oz of Pennsylvania, as well as Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, were the butt of the jokes. Cast member Keenan Thompson impersonated Walker, Mikey Day was Dr. Oz, and Cecily Strong played Lake.
GEORGIA STATE
BET

Sen. Raphael Warnock Reacts To Herschel Walker Being Endorsed By Kanye West

Herschel Walker, the GOP candidate for U.S. Senate, appears willing to accept political endorsements from anyone willing to back him in his neck-and-neck race against incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Controversial rapper Kanye West, who began to go by a simplification of his name, in 2021: Ye, endorsed Walker on...
The Comeback

Legendary rapper blasts Herschel Walker

Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate in Georgia, faces Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock in the nation’s most bruising campaign of the 2022 midterm election cycle. Former presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama have campaigned for their party’s respective candidates. Even Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has gotten in on the action, choosing to endorse Read more... The post Legendary rapper blasts Herschel Walker appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

‘She got up and left’: Marjorie Taylor Greene flees local TV interview during ad break

Marjorie Taylor Greene abruptly left a local TV interview in which she was taking questions, much to the bemusement of the hosts.“She’s outta here. Nothing I can do about that ... She got up and left,” co-host Judy O’Neal said to her audience.The Republican representative was taking part in a Q&A session on North Georgia’s UCTV’s Night Talk on Monday, 24 October.During her prematurely-cut interview, Ms Greene said that the public should blame the government’s shortcomings on the speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Biden calls out Marjorie Taylor Greene's hypocrisy over pandemic loans.mp4Democrats ‘party of child abuse’ and ‘anti-white racism’, Marjorie Taylor Greene saysMoment man punches rail worker who challenged him for fare evasion
GEORGIA STATE
TMZ.com

Surveillance Footage Shows Brutal Attack On SNL's Chris Redd

SNL's Chris Redd was leveled by a single punch in front of about a dozen shocked onlookers outside the Comedy Cellar in NYC, and the SCARY attack was caught on video. Newly released surveillance footage from the club, obtained by NBC News, shows the exact moment an assailant threw a crushing blow to the face of the comedian, knocking Redd clear off his feet. You can see Chris writhing in pain after the punch.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

Dave Chappelle was Right

I missed comedian Dave Chappelle’s opening monologue on “Saturday Night Live” last weekend, but I knew I had to watch it when the wave of social media outrage reached me. When I finally saw it, what I heard shocked me. Chappelle’s jokes about the Kanye West and Kyrie Irving controversies were not only funny, but they were also insightful and true, which is why they were funny and why so many were angered by them.
CBS San Francisco

Kanye West returns to Twitter after suspension over anti-Semitic posts

SAN FRANCISCO -- Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, returned to Twitter on Sunday, writing "Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked." Twitter confirmed last month that West had been locked out of his account "due to a violation of Twitter's policies,"  While Twitter did not specify which policies West had broken, he posted on Oct. 9 "death [sic] con 3" on Jewish people." In the tweet — which has since been removed — West also wrote, "The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also." West was also...
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
