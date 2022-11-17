Read full article on original website
Jimmy Fallon Has Stinging Suggestion For Why Herschel Walker Is Climbing In Polls
Jimmy Fallon joked on Friday’s episode of “The Tonight Show” that he’s “actually not surprised” that Donald Trump-backed former football star Herschel Walker is reportedly climbing in the polls in his Georgia U.S. Senate race against Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock. “He’s somehow the...
WATCH: SNL roasts Herschel Walker 'Texas Ranger,' Dr. Oz, and Kari Lake
Saturday Night Live this week took aim at a trio of Trump-backed candidates in a midterm election-themed cold opening. Senate candidates Herschel Walker of Georgia and Dr. Mehmet Oz of Pennsylvania, as well as Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, were the butt of the jokes. Cast member Keenan Thompson impersonated Walker, Mikey Day was Dr. Oz, and Cecily Strong played Lake.
Trevor Noah Jokes That if Herschel Walker is Elected, Take Your Child to Work Day Will ‘Feel Like Another Insurrection’ (Video)
Trevor Noah has some concerns about what will happen if Herschel Walker is actually elected as Senator in Georgia next week. On Thursday night, the “Daily Show” host joked that, first and foremost, Walker’s election might make a certain goofy holiday a little bit more terrifying. On...
Jimmy Kimmel: ‘The only athlete dumb enough to sign with Donda Sports is Herschel Walker’
Jimmy Kimmel opened on Wednesday evening with the continued backlash to Kanye West’s antisemitic statements, which have prompted the agency CAA, fashion house Balenciaga, and sportswear giant Adidas to sever business ties with him. On Wednesday, West showed up unannounced and uninvited to the corporate headquarters at Skechers in...
‘Observably Stupid’: Herschel Walker Ridiculed For Vampire Speech Days After Dave Chappelle ‘SNL’ Joke
Herschel Walker gave a political speech about vampires, werewolves and Martians days after Dave Chappelle joked on "SNL" the Senate candidate is "observably stupid." The post ‘Observably Stupid’: Herschel Walker Ridiculed For Vampire Speech Days After Dave Chappelle ‘SNL’ Joke appeared first on NewsOne.
BET
Sen. Raphael Warnock Reacts To Herschel Walker Being Endorsed By Kanye West
Herschel Walker, the GOP candidate for U.S. Senate, appears willing to accept political endorsements from anyone willing to back him in his neck-and-neck race against incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Controversial rapper Kanye West, who began to go by a simplification of his name, in 2021: Ye, endorsed Walker on...
Jimmy Kimmel threatened to quit his show after executives asked him to tamp down Trump jokes
Jimmy Kimmel has revealed that he told ABC that he’d quit his show after they expressed apprehension over him telling jokes about Donald Trump. “There was one time, right around the beginning of this whole Trump thing… maybe not quite [eight years ago],” Kimmel told the hosts of Naked Lunch podcast.
Trump fan Kid Rock says he’d like to have a beer with Obama: ‘There’s not a cooler’ president
Kid Rock, one of former President Trump’s most vocal supporters, says he’s itching to reach across the aisle for a beer with former President Obama. “I want to hang out with Obama and drink beer,” the “We the People” singer said on an episode of Bill Maher’s podcast “Club Random” released Sunday.
Legendary rapper blasts Herschel Walker
Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate in Georgia, faces Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock in the nation’s most bruising campaign of the 2022 midterm election cycle. Former presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama have campaigned for their party’s respective candidates. Even Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has gotten in on the action, choosing to endorse Read more... The post Legendary rapper blasts Herschel Walker appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
‘She got up and left’: Marjorie Taylor Greene flees local TV interview during ad break
Marjorie Taylor Greene abruptly left a local TV interview in which she was taking questions, much to the bemusement of the hosts.“She’s outta here. Nothing I can do about that ... She got up and left,” co-host Judy O’Neal said to her audience.The Republican representative was taking part in a Q&A session on North Georgia’s UCTV’s Night Talk on Monday, 24 October.During her prematurely-cut interview, Ms Greene said that the public should blame the government’s shortcomings on the speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Biden calls out Marjorie Taylor Greene's hypocrisy over pandemic loans.mp4Democrats ‘party of child abuse’ and ‘anti-white racism’, Marjorie Taylor Greene saysMoment man punches rail worker who challenged him for fare evasion
Brutal Nickname For Elon Musk Goes Mega-Viral On His Twitter
The platform's billionaire owner would be hard-pressed to ban the countless users who repeated the mocking moniker.
TMZ.com
Surveillance Footage Shows Brutal Attack On SNL's Chris Redd
SNL's Chris Redd was leveled by a single punch in front of about a dozen shocked onlookers outside the Comedy Cellar in NYC, and the SCARY attack was caught on video. Newly released surveillance footage from the club, obtained by NBC News, shows the exact moment an assailant threw a crushing blow to the face of the comedian, knocking Redd clear off his feet. You can see Chris writhing in pain after the punch.
The Jewish Press
Dave Chappelle was Right
I missed comedian Dave Chappelle’s opening monologue on “Saturday Night Live” last weekend, but I knew I had to watch it when the wave of social media outrage reached me. When I finally saw it, what I heard shocked me. Chappelle’s jokes about the Kanye West and Kyrie Irving controversies were not only funny, but they were also insightful and true, which is why they were funny and why so many were angered by them.
David Bowie's Son Has A Theory For Why Trump Keeps Playing His Dad's Music
Trump used Bowie’s song “Heroes” upon exiting from a 2024 campaign announcement at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Tuesday.
Kanye West returns to Twitter after suspension over anti-Semitic posts
SAN FRANCISCO -- Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, returned to Twitter on Sunday, writing "Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked." Twitter confirmed last month that West had been locked out of his account "due to a violation of Twitter's policies," While Twitter did not specify which policies West had broken, he posted on Oct. 9 "death [sic] con 3" on Jewish people." In the tweet — which has since been removed — West also wrote, "The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also." West was also...
