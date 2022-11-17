ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faribault, MN

Red Wing Republican Eagle

News of the past: Pine Island Creamery may get new life

The old Pine Island Creamery may be getting a new life. On Saturday, Nov. 15, members of the Minnesota Rural Organizing Project in Pine Island toured the Wobig Pallet Company building, which originally was a cheese and butter factory. The creamery, built at the turn of the century, is the city’s first and only remaining creamery. The company’s business has outgrown the space and plans are to build a larger facility in the Pine Island industrial park. The space matches some of the needs of the city that were outlined at the MROP community meeting held two years ago. Some of the ideas for use are a visitor’s center, a coffee house and a museum.
PINE ISLAND, MN
steeledodgenews.com

Owatonna riverfront project a ‘game changer’

A downtown Owatonna riverfront project seven years in the making is expected to break ground next spring. Partners in the city’s first mixed use complex, a $27 million project, include Redline Development Group, Mineral Springs Brewery, and West Bank. The City of Owatonna has also proposed Tax Increment Financing (TIF) assistance.
OWATONNA, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports

This week's Cannon Falls Police and Goodhue County Sheriff reports:. Cannon Falls police received a report of damage to the Third Street bridge on Wednesday, Nov. 9. A large metal pipe was found on the ground and the clearance sign was hanging low. An unknown driver of a truck and trailer caused the damage, according to police.
CANNON FALLS, MN
KDHL AM 920

Owatonna Smiled, Giggled, and Laughed Friday Night for Let’s Smile

Last Friday night was Let’s Smile’s 4th annual Let’s Smile, Giggle, and Laugh Fundraising event and I had the wonderful chance to be a part of this fun night. As you probably know and heard, Let’s Smile put on their fundraising comedy night event this past Friday, and not only did it feature two comedians presenting, but also yummy appetizers, a social hour, and of course a cash bar, and some amazing raffle items.
OWATONNA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Stella's Fish Cafe to permanently close on Nov. 26

MINNEAPOLIS -- A popular Minneapolis restaurant is officially closing its doors.Stella's Fish Cafe in Uptown said in a Facebook post that Saturday, Nov. 26 would be its last day."We will miss the beautiful community that has come through our doors over the past 17 years," the post reads. "You've truly supported a dream that has surpassed all expectations. We want to express a heartfelt thank you to the extraordinary team members who have served our mission with joy and love."A few blocks away, the owner of Amore Uptown announced on Wednesday that the restaurant would close on Sunday. The new owner -- Kim Bartmann of Placemaker Hospitality -- will work to open the restaurant as soon as possible.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
knuj.net

King of the Castle/Queen of the Cash Grand Prize Winner

CONGRATULATIONS TO KIM GRACK OF NEW PRAGUE! SHE WON THE ICE CASTLE FISH HOUSE SATURDAY DURING THE GRAND GIVE AWAY FOR KING OF THE CASTLE/ QUEEN OF THE CASH IN THE WALMART PARKING LOT, MONTEVIDEO. KIM IS THE OWNER OF AN ICE CASTLE FISH HOUSE VALUED AT $18,500! SEVERAL ONE THOUSAND DOLLAR CASH WINNERS WERE ALSO DRAWN. CONGRATULATIONS TO CHRISTINE CHRISTIANSEN OF NEW ULM- SHE WON ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS. KING OF THE CASTLE/QUEEN OF THE CASH WITH 860AM/FM 97-3 KNUJ AND THE INGSTAD MINNESOTA RADIO NETWORK.
NEW PRAGUE, MN
Roger Marsh

Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facility

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Minnesota witness at Bayport reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object hovering over the Stillwater state prison facility that appeared to be tapping into the prison’s power source at about 1 a.m. on February 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Three different Uptown bars, restaurants to close in two-week span

MINNEAPOLIS -- For a long time at Amore Uptown, it's been a blend of food, drinks, and memories. But Sunday that ends, for now."It'll just be a brief pause," said owner and general manager Tim McHugh. "For a quick refresh, and a new name, a new menu. But it's still gonna be the neighborhood Italian place on the corner like it's been for almost 30 years."Just a few blocks away, Williams Pub and Peanut Bar posted a sign saying, "Sadly, we must say goodbye. Williams is permanently closed." This abruptly ends a decades-long run for Williams in Uptown. Next Saturday, they...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

CEO says Iron Range Mine Running Out of Ore

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs says an iron ore mine in northern Minnesota will close in a few years if it doesn’t get mineral rights from a nearby project that hasn't been completed. Hibbing Taconite, which is owned by Cleveland-Cliffs, is expected to run out of...
HIBBING, MN
KDHL AM 920

KDHL AM 920

