Hey Owatonna! There’s a Christmas Tree Fundraiser for Owatonna Foundation
Turtle Creek Nursery is pleased to announce that it will once again be supporting the Owatonna Foundation this Christmas season. Noted in Owatonna Foundation’s Press Release, with each Christmas tree sold, $3 will be donated to the Owatonna Foundation. Foundation Executive Director, Angela Wagner, shares the following:. We are...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
News of the past: Pine Island Creamery may get new life
The old Pine Island Creamery may be getting a new life. On Saturday, Nov. 15, members of the Minnesota Rural Organizing Project in Pine Island toured the Wobig Pallet Company building, which originally was a cheese and butter factory. The creamery, built at the turn of the century, is the city’s first and only remaining creamery. The company’s business has outgrown the space and plans are to build a larger facility in the Pine Island industrial park. The space matches some of the needs of the city that were outlined at the MROP community meeting held two years ago. Some of the ideas for use are a visitor’s center, a coffee house and a museum.
KEYC
Mi Pueblo: North Mankato Mexican restaurant sizzles the senses
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Food Friday is filled with Mexican flavors and and -- oh, yeah! --a little heat, too! Kelsey and Lisa take you inside Mi Pueblo in North Mankato.
Best Places to Live in Minnesota Include a Rice County City, According to This Article
As Minnesotans, we all love our state so much! We take so much pride and love in where we live, but have you ever wondered what the best cities to live in, are in Minnesota are?. I was wondering that this afternoon, and in Googling this article came up and...
steeledodgenews.com
Owatonna riverfront project a ‘game changer’
A downtown Owatonna riverfront project seven years in the making is expected to break ground next spring. Partners in the city’s first mixed use complex, a $27 million project, include Redline Development Group, Mineral Springs Brewery, and West Bank. The City of Owatonna has also proposed Tax Increment Financing (TIF) assistance.
Lace Up and Enjoy the 810-Foot-Long Ice Skating Loop in Minnesota
If you are needing an excuse to get the family out of the house this winter for some fresh air and exercise, this is it. The Ice Skating Loop in Maple Grove's Central Park is set to open for the winter season on November 25th. The ice loop is a...
Twin Cities realtor dies week after being hit by driver
A Twin Cities realtor struck by a driver while crossing an Apple Valley intersection last month has died. The crash happened Oct. 30 at Galaxy Avenue and County Road 42. Derek K. Ronning died of his injures nine days later, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. Ronning, 43,...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports
This week's Cannon Falls Police and Goodhue County Sheriff reports:. Cannon Falls police received a report of damage to the Third Street bridge on Wednesday, Nov. 9. A large metal pipe was found on the ground and the clearance sign was hanging low. An unknown driver of a truck and trailer caused the damage, according to police.
Owatonna Smiled, Giggled, and Laughed Friday Night for Let’s Smile
Last Friday night was Let’s Smile’s 4th annual Let’s Smile, Giggle, and Laugh Fundraising event and I had the wonderful chance to be a part of this fun night. As you probably know and heard, Let’s Smile put on their fundraising comedy night event this past Friday, and not only did it feature two comedians presenting, but also yummy appetizers, a social hour, and of course a cash bar, and some amazing raffle items.
Stella's Fish Cafe to permanently close on Nov. 26
MINNEAPOLIS -- A popular Minneapolis restaurant is officially closing its doors.Stella's Fish Cafe in Uptown said in a Facebook post that Saturday, Nov. 26 would be its last day."We will miss the beautiful community that has come through our doors over the past 17 years," the post reads. "You've truly supported a dream that has surpassed all expectations. We want to express a heartfelt thank you to the extraordinary team members who have served our mission with joy and love."A few blocks away, the owner of Amore Uptown announced on Wednesday that the restaurant would close on Sunday. The new owner -- Kim Bartmann of Placemaker Hospitality -- will work to open the restaurant as soon as possible.
knuj.net
King of the Castle/Queen of the Cash Grand Prize Winner
CONGRATULATIONS TO KIM GRACK OF NEW PRAGUE! SHE WON THE ICE CASTLE FISH HOUSE SATURDAY DURING THE GRAND GIVE AWAY FOR KING OF THE CASTLE/ QUEEN OF THE CASH IN THE WALMART PARKING LOT, MONTEVIDEO. KIM IS THE OWNER OF AN ICE CASTLE FISH HOUSE VALUED AT $18,500! SEVERAL ONE THOUSAND DOLLAR CASH WINNERS WERE ALSO DRAWN. CONGRATULATIONS TO CHRISTINE CHRISTIANSEN OF NEW ULM- SHE WON ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS. KING OF THE CASTLE/QUEEN OF THE CASH WITH 860AM/FM 97-3 KNUJ AND THE INGSTAD MINNESOTA RADIO NETWORK.
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facility
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Minnesota witness at Bayport reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object hovering over the Stillwater state prison facility that appeared to be tapping into the prison’s power source at about 1 a.m. on February 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Three different Uptown bars, restaurants to close in two-week span
MINNEAPOLIS -- For a long time at Amore Uptown, it's been a blend of food, drinks, and memories. But Sunday that ends, for now."It'll just be a brief pause," said owner and general manager Tim McHugh. "For a quick refresh, and a new name, a new menu. But it's still gonna be the neighborhood Italian place on the corner like it's been for almost 30 years."Just a few blocks away, Williams Pub and Peanut Bar posted a sign saying, "Sadly, we must say goodbye. Williams is permanently closed." This abruptly ends a decades-long run for Williams in Uptown. Next Saturday, they...
Dear DMC, What Is This? Sincerely, Rochester Minnesota
We get a lot of questions here at Townsquare Media - Rochester. Having one of the finest news departments in the state will do that to you (humble brag!). Lately, a lot of questions have come in about the Discovery Walk project between our radio studios and One and Two Discovery Square.
Rare Minnesota McDonald’s Is One of Only 13 in the Country
McDonald's are sort of uniform now, right? They are basically all exactly the same and you can expect the same thing at every single one. McNuggets, Big Macs, French Fries, and their ice cream machine is broken when all you want is a sundae or a shake. Some McDonald's though...
Carleton Professor Life Savers Receive Rice County Awards
Jesse Thomas, Rice County Sheriff, yesterday awarded two young men with lifeguard and CPR training a Citizen's Life Saving Award for their actions to help save the life of a Northfield man. In early October, Neil Lutsky, a professor at Carleton College and avid bicycle rider was riding with a...
No more Izzy's: The Minnesota-based ice cream company closes down their business
Izzy’s ice cream, a longtime staple for sweet-toothed Minnesotans, has decided to fully go out of business according to the Star Tribune. In the end, the owners couldn’t continue the business just on grocery and restaurant business.
Minneapolis’ Winter Makers Market Is Back With 65+ Vendors
Dayton’s Winter Maker’s Market is back for a second year, and you need to go to not only check out the amazing building but the more than 65 Minnesota-based brands and three different shopping experiences. The holiday and winter market opened just yesterday and will be open until...
CEO says Iron Range Mine Running Out of Ore
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs says an iron ore mine in northern Minnesota will close in a few years if it doesn’t get mineral rights from a nearby project that hasn't been completed. Hibbing Taconite, which is owned by Cleveland-Cliffs, is expected to run out of...
plhswave.org
Prior Lake High School kitchen staff bites off more than they can chew
The school bell rings. Like every lunch hour, kids sprint down to the food line and get in line as soon as possible. Unbeknownst to them, they will be waiting for much longer than anticipated. Meanwhile, in the kitchen, the staff are rushing to serve up food. With an increasing...
