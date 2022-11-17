Read full article on original website
Related
Nottingham MD
Olszewski names interim Baltimore County Chief of Police, other key leadership positions
TOWSON, MD— Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Monday made the following personnel announcements:. Sameer Sidh has been named Baltimore County Deputy Administrative Officer for Economic Development and Infrastructure. Colonel Dennis J. Delp has been named Baltimore County’s Interim Chief of Police, effective December 6. Dori Henry has...
foxbaltimore.com
City Council President Nick Mosby granted delay in case against ethics board
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby has been granted a delay in his case against the Baltimore City Ethics Board. The board opposed the delay, saying the proceedings have been put off for three months already. Mosby said he is having trouble retaining counsel. Mosby said...
73-year-old man pistol-whipped, carjacked in downtown Ocean City
Five teens - including a 14-year-old from Baltimore County and a 12-year-old from Baltimore City - are accused in a crime spree
Pushback on proposal to shorten pension requirements for elected City officials
Many are pushing back against a bill that would entitle elected City officials to an earlier pension.
Maryland’s $3.8 billion education reform plan embraces community schools
The new law prioritizes pockets of poverty, giving schools services they need to thrive. The post Maryland’s $3.8 billion education reform plan embraces community schools appeared first on Maryland Matters.
City of Baltimore files lawsuit against tobacco companies
The City of Baltimore and Mayor Brandon Scott have announced the joint filing of a lawsuit against cigarette manufacturers for cleanup costs associated with tobacco product litter.
Baltimore Co. resident severely injured on job receives backpay after contacting Congressman years later
BALTIMORE - Imagine getting hurt on the job but then being repeatedly denied back-pay, not for months but for years.Vogel Hill, a Baltimore County resident, said that's what happened to him after he was severely injured on the job.Hill said he was working as a police officer at a federal agency in Northern Virginia in 2017 when an automatic barricade slid up out of the ground right underneath his cruiser. "I get hit," Hill said. "The truck bounces probably about between five to seven times, actually literally bounced like off the ground."Hill said that the pain was so severe that he...
Wbaltv.com
11 TV Hill: New solutions to an old issue: Transitioning squeegee workers off streets
The issue may not be new, but the solutions are. Baltimore has a roadmap for how it wants to transition squeegee workers off the corners and into the city's workforce. 11 TV Hill speaks with members of Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott's Squeegee Collaborative about the conversations that led to this plan's creation and what's yet to come.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City Council President candidate looking ahead to final pension plan vote
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A bill that would change Baltimore's pension plan for elected leaders is set to get a final vote on Monday. The bill would be lowering the number of required years, from 12 to eight, that elected leaders would need to work to become eligible for a pension.
Police investigate reports of shots fired in Halethorpe, Baltimore County
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County officers responded to reports of an active assailant in Halethorpe on Saturday, according to authorities.Police say this all started after a report of shots fired along Halethorpe Farms Road around 12:30 p.m. For hours, this area was blocked off--leaving the neighboring community on edge. County officers set up a media staging area on Hollins Ferry Road but did not make public details on the incident, police said.People who work in the area described to WJZ what they saw. Matthew Duggar works at the liquor store across the street. He says he watched police block off the road and search...
foxbaltimore.com
Police investigating triple shooting in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three men were shot late Sunday in West Baltimore's Upton section, city police said. Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue after a report of gunfire. On the scene, officers found two men who had been shot multiple times....
foxbaltimore.com
Heavy police presence Baltimore County, investigating possible assailant in Halethorpe
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore County Police Department is currently investigating a possible active assailant in the 1900 block of Halethorpe Farms Road. Officers said there are no confirmed victims in the incident at this time and said there is no threat to public safety. Police said they have...
Dems take two more Senate seats, win Frederick County exec race
Mail-in ballots favored Democrats by an average of about 70% throughout the state. The post Dems take two more Senate seats, win Frederick County exec race appeared first on Maryland Matters.
foxbaltimore.com
Marilyn Mosby wants trial moved to Greenbelt because of 'public animus,' say unsealed docs
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Newly unsealed documents show that the legal team for Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby is asking the court to move her perjury trial to Greenbelt to avoid "public animus" stirred up by coverage of her trial. Government prosecutors say the request amounts to "special treatment" for Mosby, according to their newly unsealed response.
Coastal Maryland armed carjacking leads to arrest of four teenagers and 12-year-old
Ocean City Police arrested four teenagers and a 12-year-old in connection to an armed carjacking that occurred during the early morning hours on Nov. 12, 2022.
foxbaltimore.com
Reynolds family calls on State's Attorney Mosby to reinstate prosecutor in homicide case
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After a veteran homicide prosecutor was removed from a high-profile murder case, the family of the victim involved called on the top prosecutor to reinstate the attorney. Rita Whistoff-Ito, a prosecutor in the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office, was handling the squeegee kid murder case until...
25-Year-Old Shot To Death In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Yesterday afternoon a 25-year-old man was shot to death in Southwest Baltimore. The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the 2600 Block of Saint Benedict Street at 4:30 pm after a report of a shooting came in. When they arrived, they discovered the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced at the scene. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post 25-Year-Old Shot To Death In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Baltimore Co. family received notices for $2,800 of E-ZPass toll bills a month before grace period ends
BALTIMORE - A Baltimore County family told WJZ they recently received an E-ZPass bill for nearly $2,800.As the grace period for toll penalties comes to an end on Nov. 30, Robert Loudermilk said they were only given 30 days to pay the bill to avoid an even bigger fine.Loudermilk told WJZ they don't understand why they weren't notified of the outstanding toll sooner.Paperwork they received this week said if they don't pay their balance before the due date, they will owe more than $14,000.Loudermilk said there were 477 notices of unpaid E-ZPass tolls in his mailbox this month. "Down here...
Accused drunk driver charged in deadly, wrong-way interstate crash in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP said a driver who was drunk and heading the wrong way on Interstate 97 caused a crash that involved several vehicles and killed a man Saturday morning. Troopers said the wreck happened on Interstate 97 at Route 32 around 12:45 a.m. Three cars […]
bethesdamagazine.com
Maryland gun rights group takes aim at county’s wear and carry bill
This story was updated at 2:40 p.m. Nov. 18, 2022, to include more comments. Maryland Shall Issue, a guns rights group in Annapolis, plans to sue Montgomery County for passing a bill that prohibits wear and carry permit holders from carrying firearms within 100 yards of multiple public places. Mark...
Comments / 3