Britney Spears' Former Assistant Felicia Culotta Reveals If She Speaks To The Pop Star After Conservatorship Drama: 'I Write All The Time'
Though Britney Spears is a free woman after being freed from her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021, she hasn't reached out to her ex-assistant Felicia Culotta. “I haven’t spoken to her in quite a while,” Culotta said in a new interview. However, Culotta, who was close with the pop star, 40, when she was first starting to rise to fame, admitted she has attempted to get in touch. “I write all the time,” Culotta said. “I love handwritten letters. I just hope and pray she gets them. I know for sure before she wasn’t [in the past], so I’m very...
‘Love is Blind’ Stars SK and Raven Split Following Cheating Allegations
Another Love is Blind couple is no more as Season 3 stars SK Alagbada and Raven Ross have decided to go their separate ways amid allegations of cheating. Alagbada confirmed the split in a statement posted to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, November 20, noting the infidelity accusations and “on-going legal proceedings.” Ross later reshared the statement on her own Instagram Story.
‘Wednesday’: Jenna Ortega & Team Preview Netflix’s Kooky Addams Family Spinoff (VIDEO)
The Addams Family is back and putting Wednesday in the spotlight with Netflix‘s new series arriving just in time for a Thanksgiving Day binge fest with family and friends. From the mind of Tim Burton, Wednesday is an eight-episode series dropping November 23 with Jenna Ortega (Scream, You) stepping into the titular role as the Addams family’s iconic daughter. Ahead of the premiere, Ortega, her costars Luis Guzmán and Gwendoline Christie, and showrunners Miles Millar and Al Gough stopped by TV Guide Magazine and TV Insider’s New York Comic-Con studio to preview the show.
‘The Best Man: The Final Chapter’ Cast Talk Reuniting & What to Expect in New Show (VIDEO)
Peacock has released a featurette of the cast of its upcoming limited series, The Best Man: The Final Chapter. Serving as a continuation of The Best Man film franchise, the series is directed by film franchise creator Malcolm D. Lee. It will showcase the evolution of Harper, Lance, Murch, Quentin, Jordan, Robyn, Candace, and Shelby. It will also feature the shifting relationship between the group of friends, old grievances will surface, and multiple stages of the midlife experience will be on full display.
Fans Are Falling In Love With "Disenchanted" Just Like They Fell For The Original 15 Years Ago
Disenchanted is finally on Disney+, so we've rounded up fan reactions and even given you a fun Disney villains quiz to take!
‘Let the Right One In’: Demián Bichir & Andrew Hinderaker Break Down Heartbreaking Flashback Episode
Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Let the Right One In Season 1 Episode 7, “More Than You’ll Ever Know.”. Everything in Showtime‘s Let the Right One In has been leading up to Episode 7 on Sunday, November 20. The flashback episode explains how Eleanor (Madison Taylor Baez) became a vampire and how her mother, Elizabeth, died. Brazilian actor Fernanda Andrade plays Elizabeth opposite Demián Bichir‘s Mark, and the story (told in flashback as Mark gives confession for the first time in 10 years) gives heartbreaking explanations for the season’s biggest mysteries. Bichir and creator Andrew Hinderaker spoke with TV Insider about the powerful episode and what it means for the rest of Let the Right One In Season 1.
Roush Review: Kumail Nanjiani Leads a Gaudy Dance of Death in ‘Welcome to Chippendales’
Come for the dirty dancing, stay for the lurid drama. Throbbing to a disco beat that propels a familiar yet fascinating story of how quickly the American dream can curdle, Hulu’s eight-part Welcome to Chippendales docudrama is great fun. Until it isn’t. Primarily a character study of the...
Hulu’s ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Is Inspired by True, Terrifying Events
Somen “Steve” Banerjee was “an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world’s greatest male-stripping empire — and let nothing stand in his way in the process,” Hulu says. But if you’ve seen the trailer for Welcome to Chippendales, Hulu’s upcoming true crime saga, you know that Banerjee’s story is less the American dream and more of a murderous nightmare.
‘NCIS’ Star Diona Reasonover Previews Explosive Thanksgiving Episode
On your mark, get set, run for your lives. The NCIS team pulls security duty for a Navy admiral who’s the grand marshal of a Thanksgiving 5K — even lab denizens Jimmy (Brian Dietzen) and Kasie (Diona Reasonover) are out in the field — but chaos erupts when a shooter opens fire.
Brandy is back as Cinderella in new 'Descendants' movie for Disney+
Twenty-five years after she first played the role of Cinderella, Brandy is stepping into her glass slippers again. The singer and actress will reprise her role as the fairytale heroine, first seen in the 1997 television movie "Cinderella," in a new installment of the "Descendants" franchise for Disney+, the Mouse House announced Monday.
‘Firebuds’ Sneak Peek: Lou Diamond Phillips Sings in Christmas Episode (VIDEO)
There’s nothing like spending time with your family and seasonal songs for the holidays — and that’s exactly what you get in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the Christmas episode of Disney Junior’s Firebuds. The network’s newest animated series features several members of the...
TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (November 21-27): ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution,’ ‘Wednesday’ & More
Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of November 21-27.
'The Walking Dead' finally comes to an end, after biting off more than it could chew
Forgive AMC, at least a little bit, for almost drunkenly celebrating "The Walking Dead" in its heyday by feeding audiences as much content related to the zombie drama as they possibly could. Yet as the series comes to an end, finally, after 11 long seasons, it seems obvious that the network and the producers greedily bit off more than they could chew.
