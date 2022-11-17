Though Britney Spears is a free woman after being freed from her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021, she hasn't reached out to her ex-assistant Felicia Culotta. “I haven’t spoken to her in quite a while,” Culotta said in a new interview. However, Culotta, who was close with the pop star, 40, when she was first starting to rise to fame, admitted she has attempted to get in touch. “I write all the time,” Culotta said. “I love handwritten letters. I just hope and pray she gets them. I know for sure before she wasn’t [in the past], so I’m very...

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO