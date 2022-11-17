Read full article on original website
Construction will Not Delay Holiday Traffic
Thanksgiving travelers will not be delayed by construction on Tennessee roads during this holiday. TDOT will halt all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways in anticipation of higher traffic volumes across the state. All construction-related lane closures will be stopped beginning at noon on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, through 6 a.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022.
The Holiday Season Is Merrier and Brighter Than Ever Across Tennessee In 2022
The holidays are just about here, and across Tennessee, destinations, both big and small, are getting ready to celebrate. From millions of twinkling lights to festive live music, from Dollywood to Graceland, the 2022 season is shaping up to be one the merriest and brightest in recent memory. Discover what’s happening this year during the holidays in Tennessee.
Tennessee in “Very High” category for Flu
The 2022 flu season is off to an early and vicious start, especially in the South, according to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC has seven states, including Tennessee in the highest category for flu activity. Other states are Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia plus Washington, D.C., are also categorized as “very high.”
New Tennessee Lottery Jackpot Game
A new Tennessee-only jackpot game, with drawings every day, has been launched by the Tennessee Education Lottery. The jackpots start at $30,000 and increase until won. Drawings held every night at approximately 9:00pm CT/10:00pm ET. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and recognized news broadcasters and play-by-play sportscasters. Current General...
Tennessee Flu Shot Event is Wednesday
Tennessee Department of Health officials say now is the time to get a flu shot, especially before the holidays roll around. Right now, Tennessee is one of the top states in the country when it comes to flu cases. The Tennessee Department of Health is working to prevent that with...
It’s Election Time in Tennessee
Tuesday is Election Day for the State General and Municipal Elections. Polls open Tuesday at 8am and close at 7pm. Registered voters can cast their ballots in their respective precinct in races for Governor, Congress, and 43rd District of the Tennessee House of Representatives. Voters will also vote yes or no on 4 amendments on the ballot.
Man headed to Coffee County from Indiana is Missing
54 year-old Dowell D. Altizer from Hammond, Indiana has been missing since October 22. He was traveling from Indiana to Coffee County. It is not clear where Altizer was last seen. His traveling companion says he was possible he was last seen around the exit 110 or 111 on Interstate 24 however this cannot be confirmed.
All County Unemployment Rates Fall
Every county in Tennessee recorded unemployment rates below 5% in September, according to the latest data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). September also marked the second consecutive month that rates decreased in each of the state’s 95 counties. Bedford County 3.5% in August to 3.1...
Tennessee begins Pink & Pearl Campaign
The Tennessee Department of Health is promoting breast and lung cancer awareness in November with the annual Pink & Pearl Campaign. The Pink & Pearl Campaign combines the pink ribbon, a recognized breast cancer awareness symbol, with the pearl ribbon representing lung cancer awareness. While breast cancer is the most common cancer in female Tennesseans, lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths for men and women.
Four Lottery Winners in Our Area
Multiple lottery players in southern middle Tennessee managed to gain some serious cash over the weekend. On Sunday, the Tennessee Lottery announced multiple tickets worth at least $50,000 were purchased across various stores in Tennessee. Four $50,000 winning tickets were purchased in our area: Huntland, Manchester, Cowan and Ardmore. One...
It’s Medicare Open Enrollment Time for Seniors in Tennessee
Medicare’s annual open enrollment period has started this month and continues through Dec. 7. It is the time close to 1.4 million Tennesseans eligible for Medicare can compare plans and make any changes for the coming year. Gary Culp, chief growth officer for Cigna Medicare Advantage, said during this...
It’s Time for “Operation Blackout”
The Tennessee Department of Correction’s “Operation Blackout” is up and running in full force, checking up on registered sex offenders ahead of Halloween. If their offense was against a minor, then they’re not allowed to participate in any trick-or-treating events that night, so they can’t have their porch lights on, and they can’t have any Halloween decorations out.
Two Fires in New Union Area
A home fire was reported Sunday night at approximately 11:30 p.m. on the Woodbury Hwy across the road from the New Union Fire Hall. The home of Barbra Rigney received significant damage in the attic and roof. A portion of the roof fell into the interior of the home causing more damage.
