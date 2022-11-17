Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
4 Fantastic Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of 4% or More
When used as a verb, yield means "to give up." Even when yield is used as a noun, it can often involve giving something up. Many high-yield dividend stocks come with significant trade-offs that make them less attractive to investors. That's not always the case, though. Here are four fantastic...
NASDAQ
Got $500? 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money
Here's a fact: You don't need huge sums of money to start (or continue) investing. Any amount, if placed wisely, could eventually bring you great returns. Today, let's consider $500. With that amount you could buy one of the following growth stocks -- or invest in all three. They could double your money over time.
NASDAQ
S&P 500 Analyst Moves: ROST
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, Ross Stores is now the #90 analyst pick, moving up by 8 spots. This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and...
NASDAQ
Rosella Holdings Cuts Stake in Lightning eMotors (ZEV) Despite Strong Q3 Results
Fintel reports that Rosella Holdings Ltd has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7,571,903 shares of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (ZEV). This represents 9.955% of the company. In their previous filing dated May 14, 2021 they reported 11,170,687 shares and 15.30% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ
What to Note Ahead of Construction Partners (ROAD) Q4 Earnings
Construction Partners, Inc. ROAD is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 22, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 109.1% and 19.7%, respectively. Both metrics increased 27.8% and 45.3% year over year, respectively. The upside was mainly backed by solid organic growth and acquisition benefits.
NASDAQ
Best Dividend Stocks To Buy Now? 2 To Know
A dividend is a payment made by a corporation to its shareholders, usually as a distribution of profits. When a company earns a profit or surplus, the board of directors may decide to reinvest some or all of the money in the business or pay it out to shareholders as a dividend. Next, dividends can be issued as cash payments, shares of stock, or other property.
NASDAQ
$10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years
Some high-quality growth stocks are too cheap to ignore following this year's bear market. Valuations are at the cheapest level in years, creating opportunities for great long-term returns. These two growth stocks have enormous potential as leaders in exciting industries, and investors should consider adding them to their portfolio. 1....
NASDAQ
US STOCKS-Wall Street slips as concerns rise of stricter China COVID curbs
Nov 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes ended Monday roughly down on fears that China could resume stricter measures to fight COVID-19 after it said it faces its most severe test of the pandemic. "There is this fear that China might reinstitute some of the COVID restrictions that they've...
NASDAQ
This Stock Is Surging After Impressive Earnings, and It Still Looks Like a Bargain
After handily beating analyst expectations for revenue and earnings in the third quarter, Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) is showing even more confidence. The footwear retailer increased its outlook for 2022 to a new range of $4.42 to $4.50, up from $4.25 to 4.45, citing "strong momentum." That's an encouraging move at a time when many companies are reducing guidance.
NASDAQ
Monday's ETF Movers: FTXG, OIH
In trading on Monday, the First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Herbalife Nutrition, up about 3.3% and shares of Hershey, up about 2.7% on the day. And underperforming other...
NASDAQ
Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services
The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Energy sector, showing a 1.6% loss. Within that group, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.3% and 3.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.4% on the day, and up 67.08% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 46.93% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp. is up 83.74% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and MRO make up approximately 3.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
NASDAQ
Burning Rock Biotech Limited Sponsored ADR (BNR) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
Burning Rock Biotech Limited Sponsored ADR (BNR) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks...
NASDAQ
Top Stock Picks for Week of November 21, 2022
CarParts.com Inc. PRTS offer e-commerce automotive aftermarket, providing collision, engine and performance parts and accessories. There has been increasing optimism among analysts lately about the company's earnings prospects, as indicated by strong agreement among them in revising EPS estimates higher. And that could be a legitimate reason to expect an upside in the stock. CarParts has a solid expected earnings growth rate for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been revised upward over the past 30 days. Moreover, PRTS currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), which means it is in the top 5% of more than the 4,000 stocks that we rank based on four factors related to earnings estimates.
NASDAQ
Monday 11/21 Insider Buying Report: ESAB, INTC
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
NASDAQ
Technology Sector Update for 11/21/2022: EAF,MDB,INTU,J
Technology stocks added slightly to their prior Monday declines, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 1.1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index sliding 1.7% this afternoon. In company news, GrafTech International (EAF) gained almost 30% after the graphite electrode manufacturer said environmental regulators in Mexico late last week...
NASDAQ
StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.49 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.93 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.48 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 29.02%. A...
NASDAQ
Daily Dividend Report: HOG,HAL,CINF,DCI,OBT
The Harley-Davidson Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.1575 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable December 23, 2022 to the shareholders of record of the Company's common stock as of December 9, 2022. Halliburton announced today that its board of directors...
NASDAQ
Cassava (SAVA) Stock: Risk/Reward Equation Is More Balanced, Says Analyst
Cassava (SAVA) shares have put in a good rally since hitting a yearly low in late July, with the stock almost doubling during the period. However, the surge is a bit of a head scratcher to B. Riley’s Mayank Mamtani who finds no real evidence to support the uptick.
NASDAQ
Monday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Materials
In afternoon trading on Monday, Healthcare stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.5%. Within that group, STERIS plc (Symbol: STE) and Becton, Dickinson & Co (Symbol: BDX) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 7.5% and 5.1%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.5% on the day, and down 3.03% year-to-date. STERIS plc, meanwhile, is down 26.31% year-to-date, and Becton, Dickinson & Co, is down 2.34% year-to-date. Combined, STE and BDX make up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
NASDAQ
LABU, NSPL: Big ETF Outflows
Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the DIREXION DAILY STANDARD AND POORS BIOTECH BULL 3X SHARES, where 22,950,000 units were destroyed, or a 14.0% decrease week over week. And on a percentage change...
