CarParts.com Inc. PRTS offer e-commerce automotive aftermarket, providing collision, engine and performance parts and accessories. There has been increasing optimism among analysts lately about the company's earnings prospects, as indicated by strong agreement among them in revising EPS estimates higher. And that could be a legitimate reason to expect an upside in the stock. CarParts has a solid expected earnings growth rate for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been revised upward over the past 30 days. Moreover, PRTS currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), which means it is in the top 5% of more than the 4,000 stocks that we rank based on four factors related to earnings estimates.

10 HOURS AGO