Lynn Uhler
4d ago
I love the fact they're trying I just hope people that do adopt these wonderful beautiful pets don't get rid of them after the holidays!!!!🙏🙏🙏🙏
2
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky Baptists helping flood victims through ‘I CAN Services’
WHITESBURG, Ky. (KT) – The road to recovery is going to be long for many who were impacted by the historic flooding on July 30. I CAN Services, a charitable organization near Whitesburg, is doing what it can to help suffering people get back on their feet. I CAN is an acronym for I Care About Neighbors, said organization president Alberta Slone of the organization that started in 2015.
The Kentucky Lake Region Has You Covered for Holiday Fun
The cover is on the boat. The swimsuits are packed and put away. And that sunscreen will sit in the bathroom cabinet until next spring. It was fun visiting Kentucky Lake this summer, wasn't it?. Well, Land Between the Lakes isn't done with you or any of the rest of...
This Middle-of-Nowhere Kentucky General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the State
Kentucky is filled with bustling downtowns and cities filled with places to eat, drink, and shop, but sometimes you need to reconnect with charming towns filled with historic main streets and mom-and-pop shops to find out where the truly delicious food is hiding.
5 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of five amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely drop by and taste their food, next time you are in the area.
wdrb.com
Pink-footed goose spotted in Shelbyville, the first seen in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A goose is on the loose in Shelbyville. A pink-footed goose, native to Greenland, was spotted for the first time in Kentucky. Authorities say it's been hanging out in Shelbyville for the past few days. More than 2,700 miles from home, the bird was seen on Lake Shelby and at Clear Creek Golf Center last week.
wklw.com
Over $80k Worth Of Flood Relief Supplies Donated To EKY
Tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of supplies are still being donated to eastern Kentucky’s flood victims. Two trucks yesterday delivered over 80 thousand dollars in supplies to the Pike County area. The supplies were donated by Virginia-based business Rockingham Cooperative. Months have passed since July’s devastating flooding...
953wiki.com
Gov. Beshear, Kentucky State Police Welcome Thirty-Eight New Troopers to Enhance Public Safety throughout the Commonwealth
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Nov. 18, 2022) — Today, Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced that 38 cadets have graduated the agency’s training academy and are now ready to report for duty across the commonwealth with a focus on creating a better and safer Kentucky. “The...
wdrb.com
Lawmakers asking for cameras at 'dangerous' intersections around Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Red light cameras aren't currently allowed in Kentucky, but a group of parents and lawmakers are fighting to change that in hopes that it could save lives. Janet Heston lost her 30-year-old son, Matthew Egger, two years ago as he walked near Iroquois Park. "My pain...
The True Story Behind That Kentucky Bourbon You’re Seeing on Yellowstone This Season
Though Yellowstone is set in Montana, Kentucky is a frequent costar of the wildly popular television show. The reason why is quite simple. Bourbon!. Franklin County, Kentucky-based Buffalo Trace has a brand that has been lighting up the internet this year because it's featured in Season 5 of the show. That brand is Weller 12.
wdrb.com
KSP cadet application closes Black Friday; agency asks for early applications
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police closes its next application window for Cadet Class 103 on Black Friday. The cadets selected will then begin training on Feb. 28. KSP Capt. Paul Blanton is asking any possible candidates to consider submitting before the Thanksgiving holiday. "I'd say we want anybody...
fox56news.com
Kentucky man arrested for terroristic threatening
Kentucky State Police said 30-year-old Joshua Morrison sent messages about a mass shooting in churches and schools in Barren and Warren counties. Kentucky State Police said 30-year-old Joshua Morrison sent messages about a mass shooting in churches and schools in Barren and Warren counties. Third justice rally held for Desman...
Beautiful Albino Deer Spotted in Southern Indiana [PHOTO]
It's not uncommon to see deer out and about this time of year in Indiana. With fall coming quickly coming to an end and the cold winter months approaching, they begin the search for food, a mate, and most importantly, try to avoid being shot by hunters. What is uncommon is the sight of an albino deer, not because they're less active this time of year, but because they're a genetic rarity, which is why when one is seen, we're quick to grab our phones and get a picture like Spencer County resident, John Howell did recently.
WBKO
KSP welcomes newest troopers to Post #3
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced that 38 cadets have graduated the agency’s basic training academy and are now ready to report for duty across the commonwealth with a focus on creating a better and safer Kentucky. Cadets reported to the KSP training academy...
Wave 3
Kentucky lottery launches new jackpot game played only in the state
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Lottery has launched a new daily draw game, Kentucky 5, with the first drawing taking place Nov. 21 at 10 p.m. Kentucky 5 is a daily jackpot game only available for sale in Kentucky. It is played similarly to a lotto-style game where...
spectrumnews1.com
Marijuana advocate relieved by Kentucky medical cannabis order
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More likely than not, you can find CJ Carter with clippers in hand at his Louisville barber shop, Barbers R Us. Carter described how his experiences as a youth set him on the road to becoming a barber. “My mother was a beautician, so she would cut my hair and she would give me a chili bowl cut. She wouldn’t give me no hairline or anything. In the fourth grade I had enough and picked up the clippers,” Carter said.
thelevisalazer.com
Kentucky Power helps families in need with bills this winter through energy assistance programs
Kentucky Power helps families in need with bills this winter through energy assistance programs. ASHLAND, Ky., November 17, 2022 – Kentucky Power-funded home energy assistance programs provide financial aid to families in need of help with wintertime electric bills. Applications for HEART, Home Energy Assistance in Reduced Temperatures (HEART), are now being accepted by Community Action groups, which administer these programs through their regional agencies. Applications for THAW, Temporary Heating Assistance in Winter, will be accepted starting January 9.
westkentuckystar.com
State agencies warn against dumping deer carcasses
With deer firearm season in progress across the region, the usual warnings about watching for deer on highways apply, but so do cautions to the hunters themselves about dumping deer carcasses illegally. After a hunter kills a deer and processes it for the meat, they must get rid of what...
In Your Backyard: JCPS school named for one of Kentucky's most prolific writers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Atherton. Kennedy. Grace James. Familiar names dot the streets of Louisville, and adorn the walls of JCPS schools. Each name has a story, and many schools Louisvillians are so familiar with honor Kentuckians who've made an impact here and around the country. Jesse Stuart was perhaps...
5 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky becomes first state for pharmacists to provide colorectal cancer screening services
Eligible patients ages 45-85 at average risk for colorectal cancer have one less step to take if they meet the requirements for pharmacist-led screening. Pharmacies across Kentucky can now provide pharmacist-led colorectal cancer screenings using noninvasive stool-based tests. Kentucky is the first state to authorize pharmacists to provide these screening services.
