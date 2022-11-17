ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lori Arnold
4d ago

Tampa Bay has dropped 20 passes in 8 games. there was six in one game. Bruce Arians is not happy sitting in an office. but that's what Tom Brady put him

Mario Brbovic
3d ago

If your offensive line is not playing well in the running game?Then the same can be said for the passing game. Therefore the qb cannot play.One other thing theBucs power back in many instance does not get the the necessary yardage in third or fourth and short. Which puts a damper on a great deal of drives.

Related
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
The Comeback

Tom Brady has interest from famous models

It’s been a rough few months in the love life of star quarterback Tom Brady. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback went through an extremely public divorce last month after several years of marital issues with Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen, ending their 13-year-marriage. Things got a little worse when it was revealed that Gisele was likely Read more... The post Tom Brady has interest from famous models appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW YORK STATE
extratv

Tom Brady’s Hail Mary to Save His Marriage Revealed

Tom Brady reportedly tried to “make things work” with Gisele Bündchen ahead of their divorce announcement on Friday. A source told People magazine of the split, "This was not Tom's idea. This was never Tom's idea." The insider claimed Tom "wanted to do whatever he needed to...
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw This Morning

Will we see Terry Bradshaw back on FOX's Sunday NFL countdown show this afternoon?. The legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was noticeably absent from FOX's pregame set last weekend, one week after his troubling "suicide" joke. NFL fans were wondering last week if Bradshaw's absence from the set was related to...
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Removes Family Photo With Gisele From His Twitter Profile After She’s Spotted With New Man

Tom Brady made a pretty big change to his Twitter header photo, after his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen was spotted out with her friend Joaquim Valente. The NFL player, 45, changed the photo from a family shot with the former model, 42, and their two kids Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, as well as his older son John, 15. His new photo was taken during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ recent overseas game in Germany.
The Comeback

College football world reacts to brutal injury to Heisman favorite

The No.5 ranked Tennessee Volunteers have been led by senior quarterback Hendon Hooker all season. Unfortunately, the star quarterback suffered what looks to be a serious knee injury in their matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday. The injury occurred in the fourth quarter on a designed option play for Hooker. While running the Read more... The post College football world reacts to brutal injury to Heisman favorite appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KNOXVILLE, TN
FanSided

Tom Brady future is apparently changing with the Buccaneers

While it seemed like the Buccaneers were going to be without Tom Brady in the future as recently as a few months back, the future seems less certain now. Trying to predict what Tom Brady is going to do or what is going to happen with this Buccaneers team is an impossible task.
The Spun

Tony Dungy Admits He Messed Up Sunday Night

It's not often that you see analysts admit that they got something wrong. But former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy did just that on Sunday night. Dungy picked the Chargers to beat the Chiefs on "Sunday Night Football." It was a popular pick, with the Chargers playing at home. But the Chiefs got it done, winning on a go-ahead score with less than a minute left.
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Colts mascot did obscene gesture after Jalen Hurts’ game-winning TD

The Indianapolis Colts mascot may be getting a call from Roger Goodell after Week 11’s action. Indianapolis nearly pulled off the upset Sunday against the 8-1 Philadelphia Eagles. After drawing first blood on a Jonathan Taylor touchdown run in the first quarter, the Colts led for roughly 53 minutes of game time. However, the Eagles kept chipping away until quarterback Jalen Hurts rumbled his way in for a go-ahead score with 1:20 remaining in the fourth quarter. It ended up being the game-winning TD as Philly hung on to win 17-16.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw's Performance Today

Terry Bradshaw is back on Sunday. After missing most of last weekend's show from Qatar, the legendary NFL quarterback is back for FOX's NFL pregame show this weekend. Bradshaw, who got himself in hot water earlier this month with a distasteful suicide remark, was back on the air with FOX on Sunday morning.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Blatant Officiating Mistake

The New York Jets and the New England Patriots had quite the finish to Sunday afternoon's game. New England beat New York on a game-winning punt return for a touchdown. NFL fans believe a serious block in the back was missed by the officiating crew. The Patriots got away with...
NEW YORK STATE
