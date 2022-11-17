Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Related
mutigers.com
D’Moi Hodge Named SEC Player of the Week
Birmingham, Ala. – After leading the Missouri men's basketball team to a pair of wins last week as the Tigers continue their unbeaten start to the 2022-23 campaign, graduate student D'Moi Hodge was honored as SEC Player of the Week, announced by the conference Monday. In a pair of...
rockmnation.com
Rock M Nation Reacts: Who will Quarterback the Missouri Tigers in 2023?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Missouri Tigers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. The most popular guy on any Football roster is the backup quarterback. During the most...
abc17news.com
Mizzou men’s basketball improves to 5-0
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Mizzou men's basketball team put away the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils in the second half for a 83-62 win, as guard Isiaih Mosley went off for 18 points in the closing half. Watch the post-game press conference with Dennis Gates, D'Moi Hodge and DeAndre Gholston...
mutigers.com
Women's Basketball Opens Pink Flamingo Championship Against Wake Forest
COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri Women's Basketball will face Wake Forest in the first matchup of the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship at 4:30 p.m. CT Monday in Nassau, Bahamas. The contest will air live on FloHoops and KTGR. Missouri enters the contest with a perfect 5-0...
mutigers.com
Head Wrestling Coach Brian Smith Inducted Into Missouri Sports Hall of Fame
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – University of Missouri Head Wrestling Coach Brian Smith was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Sunday, Nov. 20. Beginning his career as Missouri's seventh head wrestling coach, Smith sat down with his team and made a list of goals that he hoped would help the 1998 squad and future Tiger teams. Over the past 24 years, he and the many men that have come through the Mizzou wrestling program have slowly but surely checked items off that original list. Individual Big 12 and MAC Conference Champions, improved grade-point averages, record-setting attendances, a No. 1 national ranking and Missouri's first-ever NCAA National Champion in wrestling were all on Smith's "to-do" list. His unique "Tiger Style" training program has molded today's team into a national powerhouse that continues to pursue the program's first team NCAA title.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Missouri reportedly changes play-caller, sees notable offensive improvement
Missouri has made a chance to its offensive play-caller, and the Tigers have already seen a notable improvement in its production. Eli Drinkwitz gave up play-calling duties after he revealed about a month ago that he’d be open to it. Drinkwitz had called plays since he was hired at Missouri ahead of the 2020 season. Quarterbacks coach Bush Hamdan, a former offensive coordinator at Washington, was elevated to offensive play-caller for the Tigers and has handled offensive play-calling duties in the team’s last 2 games, sources told On3.
abc17news.com
Mid-Missouri legends included in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame 2022 class
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Class of 2022 was inducted into the the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Sunday during an enshrinement at the Holiday Inn Executive Center. Former Mizzou basketball and football stand out Justin Gage was among the 2022 class. Gage not only had a great career as a duel-sport athlete for the Jefferson City Jays and Mizzou Tigers, but he played in the NFL for both the Chicago Bears and Tennessee Titans.
mutigers.com
Three Tigers Claim First as Wrestling Gains Experience at the Lindenwood Open
ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The University of Missouri wrestling team saw three wrestlers take home individual titles at the Lindenwood Open Saturday, Nov. 19. Additionally, 17 wrestlers placed within their respective brackets. Logan Gioffre earned first at 157 pounds, going 5-0 on the day, three of which were major...
mutigers.com
Volleyball Dominates Against Texas A&M
COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri volleyball dominated in a three-set against Texas A&M , where a strong first-set rally helped propel the Tigers to a 3-0 sweep (25-19, 25-19 25-16) on Saturday. Senior Anna Dixon had a dominating presence producing 16 kills. Sophomore Kaylee Cox once again added...
KOMU
Marching Mizzou has last home rehearsal ahead of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
COLUMBIA − Marching Mizzou had its last home rehearsal Friday ahead of the 96th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The group was notified in April 2021 it would perform in this year's parade. Friday was a busy rehearsal day for the Tigers, as they will perform at Saturday's football...
kjluradio.com
Accumulating snow expected for much of mid-Missouri tonight
Snowfall is expected for much of mid-Missouri this evening. The National Weather Service says the area will likely experience light accumulating snowfall beginning tonight and running through tomorrow morning. Higher snowfall is also possible in the area north of I-70, from Columbia through eastern Missouri.
Funeral Announcements for November 16, 2022
Funeral service for Ima Jean (Shryock) Rowden, 88, Columbia, will be at Encounter Church, 1201 N. William Parkhurst Drive, Sedalia, on Saturday, Nov. 19. Visitation will be at 10 a.m., and a service will begin at 11. Arrangements are in the care of Heckart Funeral Home. A celebration of life...
Rocheport bridge project on track to finish end of 2024
The new Interstate 70 Rocheport Bridge is on track to be finished in December 2024. The post Rocheport bridge project on track to finish end of 2024 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kcur.org
Communities resist Missouri Secretary of State's effort to ban 'obscene materials' in libraries
When she was 13, Dakota Hommes felt scared and alone. She was having a crisis, didn’t feel she could talk to her parents about it and worried about her future. “At 13, I wasn’t sure that I would make it,” she said. Then, at a library, she...
Columbia man arrested, faces several charges
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was arrested Thursday afternoon in relation to an outstanding warrant, according to a Boone County Sheriff's Office spokesman. A Boone County Sheriff's deputy had received information that Justin Martin, 24, was in a vehicle near the 4000 block of Interstate 70 Drive SE. Martin had a warrant for first-degree The post Columbia man arrested, faces several charges appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
One person arrested after disturbance in Columbia
An armed suspect is taken into custody following a disturbance just south of Stephens College. The Columbia Police Department says it was called to the 1400 block of Bass Avenue Saturday evening after reports that an individual was causing a disturbance in the area. The department says that while the individual was armed, no threats were made.
939theeagle.com
Columbia’s $9-million Highway 63 and Grindstone upgrade is moving forward
A $9-million plan to upgrade south Columbia’s heavily-congested Highway 63 and Grindstone interchange is moving a step closer. Columbia’s city council will first-read an agreement with state transportation officials during Monday night’s meeting. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is considering a proposed loop ramp at 63 and Grindstone. MoDOT also plans to re-route Lenoir to the east and build two signals: one at the relocated Lenoir and the other at LeMone industrial drive.
krcgtv.com
Impactful snow on the way to mid-Missouri
NEW BLOOMFIELD — These advisories have been issued for the travel impacts expected. Some light rain is possible as this system moves in this evening. The snow switch will happen quickly and spread across mid-Missouri throughout the evening hours. A few developing slick spots could occur but overall impacts will...
KOMU
Victim in north Columbia death investigation identified
COLUMBIA - Court documents reveal a child was inside the vehicle when a Cuba, Missouri, woman was shot and killed in north Columbia Sunday night. April Joann Brooks, 42, was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the 2700 block of Blue Ridge Road Monday around 6:45 a.m. The vehicle was still running when a neighbor discovered it, police said.
KRMS Radio
Osage Beach Woman Released On Bond Following Arrest Thursday
An Osage Beach woman wanted on a felony stealing charge in Camden County is taken into custody by the highway patrol in Morgan County. 38-year-old Amanda Lynn Schupp was arrested late Thursday afternoon and transported to the Morgan County Jail.
Comments / 0