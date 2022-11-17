ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mutigers.com

D’Moi Hodge Named SEC Player of the Week

Birmingham, Ala. – After leading the Missouri men's basketball team to a pair of wins last week as the Tigers continue their unbeaten start to the 2022-23 campaign, graduate student D'Moi Hodge was honored as SEC Player of the Week, announced by the conference Monday. In a pair of...
COLUMBIA, MO
rockmnation.com

Rock M Nation Reacts: Who will Quarterback the Missouri Tigers in 2023?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Missouri Tigers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. The most popular guy on any Football roster is the backup quarterback. During the most...
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Mizzou men’s basketball improves to 5-0

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Mizzou men's basketball team put away the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils in the second half for a 83-62 win, as guard Isiaih Mosley went off for 18 points in the closing half. Watch the post-game press conference with Dennis Gates, D'Moi Hodge and DeAndre Gholston...
COLUMBIA, MO
mutigers.com

Head Wrestling Coach Brian Smith Inducted Into Missouri Sports Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – University of Missouri Head Wrestling Coach Brian Smith was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Sunday, Nov. 20. Beginning his career as Missouri's seventh head wrestling coach, Smith sat down with his team and made a list of goals that he hoped would help the 1998 squad and future Tiger teams. Over the past 24 years, he and the many men that have come through the Mizzou wrestling program have slowly but surely checked items off that original list. Individual Big 12 and MAC Conference Champions, improved grade-point averages, record-setting attendances, a No. 1 national ranking and Missouri's first-ever NCAA National Champion in wrestling were all on Smith's "to-do" list. His unique "Tiger Style" training program has molded today's team into a national powerhouse that continues to pursue the program's first team NCAA title.
COLUMBIA, MO
saturdaydownsouth.com

Missouri reportedly changes play-caller, sees notable offensive improvement

Missouri has made a chance to its offensive play-caller, and the Tigers have already seen a notable improvement in its production. Eli Drinkwitz gave up play-calling duties after he revealed about a month ago that he’d be open to it. Drinkwitz had called plays since he was hired at Missouri ahead of the 2020 season. Quarterbacks coach Bush Hamdan, a former offensive coordinator at Washington, was elevated to offensive play-caller for the Tigers and has handled offensive play-calling duties in the team’s last 2 games, sources told On3.
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Mid-Missouri legends included in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame 2022 class

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Class of 2022 was inducted into the the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Sunday during an enshrinement at the Holiday Inn Executive Center. Former Mizzou basketball and football stand out Justin Gage was among the 2022 class. Gage not only had a great career as a duel-sport athlete for the Jefferson City Jays and Mizzou Tigers, but he played in the NFL for both the Chicago Bears and Tennessee Titans.
COLUMBIA, MO
mutigers.com

Volleyball Dominates Against Texas A&M

COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri volleyball dominated in a three-set against Texas A&M , where a strong first-set rally helped propel the Tigers to a 3-0 sweep (25-19, 25-19 25-16) on Saturday. Senior Anna Dixon had a dominating presence producing 16 kills. Sophomore Kaylee Cox once again added...
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Accumulating snow expected for much of mid-Missouri tonight

Snowfall is expected for much of mid-Missouri this evening. The National Weather Service says the area will likely experience light accumulating snowfall beginning tonight and running through tomorrow morning. Higher snowfall is also possible in the area north of I-70, from Columbia through eastern Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Funeral Announcements for November 16, 2022

Funeral service for Ima Jean (Shryock) Rowden, 88, Columbia, will be at Encounter Church, 1201 N. William Parkhurst Drive, Sedalia, on Saturday, Nov. 19. Visitation will be at 10 a.m., and a service will begin at 11. Arrangements are in the care of Heckart Funeral Home. A celebration of life...
SEDALIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia man arrested, faces several charges

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was arrested Thursday afternoon in relation to an outstanding warrant, according to a Boone County Sheriff's Office spokesman. A Boone County Sheriff's deputy had received information that Justin Martin, 24, was in a vehicle near the 4000 block of Interstate 70 Drive SE. Martin had a warrant for first-degree The post Columbia man arrested, faces several charges appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

One person arrested after disturbance in Columbia

An armed suspect is taken into custody following a disturbance just south of Stephens College. The Columbia Police Department says it was called to the 1400 block of Bass Avenue Saturday evening after reports that an individual was causing a disturbance in the area. The department says that while the individual was armed, no threats were made.
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Columbia’s $9-million Highway 63 and Grindstone upgrade is moving forward

A $9-million plan to upgrade south Columbia’s heavily-congested Highway 63 and Grindstone interchange is moving a step closer. Columbia’s city council will first-read an agreement with state transportation officials during Monday night’s meeting. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is considering a proposed loop ramp at 63 and Grindstone. MoDOT also plans to re-route Lenoir to the east and build two signals: one at the relocated Lenoir and the other at LeMone industrial drive.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Impactful snow on the way to mid-Missouri

NEW BLOOMFIELD — These advisories have been issued for the travel impacts expected. Some light rain is possible as this system moves in this evening. The snow switch will happen quickly and spread across mid-Missouri throughout the evening hours. A few developing slick spots could occur but overall impacts will...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Victim in north Columbia death investigation identified

COLUMBIA - Court documents reveal a child was inside the vehicle when a Cuba, Missouri, woman was shot and killed in north Columbia Sunday night. April Joann Brooks, 42, was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the 2700 block of Blue Ridge Road Monday around 6:45 a.m. The vehicle was still running when a neighbor discovered it, police said.
