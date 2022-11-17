ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Former Springfield Mayor N.L. “Mac” McCartney Passes at Age 99

In a release Monday afternoon, the city of Springfield has announced the passing of former Mayor Mac McCartney. McCartney was a stalwart in the Springfield community, serving on the city council from 1987 to 1993 before serving as mayor from ’93 to 1995. Reports say he spent over 50...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Hwy 65 Delays Between Ozark and Branson

Expect traffic delays through Wednesday on Highway 65 between Ozark and. Branson. MODOT says crews are putting in rumble strips, guardrails and high. friction surface treatment and working on left turn lane additions at. Highway A and BB and Busiek road. The Southbound Highway 65. passing lane will be closed...
OZARK, MO
Fatal Crash in Springfield

Police are investigating a deadly crash over the weekend in Springfield. Officers. say Ronald McClellan from Buffalo was driving Eastbound on Division East of. Glenstone when his vehicle ran off the road and hit a utility pole. McClellan,. who was 61, died at a local hospital.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

