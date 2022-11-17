ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

shefinds

4 Apps Security Experts Say You Should Delete ASAP–They’re Putting Your Data At Risk!

There comes a time in the life of many smart phone users when deleting apps becomes a necessary exercise in order to free up precious storage space and help your battery run faster and more efficiently. During those times, you’ll have to make the difficult choice of which apps to keep and which you’re barely using and could easily part with. But sometimes it’s also a good idea to consider getting rid of a few apps that could put your phone — and you — at a great security risk.
Consumer Reports.org

Privacy Fix: How to Find Old Online Accounts

It’s easy to forget about old accounts you’ve signed up for, including everything from photo-hosting sites to apps for household budgeting. But even if you stopped using a service years ago, experts say it’s important to find and delete it. Otherwise, the lingering data poses a risk to your digital privacy and security.
shefinds

3 Facebook Settings You Should Change Immediately, According To Security Experts

To keep Facebook or not to keep Facebook has been a raging debate for some people for the last decade or so. While many Facebook users chose to jump ship after Mark Zuckerberg testified in the Cambridge Analytica Privacy Lawsuit, many more simply feel like they’ve invested too much time, too much sharing, and too many photos on the platform to watch it all dissolve. But you don’t have to choose between Facebook and your privacy and security, either. There are Facebook settings you can change that can help keep you safer on the platform.
HackerNoon

What Is the Best Browser for Your Privacy?

Your web browser is your window to the internet, and while it gives you a view of everything you can find online, windows work both ways. The same tool giving you access to the outside world is the same one used to give Big Tech a window into your private life.
entrepreneurshiplife.com

Does Facebook Notify When You Screenshot a Story or Picture?

You are trying to be sneaky by taking a screenshot of your friend’s story or image post on Facebook. But what if they get a notification when you take that snap? This is a fairly common worry most social media users have. With two billion+ users, Facebook is one...
knowtechie.com

DuckDuckGo now blocks ‘all known trackers’ on Android

DuckDuckGo’s Android privacy feature, App Tracking Protection, is now available to all users after a year of closed beta testing. The feature completely blocks all third-party trackers on the Android device it is installed on. That’s important, as it keeps your digital fingerprint out of the hands of advertisers.
Business Insider

Does WhatsApp notify when you screenshot? Here's what to know

WhatsApp does not notify users of any screenshots taken within the app. Even its disappearing media feature, View Once, allows screenshots without notification. For better screenshot protection, consider Snapchat or Instagram. Along with apps like Telegram and Signal, WhatsApp is a highly secure, privacy-focused messaging app that is fully end-to-end...
TechRadar

Scammers are spoofing online refund portals to steal your data, FBI warns

An age-old customer support scam has gotten a new twist, the FBI is warning - although the goal remains the same - to steal people’s identities (opens in new tab), sensitive data, payment data and, ultimately, money. In a recent public service announcement, the bureau urged customers (mostly the...
Cult of Mac

Track your online orders in the Wallet app in iOS 16

Order tracking is a mess. You might get a tracking number with your online order, but you have to bring up the tracking history on the carrier’s website or plug it into an app. With iOS 16, Apple hopes to end this madness with order tracking right in the Wallet app. You can see all* of your orders and their progress** in one convenient*** spot.
TechCrunch

Google to pay $391.5 million in location-tracking settlement with 40 states

“For years Google has prioritized profit over their users’ privacy,” said Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum in a news release. “They have been crafty and deceptive. Consumers thought they had turned off their location tracking features on Google, but the company continued to secretly record their movements and use that information for advertisers.”
technewstoday.com

How to Block Emails on Gmail

Alongside personal use, Gmail has proved to be beneficial for many businesses. From sending mass emails to periodic newsletters, it isn’t unlikely for users to get spammed with an inbox full of emails. Gmail provides limited storage space of 15GB, so you would want to block senders that send emails you do not wish to view.
hubpages.com

How to Share Google Sheets

Joshua earned an MBA from USF and writes mostly about software and technology. The ability to collaborate on documents in real-time is a great feature of Google Sheets. Collaboration is defined as having multiple document users making edits to documents without a lot of restriction on access. Sharing a document is publishing a document and making it available to others at a specified permission level.
103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

