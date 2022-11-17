Thursday injury report: Corey Davis, Nate Herbig miss practice again

Wide receiver Corey Davis and offensive guard Nate Herbig both missed a second straight day of practice Thursday.

That’s concerning for Davis. There was hope he would return to the lineup after the bye week, but he clearly isn’t 100% yet, though the Jets also seem to not be rushing him back due to the emergence of Garrett Wilson, the re-emergence of Denzel Mims and the hopeful future re-emergence of Elijah Moore.

As for Herbig, head coach Robert Saleh sounded confident on Wednesday that he would play against the Patriots. Friday will bring more light onto that situation and give us a sense of whether Herbig will actually play on Sunday. Dan Feeney is listed as Herbig’s backup and the team also has Chris Glaser and the newly-signed Laurent Duvernay-Tardif among their practice squad candidates.

The Patriots’ injury report is similar to what it was on Wednesday. The only changes are CB Jonathan Jones was added to the report as he missed practice Thursday with an illness and DL DaMarcus Mitchell was listed as a limited participant after he missed Wednesday with an illness.