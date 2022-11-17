ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
North Platte Post

Mertz's late sneak for TD pushes Badgers past Nebraska 15-14

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Graham Mertz scored on a 2-yard quarterback sneak with 35 seconds left to complete Wisconsin's comeback from an 11-point deficit entering the fourth quarter and the Badgers beat Nebraska 15-14 for their ninth straight win in the series. The Badgers earned their grinding victory on a raw afternoon at Memorial Stadium after losing Big Ten sacks leader Nick Herbig to a targeting penalty in the third quarter and star running back Braelon Allen to a leg injury on their second-to-last possession. Wisconsin is bowl-eligible for a 21st straight year.
MADISON, WI
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
94K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy