Erie, Pa – Mercyhurst Women's Basketball gets back on the road, as they take on University at Buffalo on Tuesday, November 22nd at 6:30 PM. The Lakers are coming off of a first win of the season, as they defeated Tiffin last Wednesday, November 16th. They showcased a great team-oriented game plan and stepped on the gas in the fourth quarter to defeat the Dragons by a score of 70-49. Julia Buchman led the team with 17 points and was helped by Ava Waid with 12. Grace Clary caught fire late in the game, as she scored 11 points on 50% for three. The Lakers played well defensively, as they forced Tiffin to have 19 turnovers.

ERIE, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO