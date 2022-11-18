ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

18 best memes and reactions as Ticketmaster cancels Taylor Swift ticket sale

By Indy100 Staff
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Ticketmaster stunned Taylor Swift fans on Thursday by announcing that it was canceling Friday's public ticket sales for the star's Eras Tour.

It came after the platform announced that more than two million tickets had been sold for her upcoming tour - which is the most for an artist in a single day.

The company explained that the deluge of visits caused the massive slowdown on the platform yesterday, which infuriated those fans who'd snagged verified pre-sale yet were left ticketless.

Ticketmaster blamed bots and fans without codes for the strain on the site, explaining in a blog post: "Never before has a Verified Fan on sale sparked so much attention – or uninvited volume. This disrupted the predictability and reliability that is the hallmark of our Verified Fan platform.”

On Thursday afternoon, the Twitter account for Ticketmaster posted: "Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow's public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled."

It led to a furious reaction from fans - although many of the responses were pretty funny.

One fan pictured Taylor Swift blasting through the sound barrier to reach Ticketmaster HQ to figure out what was going on:

Another could only imagine the terror of the Ticketmaster employee who had to press the 'send' button on the announcement:

On second thoughts, chase after them!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f3Qef_0jEsRm6700



Many people shared their suspicion that the whole saga could radicalise a whole generation of Gen Z and Millennial Swifties and turn them into anti-monopoly campaigners:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gAikl_0jEsRm6700

Nathan For You made an inevitable appearance, summing up the chaos of Ticketmaster:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dbnAX_0jEsRm6700

Beyonce fans are hoping that Ticketmaster's stranglehold on the online ticketing industry is broken before her tickets go on sale:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pFFtR_0jEsRm6700

Lots of people used some of Taylor Swift's lyrics against Ticketmaster:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KDPo6_0jEsRm6700

We're already set for the movie:

If you're upset about not getting tickets then there's some merch for you:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sofk6_0jEsRm6700

Should have played the long game!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ma2hI_0jEsRm6700

You've still got options:

One person got a lotta Twitter likes for suggesting a Ticketmaster insurrection (tongue-in-cheek, of course)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10lBhl_0jEsRm6700

One wild theory that it's SBF's last roll of the dice:

There's a Dr Phil clip for everything:

If you're not in America, you can just sit back and watch the drama unfold:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jZOHu_0jEsRm6700

Ticketmaster is even facing legal scrutiny over the chaos.

In a letter addressed to the president and CEO of Ticketmaster's parent company Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Sen. Amy Klobuchar shared her "serious concerns about the state of competition in the ticketing industry and its harmful impact on consumers."

"Ticketmaster’s power in the primary ticket market insulates it from the competitive pressures that typically push companies to innovate and improve their services," she wrote, before adding: "That can result in the types of dramatic service failures we saw this week, where consumers are the ones that pay the price."

Maybe if Biden figures out a solution, the next electoral map will look something like this:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cR21K_0jEsRm6700

And we're not saying some fans are blowing it out of all proportion, but on Wednesday the problems ended up trending above fears that World War 3 was about to erupt .

Deep breaths, everyone!

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Taylor Swift just dropped the hammer on Ticketmaster

Taylor Swift has addressed the dramatic fiasco that unfolded this week between Swifties and Ticketmaster - and she's pointing the finger. On Friday, Swift, 32, released a statement via her Instagram Story."It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans," Swift began her statement. "It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties." Her statement comes after fans pressured both Swift and Ticketmaster to remedy the situation that caused millions of fans to miss out on tickets to Swift's Eras Tour. She explained that it was "excruciating" for her to "watch mistakes...
Indy100

The Taylor Swift Ticketmaster fiasco is turning fans into anti-capitalist revolutionaries

Never underestimate the power of Taylor Swift's fans. Swifties who missed out on Swift's Eras Tour tickets have banded together online to criticize Ticketmaster and Swift herself after chaos ensued during the presale - and could even spark political change.On TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram- Swift fans are calling for Swift and Ticketmaster to remedy the situation they caused that made it nearly impossible for fans to purchase Eras Tour tickets.Some have blamed Swift for allowing capitalism to get the best of her. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter"So many rich and powerful people are deeply invested in Taylor...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

American Music Awards 2022: Full list of winners

The 2022 American Music Awards were held live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday (20 November).The ceremony was hosted by American TV personality Wayne Brady.Taylor Swift was the biggest winner of the night with six wins, including Artist of the year and Favourite Music Video.Other top awardees were Harry Styles, Beyoncé, Machine Gun Kelly, Anitta and Coldplay.The star-studded ceremony saw performances from P!NK, Cardi B, Anitta and Missy Elliot.New Artist of the Year winner Dove Cameron also made her AMAs stage debut in a theatrical performance of her hit single “Boyfriend”.The AMA nominees were based on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Indy100

Indy100

190K+
Followers
17K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy