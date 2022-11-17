ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Sidelines

A review of Rutherford County’s midterm election results

With run-off elections happening in other states due to near ties or not meeting the threshold of votes, the Tennessee General Assembly saw mostly definitive election results soon after polls closed. Rutherford County’s state senate and house seats held Republican despite strong efforts from Democrats and aided by a new...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Free Winter Coat Giveaway for Adults and Children in the Murfreesboro Area on Wednesday

Barnabas Vision is doing a FREE COAT GIVEAWAY for those who cannot afford a warm winter coat on November 23rd, Wednesday! The giveaway comes just-in-time of Thanksgiving. The free coat giveaway will be held at the Barnabas Vision office at 141 MTCS Road in Murfreesboro between 9AM and 11AM on Wednesday. This is an annual event focused on truly helping those who lack the most basic of necessities. David Coggin with Barnabas told WGNS they have winter coats for men, women, boys and girls (both adult and children coats).
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Nashville man guilty in hatchet killing of gym owner receives 25-year sentence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man who pleaded guilty to killing his former boss with a hatchet and meat cleaver was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Domenic Laurence Micheli, 41, of Nashville, was given the maximum sentence on Friday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the June 2018 death of Joel Paavola, the owner of the Balance Training Gym in suburban Belle Meade, WZTV reported.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats

Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats.
WARREN COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Faces of North Nashville Exhibit Now Open

Nashville, TN – Cashville Etc. is proud to present its first exhibition Faces of North Nashville exhibit at 100 Taylor Arts Collective. This exhibition explores the sacred rich history of North Nashville faces and places. Cashville Etc. has partnered with Fisk University special collection to incorporate archival photos dating back to 1904, and even incorporate images that reimagine a past photo project from 1981 to now.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Mayor Cooper Announces All Fifteen Nashville Public High School Athletic Programs Will Receive New Sports Fields

Nashville, TN — Today, Mayor John Cooper announced that every Metro Nashville Public High School (MNPS) athletic program will receive a new sports field, an initiative made possible through an innovative partnership with the Tennessee Titans and The Foundation for Athletics in Nashville Schools, Inc. (The Fans Inc), a non-profit organization dedicated to endow athletic programming at MNPS schools.
NASHVILLE, TN
actionnews5.com

Tenn. could receive $70M after settlement with Walmart due to opioid crisis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tenn. Attorney General Johnathan Skrmetti stated that Walmart has reached a $3.1 billion settlement for Walmart’s failure to properly regulate the opioid dispensing at its stores. Skrmetti says this contributed to the opioid addiction issue in Tennessee and its local governments could receive more than...
NASHVILLE, TN
On Target News

On Target News

Manchester, TN
