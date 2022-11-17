Read full article on original website
Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter ShoweringBriana B.Nashville, TN
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
Auditors launch investigation of Nashville DA's office following NC5 revelations
Nashville DA Glenn Funk's office is now the focus of an investigation by state and local auditors following up on evidence uncovered by NewsChannel 5 Investigates.
Tennessee students are ‘flipping over desks’ and making school threats. Why is that behavior becoming more common?
After multiple threats were reported at Middle Tennessee schools last week, experts explain why students appear to be displaying more "disruptive" and violent behaviors.
100-mile walk benefits Middle Tennessee teens in foster care
Community members are walking 100 miles over the course of two days for one cause: supporting Middle Tennessee teenagers in foster care.
Middle TN schools closing due to sickness
Two Middle Tennessee school districts have announced all schools in their respective districts will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 22, due to high numbers of illness-related absences.
Crime, panhandling hurting local businesses, Nashville-area store manager says: 'We're losing customers'
A business manager in a Nashville suburb told a local Fox affiliate that ongoing theft, harassment and panhandling have negatively impacted his establishment and the local economy.
A review of Rutherford County’s midterm election results
With run-off elections happening in other states due to near ties or not meeting the threshold of votes, the Tennessee General Assembly saw mostly definitive election results soon after polls closed. Rutherford County’s state senate and house seats held Republican despite strong efforts from Democrats and aided by a new...
‘Horrific’: Nearly half of first-year DCS case managers have called it quits in FY 2023
Commissioner Margie Quin attributed the rate to a number of things -- mainly salary but also training, programming, mental health and more.
First 4 MTSU students reach med school at Meharry as Dec. 1 application deadline looms for next freshman class
As a Dec. 1 application deadline looms for the next group of budding medical school students, the first four MTSU undergraduates have successfully advanced in the special partnership with Meharry Medical College School of Medicine in Nashville, Tennessee. “We have made it to medical school,” an exuberant Maria Hite of...
Free Winter Coat Giveaway for Adults and Children in the Murfreesboro Area on Wednesday
Barnabas Vision is doing a FREE COAT GIVEAWAY for those who cannot afford a warm winter coat on November 23rd, Wednesday! The giveaway comes just-in-time of Thanksgiving. The free coat giveaway will be held at the Barnabas Vision office at 141 MTCS Road in Murfreesboro between 9AM and 11AM on Wednesday. This is an annual event focused on truly helping those who lack the most basic of necessities. David Coggin with Barnabas told WGNS they have winter coats for men, women, boys and girls (both adult and children coats).
Nashville man guilty in hatchet killing of gym owner receives 25-year sentence
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man who pleaded guilty to killing his former boss with a hatchet and meat cleaver was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Domenic Laurence Micheli, 41, of Nashville, was given the maximum sentence on Friday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the June 2018 death of Joel Paavola, the owner of the Balance Training Gym in suburban Belle Meade, WZTV reported.
Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats
Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats. Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats. Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Man accused of throwing nails on road arrested. Man accused of throwing nails on...
Faces of North Nashville Exhibit Now Open
Nashville, TN – Cashville Etc. is proud to present its first exhibition Faces of North Nashville exhibit at 100 Taylor Arts Collective. This exhibition explores the sacred rich history of North Nashville faces and places. Cashville Etc. has partnered with Fisk University special collection to incorporate archival photos dating back to 1904, and even incorporate images that reimagine a past photo project from 1981 to now.
‘Should not happen in our community’: Sumner County Mayor speaks after TBI officially rules courthouse fire arson
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is offering up to $5,000 for tips leading to an arsonist’s arrest. Now, city leaders are looking for closure, after the new Sumner County courthouse was set on fire in August 2022. ‘Should not happen in our community’: Sumner County …. The Tennessee...
Mayor Cooper Announces All Fifteen Nashville Public High School Athletic Programs Will Receive New Sports Fields
Nashville, TN — Today, Mayor John Cooper announced that every Metro Nashville Public High School (MNPS) athletic program will receive a new sports field, an initiative made possible through an innovative partnership with the Tennessee Titans and The Foundation for Athletics in Nashville Schools, Inc. (The Fans Inc), a non-profit organization dedicated to endow athletic programming at MNPS schools.
Flo’s Front Porch on hold indefinitely due to skyrocketing construction costs
Rising costs and high inflation have caused the indefinite hold for a passion project for the Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary, the organization has announced.
Toddler, once spotted in homeless encampment in Nashville, dies months later
Family laid 23-month old Ariel Rose to rest on Friday, but they're convinced DCS could have done more after she was once spotted in the Brookmeade homeless encampment.
Suspect sought after setting dog on fire in South Nashville
An animal rescue shelter is searching for answers after animal control officers found a dog that had been set on fire in South Nashville.
Tenn. could receive $70M after settlement with Walmart due to opioid crisis
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tenn. Attorney General Johnathan Skrmetti stated that Walmart has reached a $3.1 billion settlement for Walmart’s failure to properly regulate the opioid dispensing at its stores. Skrmetti says this contributed to the opioid addiction issue in Tennessee and its local governments could receive more than...
Clarksville and Murfreesboro named worst cities to live without a car
Clarksville was number two on that list, and Murfreesboro came in seven.
