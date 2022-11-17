ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

southfloridahospitalnews.com

HCA Florida Westside Hospital Completes First TCAR Procedure

November 21, 2022 – HCA Florida Westside Hospital, a 250-bed facility, and part of HCA Florida Healthcare, the largest healthcare system in the state, is pleased to announce it has completed its first elective Trans-carotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR) procedure. The minimally invasive surgery was completed by HCA Florida Healthcare...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
miamirealtors.com

Palm Beach County Single-Family Luxury Home Sales Rise for Third Consecutive Month; Total Active Listings Increase for Fourth Consecutive Month

MIAMI — Palm Beach County single-family luxury home sales rose for the third consecutive month in October 2022 as total inventory increased for the fourth straight month, according to the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system. “Palm Beach County luxury market continues to...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Mission Bay Boca Raton Election Invalidated By State Of Florida

Election Earlier This Year Was “Improper” Says State. Law Firm Had Threatened Homeowner Who Questioned Election Through Social Media. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Board of Governors for Boca Raton community “Mission Bay” Monday morning is largely out — after the Florida Department […]
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Capt. Lee reveals all (almost): ‘Below Deck’ stars to gather for Season 10 premiere party in Fort Lauderdale on Monday

The hit Bravo TV series about the frisky lives of yachties, “Below Deck,” has been one of the network’s most popular shows since it first sailed out of Fort Lauderdale a decade ago. With Monday’s Season 10 premiere of “Below Deck,” the man at the helm of the series, longtime Fort Lauderdale resident Capt. Lee Rosbach, will be one of the longest-serving captains in television history, alongside ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘A new era for downtown Boca’: Mizner Park Cultural Center changes its name & vibe

The Studio at Mizner Park is rebranding and reaching for new heights. The performance space in downtown Boca Raton — known in the past few years as the Mizner Park Cultural Center — is making a bid to be a buzzier venue with more elevated service when it relaunches on Dec. 16 with an open house. Also, Potions in Motion has signed on as the on-site caterer and will produce the bar program. ...
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

REMINDER: Tonight Is City Of Boca Raton Holiday Lighting Ceremony

Expect Traffic Issues In, Around Mizner Park All Evening. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A quick reminder to anyone wanting to take part in the City of Boca Raton holiday lighting festivities, or anyone who thinks they’re going to easily get in and out […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

Unprecedented rain soaking South Florida, but when will it stop?

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Record-breaking rain has brought flooding to South Florida this Sunday, stacking up over three inches of rain in some places. The previous record for Miami of 1.29 inches from 1992 has nearly been tripled, and the rain is still coming down. Extra high moisture from...
MIAMI, FL
myboca.us

Celebrating the Holidays in Boca

Time to celebrate! The holidays are here, and the City of Boca Raton has a variety of festive events and programs the whole family can enjoy this season. Holiday parades, festive nights downtown, a boat parade, and recreation programs are planned through the end of the year. COMMUNITY EVENTS. Experience...
BOCA RATON, FL
luxury-houses.net

This $5.8 Million Luxe Frank Lloyd Wright Inspired Estate in Delray Beach offers Striking Architecture and An Incredible Setting

1080 Lake Drive Home in Delray Beach, Florida for Sale. 1080 Lake Drive, Delray Beach, Florida is a Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired estate perfect for water-sports enthusiasts are a boat house and dock, and inviting indoor outdoor entertaining, two loggias overlook the pool. This Home in Delray Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1080 Lake Drive, please contact Pascal Liguori (Phone: 866-502-5441) & Antonio Liguori (Phone: 866-502-1040) at Premier Estate Properties, Inc for full support and perfect service.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Cardiothoracic Surgeon Specializing in Minimally Invasive Heart Valve and Structural Heart Care, Joins Palm Beach Health Network Physician Group

November 18, 2022 – Kushagra Katariya, MD, FACS, a cardiothoracic surgeon specializing in adult cardiothoracic surgery including minimally invasive heart valve and structural heart procedures recently joined the Palm Beach Health Network Physician Group – Cardiovascular Care network. Dr. Katariya specializes in coronary surgery, mitral valve surgery, aortic surgery, aortic valve surgery, lung and mediastinal surgery, transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) and minimally invasive surgery. In addition, Dr. Katariya is board-certified by the American Board of Thoracic Surgery and the American Board of Surgery. Dr. Katariya is on-staff at Delray Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center and he has offices located on the campuses of both hospitals.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
wlrn.org

South Florida Roundup Transit Breakdown From Miami-Dade To West Palm Beach

Downtown Miami will soon have access to a Tri-Rail station that will allow people to travel from Riviera Beach in Palm Beach County back to downtown with no transfers. That has been made possible by an agreement between Brightline and Florida East Coast Railway with the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority to begin training and testing to bring Tri-Rail services to MiamiCentral Station.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

