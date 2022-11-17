Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wendy's limited-time French Toast Sticks will stick around Florida through this weekBest of South FloridaPalm Beach County, FL
How much can it cost to rent or buy an apartment in Miami?USA DiarioMiami, FL
New York Mets Make Trade To Acquire PitchingOnlyHomersMiami, FL
40+ Things to do in Greater Fort LauderdaleMomJunkyFort Lauderdale, FL
Related
CRA chooses restaurateur for McNab House and Botanical Gardens
Pompano Beach – Mad Room Hospitality was given the go ahead by the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) Board on Nov. 15 to operate a restaurant at the McNab House and Botanical Gardens. The company’s executives presented a proposal to design, revitalize and operate a restaurant, wine bar, coffee shop...
MBA tops the field with plan to develop Southwest 10 Street acres; new eateries planned and pier reopens
Deerfield Beach – MBA Development Partners emerged with the high ranking after last week’s presentations before the city’s evaluation committee. The Boca Raton real estate firm proposes a mixed-use building for the four undeveloped, city-owned acres at Southwest 10 Street and Southwest 11 Way (FAU Boulevard). As...
Ocean One Restaurant Grand Opening Makes a Splash in Coral Springs
Ocean One Bar and Grille has officially opened its newest location, making a splash and serving over 600 customers on opening day. Located at 2444 N University Dr. in Coral Springs, the American contemporary restaurant is fresh and ready to serve. “We’ve been developing the Ocean One concept for over...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
HCA Florida Westside Hospital Completes First TCAR Procedure
November 21, 2022 – HCA Florida Westside Hospital, a 250-bed facility, and part of HCA Florida Healthcare, the largest healthcare system in the state, is pleased to announce it has completed its first elective Trans-carotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR) procedure. The minimally invasive surgery was completed by HCA Florida Healthcare...
southfloridareporter.com
Luxury Condo Market on the Rise: Sales and Prices Soar in Ideal Locations
“Sales of luxury homes fell 17.8% year on year during the three months ending April 30, the largest drop since the pandemic’s onset sent shockwaves through the housing market,” Forbes reported on June 10th. The long-running property party appeared to have reached the end of its timeline. It...
tripsavvy.com
Boca Raton's Newest Luxury Hotel Is the Reason You'll Want to Visit This Winter
When your friends ask where you were all winter, don't be surprised if your answer is "Boca Raton." While the name might evoke images of retirement condos and leisurely golf or tennis games (and yes, there are plenty to be had), one historical resort's newest addition is breathing modern life into this coastal community.
miamirealtors.com
Palm Beach County Single-Family Luxury Home Sales Rise for Third Consecutive Month; Total Active Listings Increase for Fourth Consecutive Month
MIAMI — Palm Beach County single-family luxury home sales rose for the third consecutive month in October 2022 as total inventory increased for the fourth straight month, according to the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system. “Palm Beach County luxury market continues to...
Mission Bay Boca Raton Election Invalidated By State Of Florida
Election Earlier This Year Was “Improper” Says State. Law Firm Had Threatened Homeowner Who Questioned Election Through Social Media. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Board of Governors for Boca Raton community “Mission Bay” Monday morning is largely out — after the Florida Department […]
Capt. Lee reveals all (almost): ‘Below Deck’ stars to gather for Season 10 premiere party in Fort Lauderdale on Monday
The hit Bravo TV series about the frisky lives of yachties, “Below Deck,” has been one of the network’s most popular shows since it first sailed out of Fort Lauderdale a decade ago. With Monday’s Season 10 premiere of “Below Deck,” the man at the helm of the series, longtime Fort Lauderdale resident Capt. Lee Rosbach, will be one of the longest-serving captains in television history, alongside ...
Homeowner Sues The Oaks Boca Raton After Ordered To “Bulldoze” Landscaping
But The Oaks Says Steven Yormak Is Violating Community Rules, Locked A Fence Blocking Neighbor Access To Easement. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A homeowner in “The Oaks of Boca Raton” is seeking an injunction against the HOA’s Board of Directors after he was […]
‘A new era for downtown Boca’: Mizner Park Cultural Center changes its name & vibe
The Studio at Mizner Park is rebranding and reaching for new heights. The performance space in downtown Boca Raton — known in the past few years as the Mizner Park Cultural Center — is making a bid to be a buzzier venue with more elevated service when it relaunches on Dec. 16 with an open house. Also, Potions in Motion has signed on as the on-site caterer and will produce the bar program. ...
cw34.com
Palm Beach Gardens resident wins $1 million in Mega Millions
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A Palm Beach Gardens resident won the second tier prize of $1 million in Mega Millions. The winning ticket was purchased at A&M Discount Beverage #32 on 8057 N Military Trail in Palm Beach Gardens. The next drawing for Mega Millions is on...
WSVN-TV
7 divers reported missing off Miami Beach found safe near Government Cut
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Seven divers are safe after they were reported missing off Miami Beach. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to reports of missing divers from a diving boat, just after 4:20 p.m., Saturday. First responders spotted the divers about six miles off shore, near Government Cut. Fortunately,...
REMINDER: Tonight Is City Of Boca Raton Holiday Lighting Ceremony
Expect Traffic Issues In, Around Mizner Park All Evening. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A quick reminder to anyone wanting to take part in the City of Boca Raton holiday lighting festivities, or anyone who thinks they’re going to easily get in and out […]
Click10.com
Unprecedented rain soaking South Florida, but when will it stop?
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Record-breaking rain has brought flooding to South Florida this Sunday, stacking up over three inches of rain in some places. The previous record for Miami of 1.29 inches from 1992 has nearly been tripled, and the rain is still coming down. Extra high moisture from...
myboca.us
Celebrating the Holidays in Boca
Time to celebrate! The holidays are here, and the City of Boca Raton has a variety of festive events and programs the whole family can enjoy this season. Holiday parades, festive nights downtown, a boat parade, and recreation programs are planned through the end of the year. COMMUNITY EVENTS. Experience...
luxury-houses.net
This $5.8 Million Luxe Frank Lloyd Wright Inspired Estate in Delray Beach offers Striking Architecture and An Incredible Setting
1080 Lake Drive Home in Delray Beach, Florida for Sale. 1080 Lake Drive, Delray Beach, Florida is a Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired estate perfect for water-sports enthusiasts are a boat house and dock, and inviting indoor outdoor entertaining, two loggias overlook the pool. This Home in Delray Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1080 Lake Drive, please contact Pascal Liguori (Phone: 866-502-5441) & Antonio Liguori (Phone: 866-502-1040) at Premier Estate Properties, Inc for full support and perfect service.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Cardiothoracic Surgeon Specializing in Minimally Invasive Heart Valve and Structural Heart Care, Joins Palm Beach Health Network Physician Group
November 18, 2022 – Kushagra Katariya, MD, FACS, a cardiothoracic surgeon specializing in adult cardiothoracic surgery including minimally invasive heart valve and structural heart procedures recently joined the Palm Beach Health Network Physician Group – Cardiovascular Care network. Dr. Katariya specializes in coronary surgery, mitral valve surgery, aortic surgery, aortic valve surgery, lung and mediastinal surgery, transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) and minimally invasive surgery. In addition, Dr. Katariya is board-certified by the American Board of Thoracic Surgery and the American Board of Surgery. Dr. Katariya is on-staff at Delray Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center and he has offices located on the campuses of both hospitals.
Local Jewish community remains wary after recent insults
Fort Lauderdale – Long before the recent, highly-publicized anti-semitic words and deeds of rapper Kanye West and NBA star Kyrie Irving, acts of anti-Jewish vandalism and other hate crimes were no stranger to Broward County. Just ask Fort Lauderdale resident Alan Tinter, who was walking his dog one early...
wlrn.org
South Florida Roundup Transit Breakdown From Miami-Dade To West Palm Beach
Downtown Miami will soon have access to a Tri-Rail station that will allow people to travel from Riviera Beach in Palm Beach County back to downtown with no transfers. That has been made possible by an agreement between Brightline and Florida East Coast Railway with the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority to begin training and testing to bring Tri-Rail services to MiamiCentral Station.
Comments / 0