Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
Popculture
Jason David Frank's Cause of Death Confirmed
Power Rangers fans were shocked on Sunday morning with news of Jason David Frank's death. The original green and white ranger from the first Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers was confirmed to have died in Texas, with TMZ confirming the passing with his representatives. According to the outlet, the death is...
Amber Riley and Wayne Brady look to make history as first celebs to win both ‘Dancing With the Stars’ and ‘The Masked Singer’
Reality TV history is on the line as two celebrities look to become the first entertainers to win both “Dancing With the Stars” and “The Masked Singer.” It’s certainly a possibility for Wayne Brady, a Season 31 finalist on “DWTS” along with his partner Witney Carson. The “Let’s Make a Deal” host won Season 2 of “The Masked Singer” disguised as Fox in 2019. He will have to defeat Charli D’Amelio, Shangela and Gabby Windey to bookend his Golden Mask with a Mirrorball Trophy. SEE ‘Dancing with the Stars’ slugfest: Why this may be the closest battle for the Mirror Ball...
Actress Blythe Danner, Gwyneth Paltrow's mother, is in remission from the same cancer that killed her husband
Blythe Danner revealed she was diagnosed with oral cancer and is currently in remission. Coincidently, her husband died from the same disease.
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
