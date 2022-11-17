Reality TV history is on the line as two celebrities look to become the first entertainers to win both “Dancing With the Stars” and “The Masked Singer.” It’s certainly a possibility for Wayne Brady, a Season 31 finalist on “DWTS” along with his partner Witney Carson. The “Let’s Make a Deal” host won Season 2 of “The Masked Singer” disguised as Fox in 2019. He will have to defeat Charli D’Amelio, Shangela and Gabby Windey to bookend his Golden Mask with a Mirrorball Trophy. SEE ‘Dancing with the Stars’ slugfest: Why this may be the closest battle for the Mirror Ball...

2 DAYS AGO