Waukesha, WI

Unhoused and underserved: Milwaukee sees increase in homeless resident deaths

Milwaukee is seeing a spike in deaths among people who lack a regular place to live but don’t meet the standard definition of homelessness. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office recorded 52 deaths of people experiencing homelessness in 2021, more than double the 21 deaths recorded in 2018, according to data provided to Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service.
MILWAUKEE, WI
"Sunday Brunch" host Anders Yocom retiring

Please join us in wishing a fond farewell to Anders Yocom, who is stepping down from hosting “Sunday Brunch” and the 2 – 4 p.m. Sunday classical show. Anders has brought his “special blend” of classical music to WPR’s News & Music network Sunday listeners since 2012. Anders’ last broadcast is Sunday, Nov. 27.
FORT ATKINSON, WI

